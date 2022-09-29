Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists Wins The Houston Chronicle’s ‘Best of the Best’ Competition For The Second Year Running and is Named ‘Best Varicose Vein Treatment Center in Houston 2022’

Houston, Texas, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Board certified vascular surgeon Dr. Bardwil and his highly reputable treatment center, Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists, have now been chosen as the best varicose vein treatment center in Houston 2022 by The Houston Chronicle for the second year running.

This prestigious award is given annually and is intended for readers of the popular newspaper, The Houston Chronicle, to choose from a number of local businesses in a range of different categories and vote for the one that they feel deserves the title, ‘Best of the Best.’

Chosen by voters all over Houston for their commitment in offering the highest level of care in the treatment of varicose veins, Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists have won a plethora of distinguished awards over the years and continue to provide premier service in their vein treatment options for a variety of vascular conditions.

Specialist in Vein Treatment

As an experienced vascular surgeon in Houston, Dr. Bardwil has the knowledge and skill to effectively evaluate your leg veins, accurately determine the root cause of your condition and recommend the best possible treatment plan among available options.

The Texas Vein & Cosmetic clinic was designed by Dr. Bardwil to use the most current technology and equipment available to assist with the diagnosis of vein conditions and offer relief from a variety of different vascular issues, most commonly varicose veins and spider veins.

Varicose Veins

Varicose veins appear as a noticeable dark purple bulge just beneath the skins surface and are the of weakened, damaged one-way veins in the vascular network that allow blood to pool in the vein instead of passing through the heart.

Varicose veins by themselves are generally not considered a serious medical condition, yet these swollen twisted veins can be painful and uncomfortable when inflamed and should be examined by a vein specialist if they are accompanied by symptoms such as fatigue, changes in skin color (red or brown), constant pain or with the appearance of ulcers at the site.

Dr. Bardwil will tailor your treatment to fit your specific needs and situation, and can include minimally invasive procedures, including endovenous thermal ablation therapy, sclerotherapy, endoscopic vein surgery, to medication and physical therapy.

Spider Veins

Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists are also an expert spider vein treatment center in Houston and can offer many different treatments to help reduce the appearance and symptoms associated with the small blue or red veins.

Located on the legs, face, neck, or chest, spider veins are usually hereditary but can also be caused by trauma, sun exposure, a result of aging, or due to female hormones, such as estrogen and progesterone.

While spider veins can be treated and improvement can be seen after only two sessions of procedures like sclerotherapy, it is important to note that they are unable to be cured entirely and patients who want to maintain their results from treatment will need to repeat the procedure again yearly or in multiple year intervals.

More information

To find out more about Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists and to read more about their impressive record of accolades and awards from renowned publications, peers in the healthcare industry as well as patients, please visit their website at txvein.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/texas-vein-cosmetic-specialists-wins-the-houston-chronicles-best-of-the-best-competition-for-the-second-year-running-and-is-named-best-varicose-vein-treatment-center-in-houston-2022/