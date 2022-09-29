JS Bank Holds Medical Camps and Food Distribution in Flood-Affected Areas

KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JS Bank, one of Pakistan's fastest-growing banks, has set up mobile clinics and daily food-ration distribution drives catering to thousands of people in flood-impacted areas in southern Pakistan.

JS Bank has joined hands with partners such as the Sindhi Association of North America (SANA) to ease the difficulties being faced by people in the rain-affected areas through a team of qualified doctors, paramedic staff, and volunteers led by Jamil Memon, Head of Admin & CSR, JS Bank.

Efforts are taking place in Districts Jamshoro (Sehwan), Dadu and Larkana, which are the worst impacted within the Sindh province, along with surrounding areas. The outreach of this program will be 20,000+ people and is expected to grow as the efforts are expanded to further areas.

Basir Shamsie, President and CEO of JS Bank, personally visited the camps to review the efforts of the JS Flood Relief team. "JS Bank is committed to giving back to the community in which it operates and is actively making efforts to ease the difficulties of the flood affectees. We are standing by the nation and will continue to do so in times to come."

"We are focusing our efforts on hard-to-reach villages to provide relief to those who are the worst impacted," said Jamil Memon.

As per the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), due to the floods, some 33 million people have been affected in 116 of the country's 160 districts. Nearly 1,200 people have died and over 4,900 have been injured. Over 1.1 million houses have now been damaged or destroyed and more than 470,000 people are living in camps. In addition, at least 3.6 million acres of crops/orchards have been affected and over 733,000 livestock killed, according to initial estimates.

Committed to its role as a socially responsible bank, JS Bank continues its flood relief efforts by providing quality healthcare through its mobile clinics as well as distributing food rations among those who need it most.

About Us: JS Bank is amongst the fastest-growing banks in Pakistan, with both domestic and an international presence. The Bank is a leader in the SME space and has a substantial footprint in Digital Banking and Consumer Loans. JS Bank has been recognized on multiple international and national forums, including the prestigious AsiaMoney, Asian Banking, Finance, DIGI, and Pakistan Banking Awards. The Bank is part of JS Group, one of Pakistan's most diversified financial services groups. For more information, please visit http://www.jsbl.com.

Contact Information:

Muhammad Ali Khan

Marketing

ali.khan15260@jsbl.com

+92-300-8988500



