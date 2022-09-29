Amino to Launch NFT Collection Celebrating Klay Thompson and His 4th Championship with the Golden State Warriors

Road Town, BVI, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Health and fitness Web3 ecosystem Amino will launch an NFT collection celebrating Klay Thompson’s incredible career, featuring artwork from his 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022 championships with the Golden State Warriors.

“Binance NFT marketplace is the perfect place for us to inaugurate our GRAILS collection, starting with Klay Thompson’s NFT collection,” says Andrew Shore, CEO of Amino. “As a beloved NBA superstar, we are thrilled to be kicking off our partnership with Klay’s NFT collection and give fans the opportunity to be part of his most iconic career moments.”

The NFT Mystery Boxes will be available for sale exclusively on the Binance NFT marketplace on October 18, 2022. The drop will include 10,000 Mystery Boxes available at $50 each. Rare NFTs in the set will include exclusive Klay Thompson memorabilia, such as autographed jerseys, basketballs and photographs.

The collection GRAILS by Amino is a series of over 30 NFT drops with iconic athletes. Each drop will celebrate the achievements of top superstars from a variety of sports. All drops will include rare NFTs that unlock special memorabilia and experiences.

