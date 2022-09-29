The Global Stand-up Pouches Market size is expected to reach $40.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stand-up Pouches Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Closure Type, By Form, By Application, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322355/?utm_source=GNW

Daypacks are frequently used for powders or drinks that are ready to drink. A stand-up pouch’s bottom portion is gusseted to offer stability during use or exhibition. The flexible pouches are often made of multiple layers of materials, including paper, foil, various plastic films, and so forth.



Pouches frequently have high-impact images printed on them or occasionally have labels affixed to them. For the materials to be able to be made into pouches, they must have specific heat-seal qualities. The most typical pouch includes "W"-shaped bottom gussets that open to reveal a flat bottom. Additionally, side gussets are sometimes employed. There are numerous design possibilities. Pour spouts and reclose-able zip strips are frequently used.



The pouch is normally formed by the packaging equipment using roll stock that has already been preprinted. Shipped to a packager, the premade pouches are filled, then the tops are sealed. An entire form-fill-seal machine, whether horizontal or vertical, is an alternative. The pouches are created, filled, and sealed by the machinery. Specific sanitizing and wash-down procedures are essential when dealing with foods, beverages, or medicinal products. The resulting machinery is occasionally sophisticated and pricey. Contract packagers are frequently used by packagers who lack the volume to fill a machine.



The 1968 patent covers the original stand-up pouch design. The stand-up pouch revolution didn’t start, though, until after the patent had expired. The stand-up pouch’s structure and design have advanced throughout time to incorporate cutting-edge design elements including a retractable zipper, handy tear notches for simple opening, and in certain forms, a window for simple viewing. For many well-known brands today, the stand-up bag is the packaging of choice. Businesses use these airtight bags for a variety of packaging needs, including the packing of candies, coffee, tea, pets, beauty products, and more.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



A significant decline in sales of personal care items was seen during the COVID-19 outbreak. During the early stages of the pandemic, product sales were impacted by supply chain disruption. The packaging producers were harmed by the shutdown in China, one of the major producers of raw materials. However, there was a noticeable rise in the consumption of packaged food items. Unsurprisingly, a sizeable portion of people chose packaged food items such as ready-to-eat food, ready-to-cook food, and packaged meal ingredients. The negative effects of COVID-19 on the market were lessened by the robust demand around the world.



Market Growth Factor



Increased Demand for Packaged Foods and Drinks



The demand for packaged food and beverages has increased as a result of rising per capita income and increased health consciousness, which in turn has increased demand for stand-up pouches. Demand for packaged food products is rising as a result of increased Westernization, an improvement in living standards, and a preference for convenience foods. Dried processed food, ready-to-eat meals, diet snacks, bakery items, frozen processed food, dairy items, health food & drink items, and processed meat are some of the primary types of packaged food.



Packaging Alternatives Using Flexible Plastics That are Sustainable



Manufacturers have been encouraged to create new packaging alternatives as a result of dynamic industry changes like the launch of fresh regulatory initiatives. Manufacturers have created biodegradable and sustainable packaging choices that are safe and secure in response to growing environmental concerns about the usage of plastics for stand-up pouches. Manufacturers are shifting their strategies towards circularity and utilizing new plastic technologies to create recyclable and sustainable solutions that include specific properties like oxygen, humidity, light, puncture, and chemical resistance, as well as easy-tear propagation, as a result of strict government regulations, shifting consumer preferences, and environmental stresses.



Market Restraining Factor



The Recycling of Multilayer Structures Presents Several Challenges



The development of the market for stand-up pouches faces a challenge from the recycling of plastics with several layers. Multi-layer packaging is typically not recyclable. Flexible pouch recycling is made more difficult by the plastic laminates’ diversity of compositions. The separation, sorting, and recycling of flexible materials are made more challenging by coating, mixed materials, and adhesives. Municipalities now do not accept multi-layered laminates, which are made up of various plastic resins and foils.



Closure Type Outlook



By Closure Type, The Stand-up Pouches Market is classified into Top Notch, Zipper, and Spout. The top-notch segment garnered the highest revenue share in the stand-up pouches market in 2021. Top-notch, often referred to as a tear notch, is a tiny cut made in a pouch seal to make a product easier for a consumer to reach. It is sometimes referred to as an easy open cut and is utilized primarily for products that call for quick and simple consumer access.



Form Outlook



On the basis of Form, The Stand-up Pouches Market is divided into Round Bottom, Rollstock, K-style, Plow/Folded Bottom, Flat Bottom, and Others. The rollstock segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the stand-up pouches market in 2021. Roll stock is a laminated film that is wound on a roll and is utilized with FFS machines to create pouches, stuff them with goods, and then seal them. These machines form the film into pouch shapes, stuff them with goods, and then seal them.



Application Outlook



Based on the Application, The Stand-up Pouches Market is divided into Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Healthcare, and Others. The food & beverages segment procured the highest revenue share in the stand-up pouches market in 2021. It is because pouches guarantee the product’s quality, safety, and stability throughout its shelf life, that the food segment commands the largest market share.



Type Outlook



Based on the Type, The Stand-up Pouches Market is segmented into Aseptic, Standard, Retort, and Hot-filled. The aseptic segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the stand-up pouches market in 2021. The stand-up pouch market is divided into the aseptic, standard, retort, and other types based on type. Due to qualities like consumer attractiveness, a longer shelf life, and its excellent seal ability, the aseptic pouches segment dominates the market. They are created using a filling machine with a special design that cleans the inner film that shields the contents from microorganisms.



