The Global Safety Light Curtain Market size is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Safety Light Curtain Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Industry, By Resolution, By Safety Level Type, By Component, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322315/?utm_source=GNW





Safety light curtains make routine procedures, like machine setup, maintenance, and repair easier by eliminating the requirement for solid protection where appropriate. A receiver unit receives an array of synchronized and parallel infrared light beams from a photoelectric transmitter. A stop signal is sent to the guarded machine by the light curtain’s control circuitry when an opaque item blocks one or more rays in the sensing field.



The timing and logic circuitry of the light curtain powers the light emitting diodes (LEDs) inside the transmitter unit, which then pulses out invisible infrared light. The light pulses are modulated, or pulsed at a particular frequency, and are both sequenced and each LED is turned on one at a time. The receiving unit’s supporting circuitry and corresponding phototransistors are made to only detect the precise pulse and frequency that are intended for it.



These methods provide improved safety and reject outside light sources. The reception electronics and the control logic, user controls, and diagnostic indicators can share housing or be contained in a separate enclosure. Safety light curtains have stable and reliable control. Control reliability is defined as the ability of the machine control system, the safeguarding, other control components, and related interfacing to achieve a safe state in the event of a failure within their safety-related functions in ANSI B11.19-2003, subclause 3.14, which is mandated by the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) as well as the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) for safety-related standards.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market for safety light curtains. Lockdowns and travel restrictions were implemented by governments all over the world to stop the pandemic’s spread. Due to these restrictions, the various manufacturing facilities producing safety light curtains were temporarily closed. A diverse supply chain is used to manufacture the safety light curtains. Manufacturers, assemblers, and distributors of components are dispersed across the globe. It exposed the supply chain to a number of external disruptions. Supply chains have been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused delays in manufacturing and delivery for all categories of produced goods. Despite rising demand, it has had an impact on safety light curtain production.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing Deployment Of Digital Platforms In Manufacturing



Manufacturing facilities can now operate around-the-clock owing to the deployment of automated machinery and technology as a result of digital manufacturing. Components, including programmable logic controllers distributed control systems, supervisory control, and data acquisition systems are used to operate and control automated machinery. The use of several contemporary technologies along with highly automated manufacturing techniques that necessitate the installation of numerous sensors, as well as components for effective operation, define this paradigm of the industrial revolution.



An Increasing Number Of Applications Of Safety Light Curtains



The single beam safety light curtains are applicable for safeguarding smaller hazard zones. For example, the safety-oriented optoelectronics system offers reliable protection for the personnel in charge, as every barrier to the light beam induces a signal, which turns off the potentially dangerous machine movement. At the same time, the working processes are not behind safety doors, but instead are transparent. With these properties, the new safety light barriers have a range of applications, for example, on workstations for assembly and handling, and in the wood, paper, and printing industries.



Market Restraining Factors



Lower Rate Of Adoption Among SMEs



Due to their propensity for using semi-automatic equipment, small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) may not be familiar with the high operational productivity of safety light curtains. Furthermore, small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) are in fierce competition with large businesses. To gain a competitive edge, SMEs are gradually embracing Industry 4.0 because it offers optimization, flexibility, efficiency, and scalability, as well as predictive maintenance, that could enable quick responses, informed decisions, and increased business productivity.



Safety Level Type Outlook



On the basis of Safety Level Type, the Safety Light Curtain Market is bifurcated into Type 4 and Type 2. In 2021, the type 4 segment acquired the largest revenue share of the safety light curtain market. Reliable automatic cross-checking architecture, which is the foundation of Type 4 safety light curtains, enables quick failure identification. A type 4 safety light curtain’s control unit is more sophisticated technology than other types of safety light curtains.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the Safety Light Curtain Market is segregated into Light-emitting Diodes (LED), Photoelectric Cells, Control Units & Display units, and Other Components. In 2021, the light emitting diode segment witnessed a substantial revenue share of the safety light curtain market. The rising growth of the segment is majorly attributed to the fact that LED lights are not only the most essential component of the smart light curtain but also one of the most cost-efficient.



Resolution Outlook



By Resolution, the Safety Light Curtain Market is segmented into 9?24mm, 25?90mm, and More than 90mm. In 2021, the 9?24mm segment registered a significant revenue share of the safety light curtain market. The surge in the growth of this segment is primarily owing to the cost-efficiency of the safety light curtains with the 9-24mm resolution. Machines with this resolution are majorly used in small and medium-sized organizations.



Application Outlook



On the basis of Application, the Safety Light Curtain Market is classified into Packaging, Material Handling, Robotics, Assembly, and Other Applications. In 2021, the robotics segment witnessed a significant revenue share of the safety light curtain market. The segment’s growth is being fueled by the expanding use of robots across a variety of industries, including semiconductor & electronics, automotive, and food & beverage.



Industry Outlook



By Industry, the Safety Light Curtain Market is categorized into Automotive, Semiconductor & Electronics, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, and Other Industries. In 2021, the automotive segment acquired the largest revenue share of the safety light curtain market. The automotive industry is expanding as a result of the rising demand for cars caused by the world’s expanding population.



Regional Outlook



Region-Wise, the Safety Light Curtain Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, Asia Pacific accounted for the biggest revenue share of the safety light curtain market. Due to the region’s prominence as a manufacturing hub, key automakers and suppliers are heavily investing in the region’s smart factory market, including Tata Motors in India and Hyundai Motors in South Korea. Most major businesses across a variety of industries have relocated their manufacturing facilities to the Asia Pacific as a result of the region’s low operating expenses.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Omron Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Sick AG, Panasonic Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Pepperl + Fuchs Group, Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra S.p.A.), Banner Engineering Corporation, and Balluff GmbH.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Packaging



• Material Handling



• Assembly



• Robotics



• Others



By Industry



• Automotive



• Semiconductor & Electronics



• Food & Beverage



• Healthcare



• Others



By Resolution



• More than 90 mm



• 25-90mm



• 9-24 mm



By Safety Level Type



• Type 4



• Type 2



By Component



• Control Units & Display Units



• Light-emitting Diodes (LED)



• Photoelectric Cells



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Omron Corporation



• Keyence Corporation



• Sick AG



• Panasonic Corporation



• Schneider Electric SE



• Rockwell Automation, Inc.



• Pepperl + Fuchs Group



• Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra S.p.A.)



• Banner Engineering Corporation



• Balluff GmbH



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322315/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________