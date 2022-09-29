The Global Test Benches Market size is expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Test Benches Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Application, By Test Material, By Type, By Test Stands, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322370/?utm_source=GNW

As a support tool for testing personnel, these benches make sure that products are tested in accordance with predetermined criteria and that the testing procedure is repeatable and consistent with the established quality standards.



In some applications, test benches are used to inspect the component while also assembling it in the final product. Before installing and commissioning their products, test benches assist manufacturers in customizing their offerings to meet specific performance requirements. The performance of such products in the field is also enhanced by the testing benches. It is anticipated that these elements will increase the demand for test benches.



Over the forecast period, the market is anticipated to grow as test benches are increasingly used in a variety of industrial applications, including automotive & transportation, power generation and utilities, semiconductor and electronics, and industrial manufacturing. Test benches aid manufacturers in ensuring product quality, extending product life, and comprehending component limitations.



Product testing during the research & development stage and retesting prior to delivery, aid in reducing the number of issues related to the product’s quality. Additionally, testing benches aid in accelerating the cycle of innovation and improving productivity and cost-efficiency. This is predicted to increase demand for the product. Before assembling the circuit boards and other electronic components, manufacturers can test and examine them due to the use of test benches in the electronics industry.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



A significant production slowdown resulted from the temporary suspension of manufacturing operations across key manufacturing hubs. As public gatherings and travel are increasingly restricted, people are becoming notably more isolated. The COVID-19 pandemic is having impacted supply chain delays and stock market volatility. It directly affected test bench demand and production, disrupting the market and supply chain. During the pandemic, the use of test benches is halted as several manufacturing facilities closed, which has an adverse effect on the test bench market size.



Market Growth Factors



Increase In Use Of Test Bench In The Automotive Industry



The use of test benches in manufacturing processes is constantly increasing. Only the most important features and functions are tested when manufacturing and assembly test benches, also referred to as production test benches. The objective is to use quick testing procedures. It aids in confirming a design or model’s accuracy or soundness. Testing and control of the manufacturing process is necessary to guarantee high quality.



Stiffening Of Emissions Regulations To Protect The Environment



The trend is toward the development of test apparatus and its application to gauge emission levels legally. The amount of NOx emissions from diesel vehicles that are allowed, has been reduced by ten times due to six laws. Every vehicle is required to abide by emission standards. To determine whether a vehicle complies with industry standards, the vehicle emission test system is used. In addition, a test bench and associated software can aid in determining the level of emissions produced by passenger cars while also increasing fuel efficiency.



Market Restraining Factors



Insufficient R&D Resources For Automotive Test Equipment



The strict regulations are governing gaseous emissions from vehicle exhaust and the growing requirement for routine, periodic technical inspections. Government wants to reduce the harmful environmental effects that light-duty and passenger vehicles cause. OEMs have been forced to test their vehicles effectively to make sure they comply with the many strict emission norms & regulations that have been mandated throughout the world. Different kinds of test benches are needed for contemporary vehicles with hybrid powertrains, such as hybrid cars.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the test benches market is segmented into hardware and software. In 2021, the hardware segment dominated the test benches market by generating the maximum revenue share. Hardware is crucial because it is utilized to test various pieces of machinery, instruments, and equipment. To create a set of synchronized waveforms, a stimulus generator is connected to the test device, as well as benches make up the hardware.



Type Outlook



On the basis of type, the test bench market is fragmented into valve test benches, force test benches, torque test benches and others. The torque test benches segment covered a substantial revenue share in the test bench market in 2021. The efficiency of hydraulic motors, electric motors, gearboxes, electric screwdrivers, impulse pumps or screwdrivers, and pneumatic screwdrivers can all be measured using torque measuring systems. Additionally, they are utilized to gauge the torque and rotational angle of the material sample.



Test Stands Outlook



By test stands, the test bench market is divided into manual, and motorized. In 2021, the motorized segment witnessed the highest revenue share in the test bench market. The advantages of the motorized test stand over manual test stands, constant testing speed, and suitability for operation on the production floor, are credited with the segment’s expansion. There are high, low, and standard speeds for these testing stands.







