Owl Cyber Defense Supports Swing for Cystic Fibrosis Charity Golf Classic as a Presenting Sponsor

Columbia. MD, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl Cyber Defense Solutions (“Owl”), the global market leader in cross domain, data diode, and network cybersecurity solutions, announces their participation as a presenting sponsor of the 2022 Swing for Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Charity Golf Classic, taking place on October 3rd, 2022. Serving as a Sponsor for the second consecutive year, Owl’s involvement in the annual event developed through its partnership with Dell Technologies, as the event is hosted by the family of Jason Sweeney, Global Strategy Lead Data Protection Solutions Division at Dell Technologies.

A staple event for more than two decades, Swing for CF is a golf tournament hosted to raise awareness and fundraise, and it is hosted by the Sweeney family and put on by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF). Participants of the 22nd Annual Swing for CF Charity Golf Classic are expected to travel from across New England and will enjoy a round of golf at the Breakfast Hill Golf Club located in Greenland, NH, along with the chance to participate in an Online Silent Auction.

“It takes a lot of support to find a cure for CF”, said Jason Sweeney, Global Strategy Lead Data Protection Solutions Division at Dell Technologies. “It takes companies like Owl and the people who work there to partner with Swing for CF and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Our family is so grateful to have the Owl team as the presenting sponsor for Swing for CF. It’s no wonder that Owl is a market leader in providing security solutions, because their participation in Swing for CF gives us all an opportunity to secure our dreams to make CF stand for Cure Found!”

Recognized globally, CFF has led the way in the fight against CF, fueling extraordinary medical and scientific progress. The organization is driven by a dream that one day every CF patient will have the chance to lead long, fulfilling lives as a result of its efforts in funding research and drug development, partnering with the community for events such as the Swing for CF Charity Golf Classic, and advancing high quality, specialized care. The goal of CFF is to continue this progress and find a cure and further treatments beyond the current, not curable therapies.

“I am looking forward to a great day of golf with family and friends at the Swing for CF Golf Classic,” said John McKeon, Partner Development Manager at Owl Cyber Defense. “This event helps fund important research and investments toward ground-breaking new treatments for CF patients, and Owl is honored to play a role in giving back to the community in the fight against CF.”

While registration is now closed for the golf portion of this event, anyone who is interested can still register for the Online Silent Auction here. You can also donate to support this organization in finding a cure for CF here.

While Owl continuously partners with Dell Technologies for community events, the organizations also work together to provide their customers with a secure data vault solution. Learn more about the partnership, here: https://owlcyberdefense.com/delltechnologies/

About Owl

Owl Cyber Defense cross domain and data diode network segmentation solutions provide hardened network security checkpoints for absolute threat prevention and secure data availability. Certified by the U.S. government, independent testing authorities, and international standards bodies, Owl technologies and services help to secure the network edge and enable controlled unidirectional and bidirectional data transfers. For over 20 years, clients worldwide in defense, intelligence, and infrastructure have trusted Owl’s unmatched expertise to protect networks, systems, and devices. https://owlcyberdefense.com/

About the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is the world’s leader in the search for a cure for cystic fibrosis. The Foundation funds more CF research than any other organization, and nearly every CF drug available today was made possible because of Foundation support. Based in Bethesda, Md., the Foundation also supports and accredits a national care center network that has been recognized by the National Institutes of Health as a model of care for a chronic disease. To advance its mission in finding a cure for all people living with cystic fibrosis, the CF Foundation launched its $500 million Path to a Cure initiative. This ambitious research agenda aims to accelerate the next generation of transformative CF therapies and deliver a treatment for every person with CF. The CF Foundation is a donor-supported nonprofit organization. For more information, visit cff.org.