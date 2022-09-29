Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas Helps Students In Need Prepare For Start Of School Year

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas (PMG), a leading provider of community management services throughout North Texas, recently participated in the Tarrant County Back to School Roundup, which provides free school supplies to 10,000 underserved students, grades Pre-K through 12. The Roundup also offers immunizations, vision screenings, haircuts, physicals, and other services students may need to begin school. PMG’s North Richland Hills team spent the day manning the registration table, directing traffic, loading supplies and groceries, and helping kids choose the perfect books for their interests.

“Our team members really enjoy getting out of the office to help kids in the communities we serve,” said Mark Southall, PCAM®, CPM®, AMS®, Principal Management Group of North Texas president. “Everyone had a blast, and it was for a good cause. We can’t wait to take part again next year.”

