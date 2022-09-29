The Global Skin Health Foods Market size is expected to reach $3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Skin Health Foods Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Indication, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322330/?utm_source=GNW





Additionally, new methods for producing high-value natural carotenoids, alternate sources for omega-3, and expansion of the retail industry in developing nations are all generating lucrative opportunities for skin health foods. The skin health foods are essentially required because despite hitting the recommended daily allowance, people simply don’t get enough key skin nutrients through diets, such as vitamin A, omegas, and vitamin C, to get the ideal daily amount (which aim is to stop consumers from getting scurvy).



There are many factors that can affect how well nutrients are absorbed even when a large quantity of fish each week for omega-3s, pure liver twice a week for vitamin A, and drink freshly squeezed orange juice all day are consumed. Alcoholism, caffeine, poor gut bacteria, and smoking (or using any tobacco product) can all have an impact on how well the nutrients are absorbed by people.



Over the upcoming years, the skin health foods market is anticipated to be driven by rising physical appearance concerns among people, the growing popularity of skin health foods, and rising awareness of the health benefits associated with beauty supplements. Revenue in the skin health food market is increasing as a result of rising consumer awareness of cosmetics spending and the shift to online shopping.



Because it boosts their confidence, consumers are more self-conscious regarding their appearance nowadays. Due to this, people are choosing to invest more in skin health products in order to protect, brighten, and reduce the visibility of acne, wrinkles, and fine lines on their skin.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Due to manufacturing limitations brought on by scarcity in the first two quarters of 2020, businesses were unable to satisfy customer demand. Unexpected delivery delays of the ordered goods, which led to many consumers canceling their orders, were one of the biggest setbacks for the skin health food market. Through social media, COVID-19 united the world and significantly raised people’s awareness of the importance of skincare. Well-known social media influencers started promoting skin health food products during the pandemic, which increased consumer awareness and demand for it. As a result of which, the market is expected to grow after the pandemic period.



Market Growth Factors



Expanding R&D As Well As Production In Food & Beverages Industry



Worldwide functional food ingredient producers are paying close attention to the rapidly expanding demand for functional food ingredients like vitamins, prebiotics, probiotics, minerals, plant extracts, phytochemicals, and omega-3 fatty acids and are investing a lot of money in the market. Nutrition bars, functional drinks, and functional confectioneries for kids like gummies and toffees are all being developed by manufacturers to appeal to consumers looking for quick nutrition as well as fitness enthusiasts.



Development Of Various Methods To Produce Highly Valuable Natural Carotenoids



Due to the high quality and effectiveness, natural carotenoids are in greater demand than synthetic ones, particularly in the skin health foods market. The current techniques for producing carotenoids naturally are ineffective and vulnerable to contamination. Because these processes are expensive, natural carotenoids like beta-carotene and lycopene cost almost three times as much as their synthetic counterparts. There will be a number of opportunities in the market for carotenoids as a result of the development of new methods to broaden the range of natural carotenoid production and lower the price of these products.



Market Restraining Factors



High Price Of Skin Health Food Products Would Restrict Its Demand



Skin health food ingredients are complicated, expensive, and uncertain in their development and commerce. Technological advancements, consumer demand, and governmental and regulatory frameworks all play a role in the success of product development. For a strain to be used in the research and development of new functional ingredients like probiotics, a sizable investment is needed. International food regulations are followed in the development and production of probiotic strains and products.



Indication Outlook



Based on indication, the skin health foods market is segmented into skin conditions, anti-aging, and anti-allergy. The anti-aging segment acquired a significant revenue share in the skin health foods market in 2021. Foods that contain anti-aging nutrients include fish, broccoli, salmon, green leafy vegetables, pomegranates, blueberries, guavas, dark chocolate, gooseberries, tomatoes, avocados, cucumbers, walnuts, water, cocoa, and juices.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the skin health foods market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The North America region garnered the highest revenue share in the skin health foods market in 2021. The average amount spent on skincare food products has increased, and businesses that support health, wellness, and fitness have a larger social media presence. Furthermore, it is predicted that the rapid increase in cases of skin problems will significantly fuel market expansion in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include BASF SE, Danone S.A. (Sofina Group), DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Nestle S.A., Cargill Corporation, Arla Foods, Inc., Glanbia PLC, Herbalife nutrition Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Koninklijke DSM N.V.







