The Global Sensor Data Analytics Market size is expected to reach $28.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 14.2% CAGR during the forecast period

Identifying abnormalities is the most significant objective or technique of sensor data analytics, and this real-time data can be used for a variety of contemporary applications. When a machine fails during production or a patient’s health suddenly declines, these accidents can be rapidly and easily tracked and prevented from having big, negative effects.



Industries are flooded with petabytes of Big Data because of the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), which is made up of an expanding number of wired and wireless sensors. These sensor networks continuously track and report on crucial data, such as patient heart rates, oil drill production flow, or hydropower plant turbine wear. By developing models to extract the insight hidden in this wealth of data, sensor data analytics assist industries in making the most of it. This knowledge transformation of business operations enables people to predict disease, lower maintenance costs, foresee equipment breakdowns, etc.



Analytics of sensor data will be crucial to the success of any firm. All industries, including mining, green technology, and software development, will rely heavily on sensors in the future. Sensors are devices that can gather data, which is then stored in data lakes and processed further by data analytics programs. Analytics tools are designed to examine data flowing from these devices because IoT is expected to establish a major footprint all over the world.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted a number of industries all over the world, including the sensor data analytics market. This is linked to the majority of governments putting their citizens on lockdown and prohibiting all international travel to stop the spread of the virus. However, after the pandemic ended and the market for sensor data analytics recovered, the market is estimated to grow. The need for cloud-based sensor data analytics to manage key information of enterprises is increasing as a result of numerous organizations introducing a culture of work-from-home for their employees. This is a lucrative prospect for market expansion in the coming years.



Market Growth Factors



The Emerging Trend of Smart Wearables All Over the World



With the increasing penetration of modernization and urbanization all over the world, the demand for smart wearables is rapidly increasing. Smart wearables are increasingly becoming a market trend, owing to which, a number of people all over the world are adopting this modern-era technology, such as wrist, body, and eyeglasses, in healthcare and consumer entertainment. Additionally, the technology for wearable products has advanced gradually, and the gadgets are getting smaller, which has led to numerous manufacturers applying this technology worldwide.



An Expansion in the Number of Advanced Sensors Being Introduced to the Market



As people are Advancing toward a more technological and sophisticated world, the need for upgrades and advancements in prevailing technologies are also required. In order to address this demand, market players all over the world are bringing to the market, a significant number of new and advanced sensors with a number of benefits for customers. High-speed and inexpensive electronic circuits, signal processing techniques and new manufacturing technologies are driving the advancement of sensor technology.



Market Restraining Factors



Privacy Risks Associated With the Use of Sensors



Nowadays, people are surrounded by an increasing number of sensors that are integrated into wearable technology, smart energy meters, and other connected devices that delve further and deeper into their personal life. Other sensors are less protected and less of a concern, although some are frequently viewed as privacy-sensitive and always need user permission to be engaged. However, a variety of seemingly harmless sensors can be used to deduce highly sensitive information about nearby people.



Deployment Outlook



On the basis of Deployment Type, the Sensor Data Analytics Market is divided into On-premise and Cloud. In 2021, the on-premise segment registered the biggest revenue share of the sensor data analytics market. The rise in the growth of the segment is attributed to the fact that the on-premise deployment of sensor data analyzers increases the safety and privacy of the data. The cloud sometimes can be prone to unauthorized invasions.



Analytics Technique Outlook



Based on Analytic technique, the Sensor Data Analytics Market is segregated into Descriptive, Predictive, and Prescriptive. In 2021, the predictive segment procured a substantial revenue share of the sensor data analytics market. A subset of advanced analytics called predictive analytics uses historical data along with statistical modeling, data mining, and machine learning to forecast future results. Utilizing trends in this data, businesses use predictive analytics to spot dangers and opportunities.



Tool Type Outlook



By Tool Type, the Sensor Data Analytics Market is segmented into Dashboard & Data Visualization, Data Mining & Warehousing, Self-Service Tools, Reporting, and Others. In 2021, the dashboard and data visualization segment witnessed the largest revenue share of the sensor data analytics market. A dashboard is a tool for data visualization that monitors, evaluates, and presents metrics, KPIs, and important data points. Users of all skill levels may utilize dashboards to comprehend business intelligence and use it to make better decisions. Due to the increased precision of this tool, the growth of the segment is being propelled.



Component Outlook



By Component, the Sensor Data Analytics Market is categorized into Hardware, Software, and Service. In 2021, the services segment accounted for a substantial revenue share of the sensor data analytics market. The rise in the growth of the segment is due to the fact that these services cut down on the time and costs involved in system optimization during the initial phase of deployment. In addition, these services are mainly employed in large enterprises in order to save time and cost on several business operations in the sector. Therefore, the growth of the segment is stimulating.



