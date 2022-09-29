Solid State Drive (SSD) Market to Hit Sales of $104.44 Billion By 2028 | Samsung, WD and Kioxia Generate Over 55% Revenue | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A large number of individuals and businesses are looking to invest in Solid State Drive (SSD) market as they become an increasingly popular way to store data. The demand for SSDs has increased exponentially in the last couple of years because they offer a number of advantages over traditional hard drives, such as faster boot times, less noise and longer battery life.

Moreover, this growth is likely to be driven by the increasing demand for mobile devices, enterprise applications and cloud storage. The high performance and reliability of SSDs make them a preferred choice for a variety of applications. For example, hospitals are increasingly opting for SSDs to store medical records because they offer faster startup times and lower energy consumption. Similarly, data centers in the Solid State Drive (SSD) market are placing greater emphasis on SSDs because they provide improved performance and reliability when compared with traditional hard drives. In addition to their widespread use in business and personal applications, SSDs are also becoming increasingly popular among consumers. This is likely due to the growing demand for mobile devices that require fast startup times and juicer file performances. In fact, nearly two-thirds of all consumer electronics currently include an SSD.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/solid-state-drive-ssd-market

What does this exponential growth of Solid State Drive (SSD) market means?

A growing demand for global Solid-State Drive (SSD) market is evident with prices of the storage devices declining in recent years. The trend is set to continue in the near future, as new applications and tools that require faster data access are being developed.

Solid State Drive (SSD) market gaining momentum because it offers number of benefits that make them ideal for this kind of application. They are reliable and have a low failure rate, which makes them perfect for long-term data storage. They also consume less power, making them an attractive option for powering electronics and vehicles. In addition, their speed makes them ideal for accessing data quickly and reducing the time it takes to retrieve information.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/solid-state-drive-ssd-market

Over 400 Million Units of SSDs Sold in 2021

The popularity of solid state drive (SSD) market is on the rise, as storage capacity and prices continue to plummet. In fact, according to SkyQuest, SSDs will account for 70% of all data storage by 2025. As of 2021, the SSD accounts for around 60% of the total storage shipment. This is attributable to a number of factors, including the dropping prices of SSDs, growing demand from cloud service providers, and increased interest in thin client devices and data centers that use minimal amounts of storage.

As Solid State Drive (SSD) market continue to gain popularity, the market for hard drive space is shrinking. This has resulted in corporations and consumers migrating their data to SSDs in order to conserve space and increase system performance. This shift has also encouraged new development in hybrid drives that combine an SSD with a traditional hard drive.

SSDs are faster than traditional hard drives and offer a number of other advantages such as lower power consumption and longer battery life. Additionally, they are resistant to degradation due to bit errors, which can cause problems with file compatibility. Despite these advantages, some users may still prefer using a hard drive for larger files or applications that require slower loading times. In those cases, it is possible to install the hard drive separately and attach it via USB or SATA ports.

Solid State Drive (SSD) market sales are on the rise, and we’re not just talking about laptops. SSDs can be found in a variety of devices, including PC servers, data center storage arrays, retail point-of-sale terminals, industrial PCs, automotive components, and more. SSDs have been very successful in the past few years. Today, they have started replacing hard drives as the default storage device for computers. In 2021, over 400 million units of SSDs were sold. Wherein, WD, Samsung, SK Hynix, Kioxia, Kignston, Micron were among top players in the global Solid State Drive (SSD) market. On the other hand, around 64.2 million units of HDD were sold in Q1 2021. On contrary, SSD witnessed a sale of 99.4 million units in the same period.

The popularity of SSDs is due to their advantages over hard drives. Hard drives are slow and they require a lot of space. SSDs are much faster and they require much less space. SSDs also offer excellent reliability. Hard drives can fail relatively easily, and data stored on them can become corrupt. However, SSDs are very reliable and they can survive crashes and other accidents. In fact, our study shows that SSD to HDD ratio was recorded at 3:2.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/solid-state-drive-ssd-market

Samsung, WD and Kioxia Generate Over 55% Revenue of Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market

As the global solid state drive (SSD) market is rapidly growing, so are the players in this industry. The market is currently divided into three major categories: traditional enterprise storage devices, consumer storage devices, and SSDs for servers. Based on their revenue share, the following three players generate the highest individual revenue in the global SSD industry: Samsung (25.3%), WD (18.2%) and Kioxia (13.3%). These three companies account for over half of all SSD revenue in the world.

Looking at customer segmentation of the global Solid State Drive (SSD) market, it's interesting to see that enterprise users constitute the largest market for traditional enterprise storage devices. They also dominate the consumer storage device market. In contrast, server vendors are the primary market for SSDs. This suggests that server vendors are increasingly utilizing SSDs as secondary or tertiary storage systems.

First and foremost, it’s worth mentioning that WD has announced that it has shipped over 72 million units of its solid state drives. This marks the first time that WD has shipped over 70 million units of SSD series in a single year.

On the other hand, Samsung shipped more than 100 million units of SSD in 2021 across global Solid State Drive (SSD) market. Samsung has long been the dominant player in the field of hard Disk drives, but it seems that SSDs have finally caught their attention. In fact, Samsung is now the largest producer of SSDs in the world. This sudden shift can largely be attributed to two reasons: Samsung's decision to enter the market late and its aggressive pricing strategy.

Samsung has also been aggressive in expanding their product lineup. For example, they released the 850 EVO NVMe PCIe Gen3x4, which is the first consumer SSD with 3D NAND. This product line offers improved performance and durability over traditional 2D NAND drives. Samsung's dominance in the SSD market is likely to continue for a while. They have a lot of competition but they are still able to provide high quality products at an affordable price.

Top Players in Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market

Samsung (South Korea)

Intel (US)

Western Digital (US)

Micron (US)

Toshiba (Japan)

Kingston (US)

Lite-On (Taiwan)

Seagate (Ireland)

SK hynix (South Korea)

Microsemi (US)

Viking (US)

Adata (Taiwan)

Bitmicro Networks (US)

Mushkin (US)

NetApp (US)

Lexar Media (US)

Crossbar (US)

G.Skill (Taiwan)

Violin Memory (US)

Corsair Components (US)

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Robot Market

Global Industrial Display Market

Global Flexible Electronics Market

Global Thermal Camera Market

Global Underwater Acoustic Modems Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com