FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation Announces the Appointment of Two Key Leadership Positions

Valhalla, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation (Fujifilm) today announced the leadership appointments of Sarah Karlgaard, Esq. as vice president, general counsel and secretary and Sean McCaffrey as vice president of operations. The new appointments strengthen the leadership team for Fujifilm’s Americas regional headquarters, which represents 27 subsidiaries across the United States, Canada, Brazil and Colombia.

“We are very pleased to welcome Sarah and Sean to Fujifilm’s executive leadership team,” said Jun Higuchi, president, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, president and CEO, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, and chairman FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “Both professionals bring a depth of experience in their respective areas which will help guide the continued success of Fujifilm’s broad and diverse businesses as well as support our future expansion through both organic growth and acquisition.”

Karlgaard brings strong transactional and regulatory experience as well as expertise in government advocacy, rulemaking, and regulatory enforcement to Fujifilm. Prior to joining Fujifilm, Karlgaard most recently served as general counsel and chief compliance officer at Canon Medical Informatics. With 17 years of healthcare industry legal and policy experience, she specializes in several areas including digital health, health IT, medical devices, life sciences, fraud and abuse compliance, HIPAA/privacy, and cybersecurity. Karlgaard earned her Juris Doctor degree with high honors from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

McCaffrey offers a proven track record in distribution, logistics, purchasing/procurement, and facilities management to support the needs of Fujifilm’s diverse business units and subsidiaries in the region. As a 22-year veteran of Cardinal Health, McCaffrey served in a variety of management roles in compliance, transportation and operations. Most recently, he held the position of vice president of pharmaceutical distribution for multiple business units. Prior to joining Cardinal Health, he held EHS management positions for industrial and manufacturing companies.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation is the regional headquarters for the Americas. It is comprised of 27 affiliate companies across North and Latin America that are engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale and service of Fujifilm products and services. The company’s portfolio represents a broad spectrum of industries including medical and life sciences, electronic, chemical, graphic arts, information systems, industrial products, broadcast, recording media, and photography. For more information, please visit: https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.