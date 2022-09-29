Online Patient Observation Market to hit US$ 182.62 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Online Patient Observation Market by Type (Wireless Sensor Technology, mHealth, Telehealth, Wearable Devices, Remote Patient Monitoring), by End, User (Providers, Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare, Patients, and Payers) – Global Forecast Period 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the online patient observation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% from 2021 to reach US$ 182.62 billion by 2030. Owing to technological advancement, demand for lowering the overall cost of treatment due to online observation, and rising internet usage are the prime reason for the market expansion.
Market Drivers
The expansion of the market for online patient observation devices is bolstered by the fact that technology is one of the major forces pushing advances in every market. Digital health, for instance, is introducing fresh methods for managing medical disorders. Researchers have shown that the adoption of digital health has had a significant positive impact on patients and healthcare as a whole. Moreover, the use of online patient observation technologies, such as wearable technology, wireless sensor technology, mobile health apps, and other applications, is improving the outcomes for each patient or consumer. One of the most obvious ways that technology has changed the healthcare industry is the increasing accessibility of therapy. Healthcare IT reveals scientific breakthroughs that provide healthcare professionals the opportunity to make healthcare more tenacious and compelling than it has ever been. The use of data technology has given consumers or patients access to a more dependable and secure application. Furthermore, Due to the advantages that online patient observation systems offer, several medical associations around the world promote them, which is expected to further fuel market expansion. For instance, the American Heart Association (AHA) supports programmes that make Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) technologies more widely available for use in improving health management. Especially the elderly people, find it much simpler, more practical, and easier to utilise the remote patient monitoring system. Around 703 million individuals were 65 or older in 2019, according to a survey by the World Population Ageing. In 2050, this figure is expected to double to 1.5 billion.
Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’
Based on type, the global online patient observation market has been segmented into:
- Wireless Sensor Technology
- Mhealth
- Telehealth
- Wearable Devices
- Remote Patient Monitoring
Due to the expanding technological developments in wearable medical devices and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the wearable digital device segment led the global online patient observation market. For instance, the American Heart Association estimates that there would be over 23.6 million deaths from cardiovascular diseases by the year 2030, up from the 17.6 million that occurred in 2016. As a result, there is a greater demand for wearable technology because it can track and monitor physiological measures like blood pressure, blood sugar, and heart rate, as well as assist doctors in making diagnoses.
Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’
Asia Pacific is predicted to experience significant market growth in the global market for online patient observation market due to the rising prevalence of chronic disease, the growing geriatric population, the rising number of smartphone users in the region, and other factors. For instance, according to the National Institute of Population and Social Security, the senior population in Japan is expected to comprise 30% of the entire population by 2025, followed closely by 35.3% by 2040, which would further support the explosion and adoption of digital gadgets.
Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’
Some of prominent players in the global online patient observation market include:
- Abbott Laboratories
- GE Healthcare
- Medtronic Inc
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cerner Corporation Biotronik SE
- Honeywell International, Inc
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- OSI Systems, Inc
- Resideo Life Care Solutions
- AMC, Inc
- Qualcomm Life, Inc
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Vivify Health, Inc
- Teladoc Health Inc
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc
- ALTEN Calsoft Labs
- VivaLNK Inc
- Dexcom Inc
To obtain an advantage in the intense competition on the global market for online patient observation market, players are engaging in merger and acquisition strategies. Players are also making significant investments in product production and quality assurance to secure their place in the competition for the anticipated timespan.
