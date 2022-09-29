The Global Sports Technology Market size is expected to reach $48.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 16.8% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Technology Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Sports Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322350/?utm_source=GNW

Performance monitors are useful tools for coaches and athletes. These tools can gather statistics on player effectiveness, analyze them, and offer feedback to aid in formulating more effective tactics.



Technology-wise, sensors can monitor vital signs and cameras can document exercise. Both video and sensor data are stored and processed in the cloud. In turn, AI aids in producing quick and precise insights. Sporting accessories that monitor vitals are known as trackers. Custom sensing equipment comes in a variety of forms, including smart wristbands, vests, and headsets. All of these enable coaches to monitor and evaluate athlete performance throughout workouts.



Wearables make it possible to do more than just monitor vital signs. Coaches and players may now communicate better due to smart headsets. Particularly in-helmet headsets enable coaches to communicate with football players standing on the sidelines. However, it’s a one-way audio device without the need for a microphone, as already seen in the NFL. The productivity of entire teams can be improved using clever video analytics solutions.



Software that is fed game logs can provide information on each player’s movements. These analytics also assist in developing superior strategies based on the play of rivals. The sports industry is still expanding quickly. Numerous amateur sports are being played by an increasing number of people, while professional sports are expanding their worldwide reach and engaging with supporters everywhere. More than ever, sports are bringing people together from all walks of life in a manner that no other activity can.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The majority of national and international sporting leagues and events were postponed, except the French and Dutch leagues. The entire sports value chain has been impacted, from players, teams, and leagues to the media outlets that cover and broadcast games as well as the sponsors and marketers that utilize these occasions to promote their products. In the end, the sports sector resumed operations in late 2020 with minor modifications, such as the absence of spectator involvement in sporting arenas. Athletes competed in vacant arenas due to COVID-19, while fans were given a better viewing experience due to technology.



Market Growth Factors



Investments In The Sports Industry Are Growing



The significance of sports has been rising rapidly in emerging countries, which has raised government expenditure on the growth of the sports industry, particularly on establishing sports infrastructure, creating sports teams, and luring big investments. For instance, large-scale investments in sports activities, such as venues, teams, leagues, tournaments, and other programs, are being made as a result of the Chinese government’s ambition to grow the value of the nation’s sports business to a billion by 2025.



Technological Advancements In Wearable Technology



Sports equipment using wearable technology can help athletes train better and perform better. Sports-related wearable devices can be used to track physical preparation, game performance, and injury recovery. The use of wearable technology is quickly altering sports by lowering the danger of accidents including tiredness, tendons injury, and concussions. Additionally, team managers, coaches, trainers, and players can track athletes’ performance more effectively while also lowering the incidence of sports-related illness due to technological advancements in this quickly growing field.



Market Restraining Factors



Initiation Costs Are High, And Budgets Are Limited



Given the initial expenditures and service provider contracts, which can be pricey, further acceptance and widespread usage of sports technology are only commercially viable for the more well-known teams with larger budgets. A substantial portion of unorganized or smaller leagues and federations are unable to make the necessary initial investments, shutting them out of the market and preventing them from utilizing the technology. Technological advances are affecting all aspects of life, including businesses and industries.



Technology Outlook



On the basis of Technology, the Sports Technology Market is divided into Devices, Smart Stadium, eSports, and Sports Analytics. The smart stadium segment acquired the highest revenue share in the sports technology market in 2021. A smart stadium is equipped with a number of sensors, cameras, and digital signage that are wired and wirelessly connected to servers, networks, and other devices. The number of hot dogs available at participating merchants, the number of open parking spaces, waiting for lines, and other stadium data are all provided via sensors.



Sports Type Outlook



Based on the Sports, the Sports Technology Market is segmented into Introduction Soccer, Baseball, Basketball, Ice Hockey, American Football/Rugby, Tennis, Cricket, Golf, Esports, and Others. The cricket segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the sports technology market in 2021. Match results may be accurately predicted using machine learning. Additionally, run-out analysis, Duckworth Lewis, and the Umpire Decision Review System (UDRS) are currently using AI. AI can also be used to construct enclosed or indoor stadiums, allowing games to go in inclement weather.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Sports Technology Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment acquired a promising revenue share in the sports technology market in 2021. To compete with worldwide leagues and develop new revenue streams, the region’s emerging sports leagues are fueling the demand for smart stadium infrastructure. Major international and domestic sporting events are hosted by organizations like Sahara Force India, the Indian Premier League (IPL), and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that utilize smart technologies.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is the forerunners in the Sports Technology Market. Companies such as Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation and SAP SE are some of the key innovators in Sports Technology Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Fujitsu Limited, LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation), Sharp Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Ericsson AB , NEC Corporation, and SAP SE.



Recent strategies deployed in Sports Technology Market



Partnership, Collaboration and Agreement



Aug-2022: Samsung came into a partnership with TOD, an online streaming app. This partnership aimed at granting smart TV users the first access to the TOD TV app providing live sports & entertainment content. The TOD streaming platform would offer more than 35,000 hours of premium entertainment, live & recorded sports, and original content.



Aug-2022: IBM entered into a partnership with USTA, the national governing body for tennis in the United States. Under this partnership, the companies would include Redesigned USOpen.org and US Open App would Include New Fan Experiences Leveraging Hybrid Cloud & Explainable AI. The partnership aimed at delivering a world-class platform that provides unparalleled, first-of-its-kind fan experiences through hybrid cloud & AI technologies.



