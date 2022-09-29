Global Cell Culture Market to Surpass US$ 33,452.8 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Seattle, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global cell culture market is estimated to be valued at US$ 19,198.0 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Cell Culture Market:

Regenerative therapy research has attained tremendous growth in recent years due to the large amounts of investments funneled into this domain. As cell culture techniques constitute an essential step in such research applications, market is expected to witness significant growth in the near future. Key players involved in market are undertaking initiatives to extend their product portfolios and strengthen their market position. For instance, in January 2022, Cytiva, a company involved in the research and development of life-saving vaccines, biologic drugs, and novel cell and gene therapies, collaborated with Nucleus Biologics, a company involved in precision cell culture providing cell culture media and cell culture, to develop custom culture media for cell and gene therapies.

Advancements in 3D culture technologies and their increasing adoption for biopharmaceutical production, drug discovery, and tissue engineering applications is also expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in March 2022, CELLINK, a subsidiary of BICO, a bioconvergence startup that designs and supplies technologies and services to enhance biology research, launched its BIO CELLX bio-dispensing platform for the automation of 3D cell-based assays for drug discovery and cancer research. Such product launches are likely to broaden the growth prospects for the segment.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global cell culture market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2 % during the forecast period due to increase in collaborations by key market players. For instance, on May 13, 2022, Kerry Group, a public food company, announced collaboration with National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) and ValitaCell, a biotechnology company, to validate the role of protein hydrolysates in cell culture media during the commercial manufacture of biotherapeutics.

Among end user, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held a dominant position in the global cell culture market, owing to increasing investments in research and development from major manufacturers, and increasing product launches. For instance, in May 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched GIBCO CTS LV-MAX Lentiviral Production System. The new system is designed to produce high titer lentiviral vectors. The launch of the system is expected to enhance Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. market position in cell and gene therapy portfolio.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global cell culture market include Corning Incorporated, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, BioSpherix, Ltd., Cell Culture Company, LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VWR International LLC, and Lonza

Market Segmentation:

Global Cell Culture Market, By Product Type: Instrument Culture Systems Vaccines Bags Plates T-flasks Culture Dishes Roller Bottles Bioreactors Incubators Pipetting Instruments Roller Bottle Equipment Biosafety Cabinets Cryostorage Equipment Others Consumables Media Chemically Defined Classical LB Protein-free Serum-free Specialty Sera Fetal Bovine Others Reagents Albumin Amino Acids Attachment Factors Growth Factors Protease Inhibitors Thrombin Others

Global Cell Culture Market, By Application: Vaccine Production Gene Therapy Cancer Research Tissue Culture Drug Development Others

Global Cell Culture Market, By End User: Academic & Research Institutions Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Global Cell Culture Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