Material Outlook



On the basis of Material, The Stand-up Pouches Market is bifurcated into Plastic, Metal/Foil, Paper & Bioplastic. The plastic segment acquired the largest revenue share in the stand-up pouches market in 2021. It is because Plastic films have good barrier qualities, are easily manufactured, are high-quality, are and economical. They are therefore chosen for a pouch packaging. Plastic films offer secure and appealing packaging alternatives as well as exceptional product visibility.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, The Stand-up Pouches Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region garnered the largest revenue share in the stand-up pouches market in 2021. Due to a number of factors, including economic effectiveness, simple access to raw materials, and rising demand for compact packaging solutions from densely populated nations like China and India, the use of stand-up pouches has expanded in the region. Over the upcoming year, it is expected that China will continue to be the region’s largest market by country.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnership and Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Amcor Plc. and Mondi Plc. are the forerunners in the Stand-Up Pouches Market. Companies such as Berry Global Group, Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and Sealed Air Corporation are some of the key innovators in Stand-Up Pouches Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Amcor Plc., Berry Global Group, Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Sonoco Products Company, Mondi Plc, Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Coveris Management GmbH (Sun Capital Partners, Inc.), ProAmpac Intermediate, Inc. (Pritzker Private Capital) and Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH (Multi-Color Corporation)



Recent strategies deployed in Stand-up Pouches Market



Partnership, Collaboration and Agreement



Jun-2022: Constantia Flexibles teamed up with Plasthill Technical Films, a producer of high-quality, adjustable polyethylene packaging and films. Through this collaboration, the companies aimed to mount the former’s exclusive micro embossing technology, CompressSeal, which delivers higher seal innocence than standard polyethylene (PE) films while considering up to 30% less without compromising on thickness.



Apr-2022: Mondi formed a partnership with Thimonnier, leading designers and manufacturers of flexible plastic pouches. With this partnership, the companies aimed to establish a new recyclable mono-material berlingot sachet for liquid soap refills. Additionally, the creative new packaging decreases plastic use by more than 75% approximated to rigid plastic bottles.



Feb-2022: Mondi partnered with Henkel, the leading solution provider for adhesives. Together, the companies aimed to launch a completely recyclable mono-material refill pouch for Pril. Moreover, the companies worked jointly on a packaging solution for Henkel’s hand dishwashing products that allows supplying plastic bottles from adjustable pouches.



Dec-2021: Huhtamaki joined hands with Sabic along with MARS petcare. This collaboration aimed to embrace a flexible film frame with SABIC PP impact copolymer for response pouches that are utilized in the packaging of soggy pet food products for SHEBA.



Dec-2020: Amcor formed a partnership with Mars Food, an American international manufacturer of confectionery. Together, the companies aimed to introduce the foremost food-safe, mono-material microwavable rice pouch to the industry in 2021. Moreover, introducing recyclable retort material in a stand-up pouch design that fulfills strict food safety standards is a challenge.



Sep-2020: Amcor came into a partnership with Nestlé S.A., Swiss multinational food and drink processing conglomerate corporation. Together, the companies aimed to overpower the challenge of streamlining packaging methods to make them recyclable, without compromising on their functionalities.



Mar-2020: Berry Global came into a partnership with Pylote, an organization dedicated to green industrial mineral and ceramic chemistry. Together, the companies aimed to establish a first-to-market providing with a multidose ophthalmic dropper integrating high barriers with antimicrobial safety properties. Additionally, it integrates Pylote’s mineral innovation that allows protecting patients/consumers from the threat of microbial infections with Berry Global’s experience in the model of sustainable healthcare packaging.



Acquisitions & Mergers



Aug-2022: Constantia Flexibles completed the acquisition of FFP Packaging Solutions, which delivers lidding films, flow wraps, and pre-made pouches. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to acquire the first customer factory in the UK.



Feb-2022: Sealed Air completed the acquisition of Foxpak, a leading provider of adaptable packaging. With this acquisition, Sealed Air aimed to support advanced creations in smart packaging and develop its existence in Europe.



Dec-2021: ProAmpac took over Prairie State Group, an SQF-certified supplier of labeling services and flexible packaging. This acquisition aimed to reinforce ProAmpac’s adaptable and endurable packaging portfolio for the food and pet food industry and develop its labeling abilities.



Jul-2021: Smurfit Kappa completed the acquisition of Carton box, a Mexico-based folding carton business. This acquisition would allow Smurfit to grow its imprint to four folding carton areas in the country, in addition to confirming its responsibility to paper-based packaging as the core strategic interaction for the business.



May-2021: Coveris Group acquired Four 04 Packaging, a UK-based flexible packaging manufacturing, and trading business. This acquisition would deliver Coveris with possibilities to additionally reinforce its portfolio in these segments.



Product Expansion & Product Launch



May-2022: Berry Global’s UK introduced a new range of high-strength refuse sacks, developed from recycled plastics. The product range aimed to advance the quantity of non-packaging agricultural plastics gathered from 30% to over 70% within five years, thereby lowering the amount going to landfills or being ignited on farmland.



Apr-2022: ProAmpac introduced retort pouches with enhanced sustainability for pet and human food packaging. The retort pouches are developed to deliver flex crack opposition and easy-open tear functionality.



Sep-2021: ProAmpac launched the ProActive Sustainability platform, QUAD FLEX Recyclable. The platform leverage ProAmpac’s R-2000 recyclable laminated mono polyethylene product delivering the industry with a tolerable option for multi-material laminates.



Jun-2021: Amcor introduced Amcor’s Dual Chamber Pouch, a unique multi-chamber pouch for drug-device combination products. The new Amcor Dual Chamber Pouch creates an understanding within both the pharmaceutical and medical enterprises to fulfill the conditions of medical device packaging.



