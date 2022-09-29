Gamma Communications Plc Selects Noetic to Put Cyber Asset Intelligence at the Heart of Their Expansion Strategy

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noetic Cyber, an innovator in Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM), today announced that Gamma has selected the Noetic platform to deliver greater visibility into their cybersecurity posture across core European markets to help them identify security gaps and better understand their cyber risk.

Gamma is a leading provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) in the U.K. and European markets and has grown via acquisition in Spain, Germany and the Benelux region over the past two years. As a telecommunications provider, Gamma ensures that it is following best practices in understanding cybersecurity threats, and its core infrastructure and operations are certified under ISO 27001 for security.

As a result of the recent acquisitions, the Gamma security team now has a significantly expanded set of users, networks, devices and applications in different regulatory markets. The challenge faced by the team was to gain an accurate understanding of all relevant assets in each of these different markets, their current cybersecurity posture and any possible impact to the wider business. As companies grow through merger and acquisition, they need to reconcile different technologies, security processes and risk exposure with the acquired organization. Security leaders need to quickly understand what cyber risks they are inheriting and how best to align them with overall group best practice. They also need to achieve this in a non-intrusive way that will not have an impact on normal business operations or require any significant changes to each country's security tooling or infrastructure.

To give them the visibility and cyber insights they needed, the Gamma team selected the Noetic Continuous Cyber Asset Management and Controls platform as the cornerstone of their cyber asset management strategy. As the Noetic platform ingests and correlates asset information from Gamma's existing infrastructure through API integrations, it is non-disruptive to Gamma's technology footprint and business operations, while giving the security team unparalleled insight into the current cyber resilience of all assets across the business, including potential security coverage gaps.

With the Noetic solution, Gamma can leverage their different security investments in each individual market, as the platform supports a range of endpoint security, vulnerability assessment, mobile device management, cloud infrastructure platforms and many other common security, DevOps and IT management tools. Noetic also helps Gamma to measure the efficacy of their existing security tooling, providing security leadership with insights into coverage and effectiveness, which then guides budgeting and future investment.

By aggregating and correlating asset information across multiple data sources, Noetic can deliver a continuously updated 360-degree view of Gamma's entire estate, showing all assets across on-premises and cloud workloads, their current security posture, and the cyber relationships between them. With this information, the Gamma team can now make security decisions based on a better understanding of their current state, driven by important business context.

"As Gamma continues to grow internationally, it is critical that we have the right visibility into the effectiveness of our security controls across all parts of the business," said Amy Lemberger, Group Risk and Governance Director at Gamma. "We needed an overall view of cyber risk across the group, while supporting our regions with their specific needs for visibility and reporting across very different environments. The Noetic solution can deliver us this flexibility and is helping us to quantify our cyber risk across our entire cyber estate."

"We're delighted that Gamma has selected us to support their cybersecurity posture initiative across Europe," said Paul Ayers, CEO and co-founder, Noetic Cyber. "The need to manage different security infrastructures across group companies in different counties is a complex challenge that is well suited to the flexibility and extensibility provided by the Noetic platform."

The Gamma team is currently deploying the Noetic platform in the German market, with future adoption planned later in the year for Spain and The Benelux region. For more information on the Noetic platform, please visit https://noeticcyber.com/platform/.

About Noetic Cyber

Noetic provides a proactive approach to cyber asset and controls management, empowering security teams to see, understand, fix and improve their security posture and enterprise ecosystem. Our goal is to improve security tools and control efficacy by breaking down existing siloes and improving the entire security ecosystem. Founded in 2019, Noetic is based in Boston and London. For more information, visit www.noeticcyber.com, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Gamma

Gamma is a leading supplier of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) in the U.K., German, Spanish and Dutch business markets. It is AIM listed and employs 1650 people. With a range of UCaaS, Mobile and Connectivity services, Gamma provides robust and secure solutions that enable organizations to communicate, collaborate and offer a better customer experience.

Gamma's largest market is in the U.K., where the company's network-based services are supplied to SME, Public Sector and Enterprise markets through a network of 1000+ channel partners and its own direct sales and support capabilities. In 2021 Gamma acquired Mission Labs, a well-established UCaaS technology business that has built a reputation for creating technologically advanced solutions and delivering great service to its customers and partners. The acquisition has enabled Gamma to enhance and expand its cloud Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) technology as well as accelerate its digital channel strategy.

Gamma is expanding its UCaaS presence in Europe with a family of businesses focusing on digital automation, delivering Gamma-powered services to customers in Germany, Spain, and the Benelux region.

Contact Information:

Jamie Cowper

VP, Marketing

jcowper@noeticcyber.com

+44 7879 410043



Related Images











Image 1: Gamma & Noetic





company logos of Noetic & Gamma









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment