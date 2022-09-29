Kleair™ Technology Announced Best in Sun/Light Protection Category at Cosmetics & Toiletries Allē Awards as Solésence Beauty Science Takes Home Win

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), a leader in minerals-based and scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories — with innovations that protect skin from environmental aggressors and aid in medical diagnostics — today announced that the Solésence Kleair™ technology won the Cosmetics & Toiletries Allē Awards in the Sun/Light Protection category. The win marks the second award that Solésence Beauty Science has received in the third quarter.



The Cosmetics & Toiletries (C&T) Allē Awards, previously known as the C&T R&D Awards and the International Technology Awards, is a “newly reinvented awards program bringing behind-the-scenes ingenuity in cosmetics and personal care R&D into the spotlight.” The Kleair™ technology, which is available exclusively in Solésence Beauty Science products, was reviewed and rated by an esteemed panel of experts on parameters such as sustainability, multifunctionality, novelty, and proof of efficacy, among other aspects, according to the awards website. Kleair™ was announced as the winner in the Sun/Light Protection category at an exclusive Awards Dinner attended by the Company on September 28, 2022.

“We are grateful to the Allē Awards panel of judges for the recognition and for this exciting moment for our Company. I am tremendously proud of our team for developing this technology and continuing to create life-changing skin health products,” commented Kevin Cureton, Chief Operating Officer. “Kleair™ is the latest innovation that brings our mission to life with award-winning products that embrace inclusivity, health care, and self-care. We call this inclusion without limits – an innovation that allows brands to launch products that suit all human beings, across unique skin tones as well as across unique health needs and lifestyles. This work is foundational to our Company, and it also drives our future and as we continue to innovate around creating IP in skin health.”

Kleair™, a proprietary technology within the Active Stress Defense™ technology suite, solves two critical accessibility issues in the beauty space: it makes vital best-in-class skin health products accessible to people of all skin tones, and it enables the development and commercialization of new textures and formats in the mineral space. Kleair™ does this by way of reinventing zinc oxide, optimizing it to improve its efficacy and aesthetics while retaining the purity to meet global requirements. The technology was recently granted a patent in Korea, with other patents pending worldwide.

“Kleair™ and the products Solésence has developed with it have played a significant role in expanding access to mineral-based sun care across the full range of skin tones, and in the ongoing category creation that extends SPF beyond traditional sun care and into daily use skin care and makeup,” commented Jess Jankowski, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our unique ability to create technologies that enhance human wellbeing, and are beloved by consumers, is the growth engine for our Company.”

According to a November 2021 poll from Mintel of over 1600 consumers aged 18+ who were asked about their interest in 12 skin protection innovations, 87% of consumers are interested in trying products with added skincare benefits, 84% of consumers are interested in trying specialty skincare with SPF, 77% are interested in trying mineral-based sunscreen, and 73% are interested in trying sunscreen made for specific skin tones. Kleair™ delivers on these as well as others, satisfying 8 of the 12 areas of interest overall.

Dr. Harry Sarkas, Chief Scientific Officer, commented: “Kleair™ represents the next generation in skin health products across beauty, and this award is an exciting milestone for our Company. In addition to Kleair™, we have developed synergistic technology platforms that further raise the bar for what is possible in terms of skin health for all human beings, and we look forward to continuing to elevate the skin health experience for all people.”

Kleair™ is available through Solésence products across other paths to market, including custom development, white label plus, and market-ready white label. Market-ready products featuring Kleair™ include the award-winning Multi-Cultural Magic SPF 50+, winner of the Cosmopack North America Formulation Award, Velvet Drops SPF 50+, Clean Mineral UV SPF 50+, and Nude Lip Oil SPF 40+.

More information about Solésence, their integrated and proprietary technologies, and their product offerings, can be found on their website.

About Solésence Beauty Science

Solésence, LLC, www.solesence.com, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nanophase Technologies, is changing the face of skin health with patented, mineral-based technology that is embraced by leading performance-driven and clean beauty brands alike. Our patented products for brands transform the way mineral actives look, feel and function — enabling textures never-before-seen in the mineral space and inclusivity never-before-seen in the sun care space. Solésence’s innovative formulations offer best-in-class UV protection, unparalleled free radical prevention to protect against pollution, and enhanced antioxidant performance.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), www.nanophase.com, is a leading innovator in minerals-based and scientifically driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, as well as other legacy advanced materials applications. Leveraging a platform of integrated, patented, and proprietary technologies, the Company creates products with unique performance, enhancing consumers' health and wellbeing. We deliver commercial quantity and quality engineered materials both as ingredients and as part of fully formulated products in a variety of formats.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains words such as “expects,” shall,” “will,” “believes,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements in this announcement are made based on the Company’s current beliefs, known events and circumstances at the time of publication, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s results of operations, performance, and achievements to differ materially from current expectations expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following: a decision by a customer to cancel a purchase order or supply agreement in light of the Company’s dependence on a limited number of key customers; uncertain demand for, and acceptance of, the Company’s engineered materials, ingredients, and fully formulated products; the Company’s manufacturing capacity and product mix flexibility in light of customer demand; the Company’s limited marketing experience; changes in development and distribution relationships; the impact of competitive products and technologies; the Company’s dependence on patents and protection of proprietary information; the resolution of litigation in which the Company may become involved; the impact of any potential new government regulations that could be difficult to respond to or too costly to comply with while remaining financially viable; the ability of the Company to maintain an appropriate electronic trading venue; and other factors described in the Company’s Form 10-K filed March 31, 2022. In addition, the Company’s forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties, or other contingencies.

Media Contact:

Emma Harper

Email: eharper@solesence.com

Phone: (630) 686-1574

Investor Relations Contact:

Phone: (630) 771-6736