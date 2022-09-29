International Meeting of the Society for Cardiac Robotic Navigation to Showcase Stereotaxis Technology and Its Clinical Value

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced its attendance at the Sixth Annual International Meeting of the Society for Cardiac Robotic Navigation (SCRN) in Budapest from September 29-30.



SCRN is an independent, non-profit, physician-led organization with global membership and local chapters in North America, Europe and Asia. SCRN was formed with the mission to advance clinical awareness, scientific research and technology innovation for robotic technologies in cardiology. The SCRN meeting hosts cardiologists, fellows, innovators, industry leaders and scientists to debate, discuss, challenge, share, educate and learn with peers. This year’s conference will include over 30 faculty and over 100 registered attendees from more than 20 countries.

The hybrid in-person and virtual event includes multiple presentations on Stereotaxis’ technology, clinical value and innovations. The full agenda is available on the SCRN website. Certain presentations of note include initial clinical experience with the Genesis RMN system at multiple hospitals, use of robotics in complex atrial and ventricular arrhythmias, the use of pulse field ablation with robotics, TeleRobotics and remote collaboration, alternative access through the arm, and robotics paired with various synergistic mapping and imaging technologies.

“We are excited to support SCRN and see its growth into a strong, dynamic, physician society,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO of Stereotaxis. “We look forward to engaging with the attendees at SCRN who share our passion for advancing electrophysiology, challenging the boundaries of technology, and improving patient care with robotics.”

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com.