Test Material Outlook



Based on test material, the test bench market is classified into valve, motors, furniture and others. In 2021, the valve segment generated the maximum revenue share in the test benches market. It is due to the widespread use of these valves in manufacturing and industrial processes. Test benches are used to confirm the calibration of the valves. Additionally, safety valves & industrial valves are crucial components of process control and play an important role in the safe operation of processes.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the test bench market is divided into semiconductor & electronics, industrial manufacturing & engineering, automotive & transportation, power generation & utilities, oil & gas and others. The semiconductor & electronics segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the test bench market in 2021. Batteries and other electronic components, including electronic circuits, are tested on a bench using a variety of testing tools. Equipment like signal generators, oscilloscopes, and logic analyzers are used to test these components in order to determine whether the device was manufactured correctly or not.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the test bench market is analyzed across the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific & LAMEA. In 2021, the Asia Pacific segment held the largest revenue share in the test benches market. As the largest producer of semiconductors, cars, and power generation, which drives demand for testing benches in China, China is among the leaders in the market. The region’s demand for these benches is also being fueled by an increase in their use in sectors like electronics & oil and gas.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Robert Bosch GmbH, Nidec Corporation, Ametek, Inc., dSPACE GmbH, PPT Group (Mecmesin), Kern & Sohn GmbH, IMADA, Inc., MCD Elektronik GmbH, Blum-Novotest GmbH, and Haven Automation Ltd.



Strategies deployed in Test Benches Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



May-2022: Bosch entered into a partnership with Astrata, a provider of enterprise management software and advanced location-based IT services. The partnership aimed at manufacturing Astrata’s advanced fleet management system for HGV and LCV hardware. This partnership would reduce the risk of shortages and would allow Astrata to further enhance the flexibility & scalability of its supply chain to fulfill global demand.



Jan-2022: dSPACE collaborated with KPIT Technology, the leading independent software development. Under this collaboration, the companies would offer a comprehensive solution test suite for smart charging. Also, the combined software & hardware competencies of KPIT and dSPACE would offer comprehensive testing options for the mobility ecosystem.



Sep-2020: dSPACE partnered with Cruden, a Dutch motion-based racing simulator designing and manufacturing company. This collaboration aimed at supplying the world’s first driving simulator integrated with wet bench testing. Through this partnership, the companies would offer a unique, combined driver-in-the-loop (DIL) and hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) testing tool for the development of automotive braking & steering systems.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Apr-2022: dSPACE teamed up with Noffz Technologies, an owner-managed technology company. Under this collaboration, the companies would offer an automatic test solution for end-of-line automotive radar sensors. This collaboration aimed at ensuring the reliability & accuracy of driver assistance systems using radars. The test bench would be utilized in particular at the end of a mass production line.



Feb-2020: Bosch introduced DCI 700, a new diesel test bench. DCI 700 enables accurate & reliable testing of all Bosch as well as third-party manufacturer common rail injectors for both cars and commercial vehicles. Furthermore, the DCI 700 can be utilized to test injectors equipped with current injection control systems like needle closing control (NCC) or valve closing control (VCC).



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Aug-2022: Physical Properties Testers (PPT) Group took over Lansmont Corporation, a shock and vibration measurement system and monitoring instrumentation. The acquisition would expand the testing abilities of the PPT Group portfolio and significantly contribute to Lansmont’s vision of a multi-branded global platform that could provide high-quality testing solutions within all standards, materials & applications.



Geographical Expansions:



Aug-2020-Aug: Nidec Industrial Solutions expanded its geographical footprints in USA by opening a new facility in Cleveland. This new facility comprises 67,000 square feet of office and manufacturing space.



Jun-2018: dSPACE expanded its geographical footprints in North America by opening a new production, testing & shipping facility in New Hudson, Michigan. Through the expansion, dSPACE focused on meeting rising demands for the production of hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) simulation systems, among other key product lines.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Hardware



• Software



By Application



• Automotive & Transportation



• Semiconductor & Electronics



• Industrial Manufacturing & Engineering



• Power Generation & Utilities



• Oil & Gas



• Others



By Test Material



• Valve



• Motors



• Furniture



• Others



By Type



• Valve Test Benches



• Force Test Bench



• Torque Test Bench



• Others



By Test Stands



• Motorized Test Stands



• Manual Test Stands



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Robert Bosch GmbH



• Nidec Corporation



• Ametek, Inc.



• dSPACE GmbH



• PPT Group (Mecmesin)



• Kern & Sohn GmbH



• IMADA, Inc.



• MCD Elektronik GmbH



• Blum-Novotest GmbH



• Haven Automation Ltd.