Strategies deployed in Skin Health Foods Market



Jul-2022: Royal DSM announced that it has begun consumer sampling of the world’s first fully bio-based Vitamin A. It follows pioneering research by the company’s scientists & the development of a proprietary manufacturing process that has been perfected for initial use in environmentally-conscious cosmetics products. Commercial-scale production for a broad range of applications, including additional human & animal health applications would follow. Vitamin A is an essential nutrient for good health, including benefiting the immune and digestive systems. It is also one of the most potent anti-aging compounds utilized widely in treatments to reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and blemishes and to enhance collagen production.



Apr-2022: IFF-DuPont partnered with SimpliiGood, an Israeli food-tech start-up by Algaecore Technologies. This partnership aimed at developing a smoked salmon analog manufactured entirely from whole fresh spirulina. The plant-based cut is designed to take on the appearance, texture, color, and flavor of smoked salmon, without the ocean pollutants to which living fish are commonly exposed. These include compounds like mercury, fossil fuels, and industrial waste.



Aug-2021: Herbalife introduced Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow, a new multi-ingredient supplement. SKIN LycoGlow is based on Lycored Nutrient Complex a tomato extract from the Israeli firm Lycored that is heavy on lycopene but that also includes other carotenoids found in the fruit. The new skin care product is the company’s second entry into the field, with the first being an offering based on collagen.



Jul-2021: Herbalife entered into a partnership with Lycored, a global supplier of health ingredients for use in the Dietary Supplement, Food, Pharmaceutical, and Cosmetic industries. The partnership aimed at developing Lycoderm, a product supporting skin brightness, smoothness, and firmness that starts from within with a once-daily softgel, developed to complement a holistic skincare routine, supporting its texture & appearance for a smoother and more radiant look.



Mar-2021: Royal DSM launched ampli-D, a fast-acting form of vitamin D for dietary supplements in Australia. Ampli-D, a faster & more effective way for Australian customers to boost vitamin D levels in the body in just days & weeks instead of months to support immune health. Vitamin D deficiency is a prevalent global health issue and more than 80% of the world’s population has sub-optimal levels of vitamin D in their body.



Oct-2020: Herbalife expanded its geographical footprint in Malaysia by introducing Herbalife Collagen Plus Powder, a collagen powder. Along with providing 5,000mg of hydrolyzed fish collagen, the collagen powder also contains vitamin C to support the development of collagen, provide antioxidant protection, and vitamins B2, B3, B6, biotin, zinc, copper, and co-enzyme Q10. The orange-flavored product claims to improve skin elasticity & strength by drinking 10g of the powder dissolved in water once daily.



Oct-2019: BASF teamed up with Biomillenia, a biotechnology company. This collaboration aimed at identifying novel dermo-cosmetic active ingredients involved in promoting skin health. Biomillenia’s ability to rapidly identify novel microbes & screen for active ingredients involved in promoting healthy skin would enable new research possibilities and market opportunities for BASF.



Aug-2019: Glanbia Nutritionals launched AdvanPro, a protein-focused healthy aging solution. Glanbia is pinning its hopes on beverages with its new protein-based healthy aging product in Thailand because this format is ‘much bigger in the country compared to elsewhere.



Aug-2019: Archer Daniels Midland Company announced new clinical data affirming the safety and efficacy of a blend of probiotics. In a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial, double-blind, patients with mild to moderate psoriasis being treated with corticosteroids responded to the probiotic mixture with a marked trend for reduction in the severity of skin lesions & experienced lower rates of relapse over a 6-month follow-up period in comparison to the placebo group. The results, accepted for publication in the journal, Acta Dermato-Venereologica, raise hope for more effective treatment options for people suffering from psoriasis, a disease that affects 2 – 5% of the global population.



Feb-2019: Glanbia Nutritionals completed the acquisition of Watson, Connecticut-based manufacturer and supplier of high-quality custom nutrient premix, bakery ingredient, edible film, and material conditioning solutions for the nutrition, food and beverage, personal care, and supplement industries. This acquisition would strengthen Glanbia’s capability set with agglomeration, spray drying, microencapsulation, micronizing, and edible film technologies.



Aug-2018: Archer Daniels Midland Company took over Probiotics International Limited, a range of food and health food supplements. The company would be known by the name ADM Protexin. The acquisition aimed at producing research-based probiotics, including its Bio-Kult and Lepicol brands. With its leading human & animal nutrition brands sold in markets across the world, Protexin would be ideal addition to ADM’s established Health & Wellness business, which already includes a comprehensive range of ingredients like bioactive, botanical extracts & specialty nutritional oils.