Jul-2022: Cisco partnered with Octagon, a sports agency. This partnership focused on the launch of The Connected Scarf, a new technology project to support Cisco’s partnership with Manchester City FC and City Football Group. Under this partnership, Octagon helped the company bring to life its vision for The Connected Scarf.



Jun-2022: IBM collaborated with All England Lawn Tennis Club, a private members’ club at Wimbledon, London, England. The partnership would unveil ways for Wimbledon fans across the world to experience The Championships digitally, powered by AI running on IBM Cloud & hybrid cloud technologies. The All England Club & IBM would together launch Wimbledon.com and the Wimbledon app, the new features join a comprehensive suite of digital fan experiences including the award winning1 IBM Power Index with Watson, IBM Match Insights with Watson & Personalised Recommendations, and Highlights Reels.



May-2022: SAP partnered with New Zealand Rugby. Through this partnership, the NZR would be able to accelerate the digital transformation of virtually every area of the union’s activities with SAP’s expertise & innovations. SAP would work with several sports organizations worldwide, combining the tools & technology it has built for the business world into a sports-specific suite of products.



Apr-2022: Cisco partnered with McLaren Racing, a British luxury automotive manufacturer. Through this partnership, the companies would leverage Cisco’s industry-leading solutions, innovation, and expertise to improve McLaren’s technological infrastructure on race day and at the team’s headquarters and connect with fans across the globe.



Mar-2022: Cisco came into partnership with Real Madrid, a Spanish professional football club. This partnership would see the San Jose-based technology conglomerate overhaul the technical capabilities of the LaLiga club’s Santiago Bernabéu stadium, which is in the process of a multimillion-dollar refurbishment.



Feb-2022: Oracle came into partnership with Red Bull Racing, a racing team, racing under an Austrian license. Under this partnership, Oracle Red Bull Racing would be introduced along with the Team’s new car for the upcoming season, the RB18. The Team’s 2022 season would feature expanded utilization of Oracle Cloud across its most important areas of operation that includes analytics-based race strategy, optimized engine development, AI and ML-powered driver training, and a tailored fan experience.



Feb-2022: Cisco came into a partnership with NFL, a professional American football league. Through this partnership, the companies aimed at securing Super Bowl LVI. Under this partnership, a complete suite of Cisco Secure solutions, backed by Cisco Talos threat intelligence, provided end-to-end visibility before, during, & after the game. In addition, together with Cisco, the NFL is building a repeatable network security playbook that could be readily deployed at future League events.



Nov-2021: Oracle partnered with The Warriors, a provider of full range of comprehensive training services. The partnership aimed at launching a new technology platform. This new platform is a unique system that would provide Warriors players & coaches with real-time statistics and integrated player performance data. This partnership would improve the team’s player development by aggregating and comparing near real-time game & practice metrics to understand how a player’s shot performance differs.



Nov-2021: LG Electronics entered into partnership with NCAA, Turner Sports, and CBS Sports, an American pay television network. This partnership aimed at category exclusive marketing & distribution rights to NCAA Championship competitions. This partnership would enable companies to engage with fans through several marketing channels while providing access to nearly 50 Thrilling NCAA Championships across Men’s & Women’s Sports.



Jul-2021: SAP SE partnered with National Basketball Association, a professional basketball league. The partnership would leverage the RISE with SAP offering to facilitate the global sports & media business’s ongoing cloud evolution. From this partnership, the NBA would migrate its cloud-based SAP software environment, including SAP S/4HANA Cloud, to Microsoft Azure.



Apr-2021: Cisco came into a partnership with National Football League, a professional American football league. Through this partnership, Cisco would use its industry-leading expertise to jointly design a Connected League platform with the NFL, unifying the league on a singular foundation of connectivity with greater intelligence, speed, and security.



Apr-2021: Oracle entered into a partnership with SailGP. Under this partnership, SailGP taps Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to deliver real-time data to each of the league’s eight national teams and to broadcast partners & fans worldwide. The new features added this season would enhance team performance & give fans a thrilling crew-eye view of the action.



Dec-2020: Cisco came into partnership with Mumbai City FC. Cisco would feature on the Club’s matchdays in the Indian Super League and at the Islanders’ training facility at the Nagoa Village Panchayat Football Ground; support all aspects of the Club’s business through their networking solutions; as well as connect the First Team to fans in Mumbai and all over the country through Cisco Webex in this exceptional season of the Indian Super League.



Sep-2020: Samsung partnered with SoFi Stadium, a 70,000-seat sports, and entertainment complex in the US. Under this partnership, the multinational electronics & technology manufacturer would become the official mobile, TV & display partner of the world district, including a 6,000-seat performance venue.



Mergers & Acquisition



Oct-2021: Cisco completed the acquisition of Epsagon, a US-based, modern observability vendor. This acquisition would complement Cisco’s work on full-stack observability for cloud-native environments, across multiple telemetry types including metrics, logs, events, and traces with support for open standards.



Product Launch



Sep-2020: Sharp introduced 4K Ultra HD. This launch aimed to allow better space utilization & more productive collaboration in meetings, boardrooms & training rooms. The device has a 4K Ultra HD 70-inch class interactive display, 12+12W built-in speakers, a camera & an Internet of Things (IoT) sensor hub that works with the Microsoft 365 collaboration tools.



Geographical Expansion



May-2022: Ericsson expanded its geographical footprint in Texas by opening a new facility in Plano. The new facility consists of purpose-built operating lab & demo environment locations that would enable utilities to engage with Ericsson and its partners to solve real-world connectivity challenges.



