Lincoln Electric to Host WorldSkills® International Competition 2022 Special Edition for Welding and for Construction Metal Work in Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: LECO) is pleased to host the WorldSkills International Competition 2022 Special Edition for Welding and for Construction Metal Work at its Welding Technology & Training Center (WTTC) in Cleveland, Ohio from October 17 to 21. WorldSkills, which has 85 member countries and 61 skills competitions seeks to inspire young people to develop a passion for skills in the trades through global competitions and to turn those passions into professions that fuel economies and improve lives.

As a leader in global welding, cutting and automation, Lincoln Electric has been advancing welding education solutions and promoting career pathways in metal fabrication for over 100 years. With its state-of-the-art infrastructure for welding and cutting education and training, WTTC at Lincoln Electric’s world headquarters is the perfect location for the competition.

“We are excited to welcome competitors, experts, delegates, co-sponsors and partners from around the world to Cleveland for the WorldSkills International 2022 Special Edition competition,” said Christopher L. Mapes, Lincoln Electric’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This event is very special to Lincoln Electric given our commitment to skills development around the world and our efforts to address the acute shortage of skilled welders that continues to challenge the industry. Having been involved with WorldSkills for over 11 years, we are excited to host this event at our headquarter campus and open our doors to the world.”

Lincoln Electric has been the official Global Industry Partner in welding for WorldSkills International since 2011 in 7 skills completion areas. Samsung, as the Global Premium Partner, as well as many other Global and Regional partners of WorldSkills International are supporting Lincoln Electric in this event.

Educators, industry and government representatives are invited to attend an education summit showcasing a diverse global panel of experts and presentations about the future of workforce development on October 19. Advance registration is required and will be available Friday, September 30.

General admission tickets to the event are available, but advance registration is required. Guests will have the opportunity to witness the best of the best face off in the welding and construction metal work competitions, as well as participate in the “Try a Skill” area and receive a guided tour of the Lincoln Electric facility.

General Admission Event Hours

Oct 17 – Oct 21, 9:30am – 4:00pm ET

About the Competitions



Oct. 17 – Oct. 20

Skill 10 Welding – Competitors will weld several different projects consisting of mild steel, aluminum and stainless steel from supplied precut metal pieces and a set of blueprints. All welding processes will be used by the competitors during the event.

Oct. 17 – Oct. 21

Skill 42 Construction Metal Work – Competitors will be required to fabricate welded projects to precision from a set of prints. Each competitor will be provided material that will have to be cut, formed, shaped and welded following precise measurements and placement. Attention to detail is the key for success in this competition.

Education Summit



Oct 19, 12:00pm – 4:00 pm

Experts from around the world will discuss the need for workforce development, skills training, and the role that skills organizations play in the future development of the workforce. Tickets are limited and advanced registration is available Friday, September 30.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 56 manufacturing locations in 19 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

