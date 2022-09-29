ARC Adds Cryptocurrency Investor, CEO and Co-Founder Aidin Aghamiri of Unicorn ITRenew (Acquired by Iron Mountain), to Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARC announces the addition of strategic advisor Aidin Aghamiri to its advisory board focused on business development, M&A, fundraising, and sustainability.

Aghamiri is an accomplished CEO and co-founder of ITRenew, who took the company from USD $1MM to USD $440MM with USD $84MM in EBITDA, and an acquisition value of USD $925MM by Iron Mountain.

Recently, ARC announced a series of updates, including the release of the ARC Reactor, a graphic user interface (GUI) that empowers developers to import, audit, build and ship WEB3 code cross-chain.

ARC also released a document and tutorial demonstrating the ARC Reactor importing the entire Binance Chain Pancake Swap DeFi giant project smart contract code, modifying, testing, and shipping it cross-chain to the Polygon Network.

Today, the company announced that its latest strategic advisor Aidin Aghamiri had joined the company to leverage his exceptional experience in growing a startup from grassroots to near unicorn status.



Aghamiri, already a significant holder of the $ARC token since 2021, remarks, "ARC's Reactor is going to be a game-changer for the WEB3, and blockchain developer communities. It will only serve to further democratize the development of next-gen technologies. It's an exciting time to bring to market something so powerful that will fuel the next tranche of innovation in this space. I'm thrilled to be helping the team achieve their ambitious goals."

As ARC nears its first equity fundraise, and the full launch of ARC Reactor's SaaS and Staking hybrid business model, Aidin plays a significant role in business development strategy, negotiation and introductions. Aidin also plays a critical role in mentoring ARC's leadership during its upcoming first equity-based fundraising round.

TJ Dunham, ARC CEO and founder, shares, "Aidin brings a vast network of VCs, Silicon Valley connections, and a wealth of experience to help us scale into our next stages as a company.

"ARC is the perfect place for him to make a real difference as we enable WEB3 businesses to build using on-chain data, and ship it into an end-to-end solution."

Aghamiri has been recognized with several awards, including the Sustainability Champion Award from Business Intelligence Group (BIG), Company of the Year, Environmental Products & Services by GOLD GLOBEE® Award, and 40 under 40 by Silicon Valley Business Journal.

For more information on ARC Reactor and recent releases please see: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/09/15/2516853/0/en/ARC-Unveils-REACTOR-a-Groundbreaking-Software-and-Smart-Contract-Coding-Graphic-User-Interface-GUI-in-V1-2-With-Developer-Portal-and-Tutorial.html

About ARC:

ARC's mission is to be the central command console for crypto.

ARC's proprietary and unique offering starts with the ARC Reactor. Reactor is a new, better way to code. With Reactor, developers can audit, build, collaborate, test and ship Web3 code cross-chain via a graphic user interface (GUI).

Reactor is a rich design studio and visual editor that drastically reduces the time required to understand, audit, modify and ship smart contracts. Users can ingest any Web3 project code, which becomes represented in a functional, editable diagram that can be edited upon.

All source code can be exported and used anywhere with zero vendor lock-in.

This revolutionary technology lowers the barriers for developers. They can create smart contracts and dApps at a fraction of the time, cost, and environmental impact.

ARC uses this unique technology to create its renowned ecosystem of swaps that deliver significant savings on GAS transaction fees and greater efficiency in DeFi.

In 2022, ARC launched its co-operative NFT marketplace that focuses on co-marketing with launch partners and puts creators first through collaboration and co-sharing of assets.

The $ARC governance and utility token is at the center of its product. By staking $ARC, users are able to participate in the ARC DeFi ecosystem and share in the success of the company's products, as well as access the ARC Reactor suite. Staking also serves to disincentivize the abuse of the ARC Reactor.

