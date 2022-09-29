Viaero Wireless and SEMPRE Enter Partnership to Replace Huawei Technology

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEMPRE, the technology company created to protect and secure critical communications infrastructure, and rural telecommunications provider Viaero Wireless of Colorado are jointly announcing a cooperative agreement to secure and strengthen digital infrastructure in the Rocky Mountain and Great Plains regions. These regions have multiple strategic U.S. military bases, including those housing U.S. nuclear forces and ICBM missile fields. The agreement's intent will be to foster resiliency, enhance security and further develop interoperability between commercial and military networks.

The SEMPRE-Viaero agreement is the first step toward removing Huawei and ZTE equipment currently in use by rural telcos in the High Plains area. Chinese-sourced equipment used in rural telcos has recently caused unease within U.S. intelligence agencies due to its close proximity to highly sensitive U.S. military bases. As early as 2010, evidence has been building against the Chinese Communist Party's suspected influence over Chinese-based technology companies to spy on other nations, eventually leading to the accusation that the CCP has been using their tech giants Huawei and ZTE to infiltrate the U.S. communications infrastructure. In 2019, the U.S. government banned Huawei from its networks, citing the products as a national security risk. Rural telcos are now working to find solutions to help strip their networks of the equipment as well.

Frank Dirico, CEO of Viaero Wireless, is a respected telecom operator and veteran builder of wireless networks. Dirico and his highly skilled telecom infrastructure team will be working with SEMPRE to fully integrate and operationalize SEMPRE's hardened and secure capability into Viaero's network. Dirico said, "Being in the industry for nearly 40 years, I've witnessed the aftermath of deadly storms, hurricanes and other natural disasters on telecom infrastructure—you only have one shot to make it resilient. I look forward to working with SEMPRE because I believe in their technology and their mission."

SEMPRE (Secure EMP-Resistant Edge) is the only true technology company created to protect and secure access to our most critical resource: information. To accomplish this, CEO Rob Spalding and a team of security and digital infrastructure experts set out to tackle every aspect of what modern communications should offer users: security, resiliency, high-performing edge compute and survivability. Spalding is former White House National Security Council senior director for strategic planning, serving in senior positions of strategy and diplomacy within the Defense and State Departments for more than 26 years, retiring as a U.S. Air Force Brigadier General.