Model Outlook



Based on Model, the Sensor Data Analytics Market is bifurcated into Ad-hoc Sensor Analytics and Real-time Sensor Analytics. In 2021, the Ad hoc sensor segment acquired the largest revenue share of the market. Ad hoc sensor data analysis refers to investigating the sensor data as per the requirements of the examiner. It allows the examiner to offer the best possible output. It is typically carried out by a group of data scientists or analysts. Ad hoc sensors are typically used in large enterprises.



Organization Size Outlook



On the basis of Organization Size, the Sensor Data Analytics Market is divided into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs). In 2021, the SMEs segment registered a substantial revenue share of the sensor data analytics market. The surge in the growth of the segment is majorly attributed to the increasing efforts of small and medium organizations to accelerate the process of their growth. SMEs can leverage sensor data analytics in order to examine and streamline a huge amount of complex data.



Vertical Outlook



Based on Vertical, the Sensor Data Analytics Market is classified into Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation & Logistics, Retail, and Others. In 2021, the manufacturing segment witnessed the largest revenue share of the sensor data analytics market. The growth of the segment is mainly owing to the increasing demand for sensor data analytics within the automotive industry. To find traits that indicate a purchase, automakers can examine their current clientele.



Regional Outlook



Region-Wise, the Sensor Data Analytics Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America held the largest regional share of the sensor data analytics market. The growth of the segment is rising as a result of developments in the information and communication technology (ICT) industry as well as the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) across various industries. The regional countries are among the early adopters of advanced technologies, which is majorly boosting the growth of the regional market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Cisco Systems Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Verizon Communications, Inc., and Talend S.A. (Thoma Bravo)



Strategies Deployed in Sensor Data Analytics Market



May-2022: Microsoft teamed up with Itron, an American technology company. This collaboration aimed to allow the companies and smart cities to leverage cloud computing technology in order to accelerate cloud-native analytics, carbon reporting, and distribution automation to offer an overall more flexible, scalable system.



Apr-2022: Qualcomm completed its acquisition of Arriver, a subsidiary of SSW Partners. This acquisition aimed to improve Qualcomm’s ability to offer open, competitive, and fully integrated Advanced Driver Assistance System solutions to Tier-1 suppliers as well as automakers at scale.



Oct-2021: Cisco took over Epsagon, a modern observability vendor. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to complement its work on full-stack observability for cloud-native environments over various telemetry types, encompassing events, metrics, traces, and logs with the aid of open standards.



Jun-2021: Verizon took over Senion, a precise-positioning organization. With this acquisition, the company aimed to develop an indoor location system through the business’s submeter-accurate technology. It would allow Verizon to provide a superior solution to enterprises to deliver provide sensor fusion technology.



Mar-2021: Cisco acquired Acacia Communications, a company, and an existing Cisco supplier. With this acquisition, the company aimed to offer the benefits of the integration of coherent optics technology of Acacia into its Internet for the Future strategy as well as Optical Components business to its customers.



Jan-2021: Cisco completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Banzai Cloud, Zrt., a privately held company headquartered in Budapest, Hungary, that specializes in deploying cloud-native applications securely, at scale, and in production. The Banzai Cloud team expands Cisco’s capabilities and expertise through its demonstrated experience with complete end-to-end cloud-native application development, deployment, runtime, and security workflows.



Mar-2018: IBM rolled out Cloud Private Data, a new cloud offering. The new solution aimed to perform data engineering, data science, and application building without the requirement for any assembly.



Mar-2018: Hewlett Packard completed its acquisition of Cape Networks, a vendor of wireless networks. Following this acquisition, the company aimed to integrate Cape Networks into Aruba, its subsidiary in order to expand its AI-powered networking capabilities through a sensor-based service assurance solution.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Deployment Mode



• On-premises



• Cloud



By Analytics Technique



• Descriptive



• Predictive



• Prescriptive



By Tool Type



• Dashboard & Data Visualization



• Data Mining & Warehousing



• Self-Service Tools



• Reporting



• Others



By Component



• Hardware



• Software



• Services



By Model



• Ad-hoc



• Real-time



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



By Vertical



• Manufacturing



• Retail



• Transportation & Logistics



• Government



• Healthcare & Life Sciences



• Aerospace & Defense



• Energy & Utilities



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Microsoft Corporation



• IBM Corporation



• SAP SE



• Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.



• Schneider Electric SE



• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company



• Cisco Systems Inc.



• Qualcomm Inc.



• Verizon Communications, Inc.



• Talend S.A. (Thoma Bravo)



