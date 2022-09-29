Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Size is Expected to Reach at USD 389 Million by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 8.9%, Owing to Rising Incidence of Genetic Disorders

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market Size accounted for USD 184 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 389 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030.



Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Statistics

Global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market revenue was worth USD 184 million in 2021, with a 8.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

North America region leads with more than 44% spatial genomics and transcriptomics market share in 2021

Europe region is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2030

Among technology, the spatial transcriptomics segment has captured 80% of total market in 2021

By product, the consumable segment accounted for more than 50% of revenue share in 2021





Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Report Coverage:

Market Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Size 2021 USD 184 Million Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Forecast 2030 USD 389 Million Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 8.9% Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Base Year 2021 Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By Technology, By End-Use, And By Geography Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled NanoString Technologies, 10x Genomics, CARTANA AB, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Illumina, Inc., S2 Genomics, Inc., Dovetail Genomics, Seven Bridges Genomic, and Advanced Cell Diagnostics. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Overview

Spatial genomics and transcriptomics enable researchers to view not just what is within a cell, but also how cells are structured in relation to one another, providing crucial insights into disease through the utilization of data that was previously beyond of reach of current methodologies. Transcriptomic investigation and assortment are included in spatial genomics and transcriptomics.

Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Growth Factors

Rising potential of spatial genomic analysis as a cancer diagnosis technique

Increasing drug development and discovery efforts by pharmaceutical companies

The launch of new products, as well as customer awareness of them





Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Dynamics

Current genetic instrument improvements, as well as increased investment in genomes and transcriptome research, are major drivers of market expansion in cumulative demand for robust cancer diagnostic alternatives. Furthermore, new and start-up genomic firms are attempting to address the increased demand for sophisticated technologies to explore spatial patterns by developing new products.

For example, GeoMx Digitally Spatial Profiler is scheduled for 2019 by NanoString Technologies. Moreover, corporations are forming strategic alliances in order to capitalize on untapped market potential. Spatial Transcriptomics and Seven Bridges formed a collaboration in April 2017 to create a comprehensive visualizational tool for monitoring gene expression within tissue samples.

In disease management, spatial genomics has excellent potential as it assists in providing quantitative genetic expression information, together with visualized DNA & RNA mapping within parts of the tissue. In turn, this generates profitable possibilities for companies to introduce spatially resolved diagnostic and translational research transcriptomics and Genomics-based techniques.

Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Share

In translation theory, spatial genomics and transcriptomics generated the most revenue shares in 2018. Key vendors provide scientists with various channels for assessment in genetic investigations, as well as access and income production for large-scale biomedical data. Current research into the morphometric status of cells when diagnosing disorders provides university clientele with substantial business growth opportunities.

Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Segmentation

The global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on product, technology, and end-use. By product, the segment is separated into instruments [by type (IHC, sequencing platforms, mass spectrometry, microscopy, flow cytometry, and others), and by mode (manual, semi-automated, and automated)], software [imaging tools, bioinformatics tools, and storage and management databases], and consumables. Consumables accounted for the largest percentage of revenue due to increased product penetration and widespread availability of reagents & kits for conducting investigations. Simultaneously, strategic partnerships between players, such as the acquisition of Illumina's Edico Genome in May 2018 to accelerate genetic information assessment, result in a faster rate of software product development.

In terms of technology, the market is further categorized into spatial transcriptomics [sequencing-based methods (in situ sequencing, laser capture microdissection (LCM), microtomy sequencing, and transcriptome in-vivo analysis (TIVA)), microscopy-based RNA imaging techniques (padlock probes/ rolling circle amplification, single molecule RNA fluorescence in-situ hybridization, and branched DNA probes), and IHC], and Spatial genomics [microscopy-based live DNA Imaging, FISH, massively-parallel sequencing, genome perturbation tools, biochemical techniques, and others]. Advances in genome disruption instruments promote FISH use, resulting in the largest percentage of technology profits. Parallel processing sequencing, on the other hand, results in increased output at low cost, and segment advancement is likely to be complemented soon by fast CAGR. Moreover, the huge number of available sequence platforms for studying RNA architecture in tissue or cells was critical for spatial transcriptomics. However, IHC approaches are expected to have the most commercial penetration because they are not well adapted to spatial omics investigation yet have low-performance sequencing.

Based on the end-use, the industry is further divided into the pharmaceutical manufacturer, translational research, academic customers, and diagnostic customers. According to the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market forecast, the pharmaceutical manufacturer segment is expected to grow significantly in market over the forecasting years.

Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Regional Overview

The global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is separated into several geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. According to spatial genomics and transcriptomics industry analysis, North America led the global market and is expected to maintain its largest sales share in 2021. The company continues to invest in cancer research due to the high demand in the United States for better diagnostic and therapy approaches.

Besides that, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the most growth in the market during the forecast period. Expanding geographically and establishing low-cost manufacturing & operational facilities in the region's growing economies are businesses from established areas.

Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Players

Some of the prominent spatial genomics and transcriptomics market companies are NanoString Technologies, S2 Genomics, Inc., CARTANA AB, Illumina, Inc., Dovetail Genomics, Seven Bridges Genomic, 10x Genomics, Horizon Discovery Group plc, and Advanced Cell Diagnostics.

Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Strategies

Mature organizations are working on new platforms to maintain their market position. Government assistance assists new players in expanding their product offerings. S2 Genomics, for example, received a Phase I STTR grant from the National Institute of Health in June 2018 for the development of a singular system to streamline the fabrication of single kernels.





