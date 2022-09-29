CORE Advisory Partners Arranges Financing for The Bend, a Mixed-Use Development in Southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORE Advisory Partners ("CORE"), a full-service capital markets brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the closing of the construction financing for The Bend, Southwest Las Vegas' newest mixed-use project. The Bend, developed by premier retail developer J Dapper of Dapper Companies, will be a destination mixed-use property located at the northwest corner of Sunset Rd. and Durango Dr. Phase 1 of The Bend will feature a curation of beloved local and regional eateries, bars, and services tenants while Phase 2 will be anchored by Electric Pickle, an experiential pickleball and food and beverage venue.

"We're delighted to have had the opportunity to structure the financing for The Bend," said Alan Amici, Managing Director of CORE Advisory Partners. "The successful completion and opening of the project is very exciting. Southwest Las Vegas has been one of the fastest-growing commercial and residential submarkets over the past few years. The Bend will be a sought-after destination for all Las Vegans eager for new dining and entertainment options."

For more information about The Bend, visit thebend.vegas.

For more information about CORE Advisory Partners, visit coreadvisorypartners.com.

ABOUT CORE ADVISORY PARTNERS

CORE Advisory Partners ("CORE") is a full-service capital markets brokerage firm that markets, structures, and closes real estate capital solutions on behalf of real estate developers and investors. The firm's Principals have successfully closed more than $3 billion of commercial real estate transactions. CORE specializes in Construction Financing, Value-Add for transitional properties, Permanent Financing for stabilized properties and restructuring. CORE is located at 10801 West Charleston Blvd., Ste. 691, Las Vegas, NV, 89135 or online at coreadvisorypartners.com.

Contact Information:

April Kemp

Integrated Communications & Social Media Manager

akemp@cimmp.com

702.944.2464 x 106



Related Images











Image 1: Rendering of The Bend, Southwest Las Vegas' newest mixed-use project.





Rendering of The Bend, Southwest Las Vegas' newest mixed-use project. Financing arranged by CORE Advisory Partners.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment