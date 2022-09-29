The Global RNA Analysis Market size is expected to reach $28 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 15.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RNA Analysis Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Technology, By End-use, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322310/?utm_source=GNW

The method used to produce RNA in a lab setting from a DNA template is known as in vitro transcription.



For use in procedures like in vitro translation, the investigation of RNA viruses, and RNA: protein interaction investigations, RNA is produced from DNA templates using in vitro transcription devices. For use in RNA analysis research, single-stranded RNA probes, microgram amounts of specified RNA transcripts, and antisense RNA are all prepared using riboprobe systems.



RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) makes use of high-throughput sequencing techniques to shed light on a cell’s transcriptome. RNA-Seq offers far larger coverage and better resolution of the dynamic of the transcriptome than earlier Sanger sequencing- and microarray-based approaches. The data produced by RNA-Seq enable the discovery of novel transcripts, recognition of alternatively spliced genes, and detection of allele-specific expression in addition to quantifying gene expression.



Researchers have been able to better understand the functional intricacy of the transcription due to recent improvements in the RNA-Seq methodology, which includes sample preparation, library creation, and data analysis. RNA-Seq can be used to explore several RNA populations, including total RNA, pre-mRNA, and noncoding RNA, such as microRNA and long ncRNA, in addition to polyadenylated messenger RNA (mRNA) transcripts.



An overview of RNA-Seq methodologies, including applications, experimental planning, and technological difficulties. The fundamental tenet of molecular biology describes the progression of information from DNA encoded in genes to RNA that is translated into proteins. The phenotype of an organism is the final manifestation of this genetic information altered by environmental circumstances.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Due to Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), there is a rising demand for testing and diagnosis during the COVID 19 pandemic, which is anticipated to propel market expansion. Since COVID-19 is an infectious disease, its prevalence will likely increase during the predicted period. To analyze and examine the infection, RNAs are isolated from the BAL-Bronchoalveolar Lavage Fluid of the COVID patient. This is being used to offer therapeutic guidance on anti-inflammatory drugs and to comprehend the host and response’s molecular architectures better to create effective therapies. As a result, the demand for diagnostics and research is rising, which is likely to fuel market expansion.



Market Growth Factors



Demand For Personalized Medication Is Rising



The identification, classification, and treatment of many diseases are being changed by personalized medicine, which has emerged as a major topic of research in the healthcare sector. These developments are especially noticeable in RNA analysis. The number of tailored medications, therapies, and diagnostic tools has grown since 2006, and this trend is anticipated to continue in the years to come, according to a 2017 report by the Personalized Medicine Coalition. Personalized medicine is the practice of tailoring a patient’s medical care to their particular needs.



Greater Emphasis On Biomarker Discovery



For determining the toxicity and efficacy of medications, biomarker identification and its clinical applications have streamlined the drug discovery and development process. Additionally, biomarkers are essential in providing a better understanding of the disease route and progression for conditions like cancer, CVD, and neurological disorders. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses run extremely sophisticated and expensive drug development operations.



Market Restraining Factors



High Capital Expenditures Along With Lack Qualified Professionals



With the widespread use of novel applications, RNA Analysis research is now used for everything from the identification of new drugs, vaccines, and diagnostic targets to toxicology, the identification of surrogate markers of activity in clinical research, and the capacity to provide details on the mechanisms of drug action. It is also used to identify surrogate markers of activity in other fields. This adds to the high cost of analytics by requiring the use of many platforms, devices, and laboratory documentation systems.



Technology Outlook



On the basis of Technology, the RNA Analysis market is divided into Real Time-PCR (qPCR) Technology, Microarray Technology, Sequencing Technology, and Others. The Sequencing Technology segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the RNA Analysis Market in 2021. It is due to the development of precision medicine as well as the rise in RNA sequencing research investigations due to its advantages over traditional methods. In essence, the market expansion is being driven by the growing use of RNA sequencing in cancer and agricultural research.



Product Outlook



Based on the Product, the RNA Analysis market is segmented into Instruments, Kits & Reagents, and Services. The Services segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the RNA Analysis Market in 2021. As a full Sample to Insight service, RNA Sequencing Services offers RNA separation, library preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. From the first consultation through sophisticated data analysis and interpretation, everything is covered by this service.



Application Outlook



By Application, the RNA Analysis market is bifurcated into Construction of RNA Expression Atlas, Epigenetics, Infectious Diseases & Pathogenesis, Alternative RNA Splicing, RNA Structure & Molecular Dynamics, Development &Delivery of RNA Therapeutics, and Others. The Epigenetics segment registered a significant revenue share in the RNA Analysis Market in 2021. It is due to the changes in gene expression that are permanent and heritable but do not affect the DNA sequence referred to. However, epigenetic alterations can also occur in RNA, commonly known as the epitranscriptome, although further research is needed to determine whether these modifications are heritable.



End-Use Outlook



By End-use, the RNA Analysis market is classified into Government Institutes & Academic Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and Hospitals & Clinics. The Contract Research Organizations (CROs) segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the RNA Analysis Market in 2021. It is due to the Key market participants’ strategic initiatives aid in the segment’s expansion. For instance, 10x Genomics announced in January 2022 that three of the industry’s top CROs had joined its 10x Certified Service Provider Network.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the RNA Analysis market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region acquired the highest revenue share in the RNA Analysis Market in 2021. It is the rapid advancement of structure-based medication designs, the growing importance of RNA Analysis research, and substantial investments in biopharmaceutical research and innovation that are all credited with the growth.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. are the forerunners in the RNA Analysis Market. Companies such as Danaher Corp., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck Group are some of the key innovators in RNA Analysis Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Scientific Group, Merck Group, and Promega Corporation.



Recent Strategies Deployed in RNA Analysis Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



May-2022: Illumina came into a partnership with Deerfield Management, a healthcare investment management company. Together, the companies aimed to utilize genomic tools and inborn knowledge to pick programs with a higher chance of success to lower research and growth expenses and drive the permission of cutting-edge treatments.



Feb-2022: QIAGEN formed a partnership with Singular Genomics Systems, a company leveraging novel next-generation sequencing. With this partnership, QIAGEN aimed to verify its QIAseq kits, a product line for both RNA and DNA sample prep, with the G4 analysis platform. Additionally, this partnership would highlight QIAGEN’s dedication to delivering a plug-and-play solution for consumers to combine the G4 into living NGS workflows.



Feb-2022: Thermo Fisher Scientific joined hands with Moderna, a biotechnology company developing messenger RNA. Under this collaboration, the companies aimed to allow reliable large-scale manufacturing in the U.S. of Spikevax, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, and other investigational mRNA drugs in its channel.



Feb-2022: Merck KGaA came into a partnership with eTheRNA, a science and technology organization. Together the companies would target messenger RNA therapeutics using eTheRNA’s mRNA and lipid nanoparticle technologies in multiple model methods. Additionally, mRNA encoding antigens would be selected by Merck KGaA as suitable for human diseases. Moreover, eTheRNA acquires immunotherapies that target the essential role of dendritic cells in the human immune system.



Jan-2022: Illumina came into a partnership with SomaLogic, which monitors health and disease through the analysis of protein concentration changes in biological samples. Through this partnership, SomaLogic to obtain the SomaScan Proteomics Assay within Illumina’s existing and future high throughput next-generation sequencing venues. Additionally, Partnership would drive Next-Generation Sequencing into the largest Area of the Proteomics Market with Ultra-high Plexity Workflow, and Ultra-high Throughput.



Aug-2021: Agilent signed an agreement with Partek Incorporated, a provider of analytics software and services for life sciences. Through this agreement, the companies aimed to combine Partek Flow bioinformatics software within the Agilent Alissa Clinical Informatics Platform. Additionally, the integration would provide an entire end-to-end analysis workflow that is flexible, robust, and personalized to fulfill Agilent consumer needs. Moreover, the agreement permits Agilent to resell Partek Flow software via the Alissa Portal for a single-point solution.



Aug-2021: Roche came into a partnership with Shape Therapeutics, which serves as a biotechnology company. Together, the companies aimed to create gene treatments for precise targets in Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and rare disease areas. Additionally, the partnership would utilize Shape’s RNA editing medium, RNA fix, and the AAVid technology platform for tissue-specific adeno-associated viruses to develop gene therapy for neuroscience and rare condition symptoms.



Aug-2021: QIAGEN came into a partnership with GT Molecular, a leader in providing personalized, highly sensitive digital PCR and qPCR tests. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to deliver a comprehensive wastewater workflow solution developed to allow management of COVID-19 outbreaks by U.S. and Canadian laboratories, with forthcoming opportunities to deliver the solution in other countries.



Jan-2021: Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, joined hands with Ribometrix, a platform therapeutics company. With this acquisition, the company aimed to create and discover novel RNA-targeted little molecule therapeutics against various targets. Moreover, Ribometrix has built abilities to drug-specific RNAs, and look forward to a fertile collaboration to examine this growing area of science.



Apr-2020: Roche teamed up with Arrakis Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the finding of a new type of small molecule medicine. Together, the companies focused on the discovery of RNA-targeted small molecule drugs against a general set of targets across all of Roche’s development and research areas. Additionally, Arrakis would manage discovery and research actions for each target to a defined point, at which time Roche would have the right to seek further clinical and preclinical development.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jun-2022: Bio-Rad Laboratories introduced SEQuoia Express Stranded RNA Library Prep Kit. The kit delivers biopharmaceutical and analysis scientists with an easy-to-use solution for creating powerful libraries to sustain efficient RNA-Seq workflows for complete transcriptome profiling. Additionally, the kit is a cost-effective and automation-friendly solution to the present problems in the library era.



Mar-2022: Illumina introduced TruSight Oncology Comprehensive, a single test that assesses multiple tumor genes. The new kit protects a wide field of mutations and current and developing biomarkers linked with the European Society for Medical Oncology guidelines, clinical trials, and drug labels, maximizing the probabilities of discovering actionable data from each patient’s biopsy.



Dec-2021: Eurofins Technologies launched GSD NovaType Detect + Select K417N SARS-CoV-2 test. The new kit is declared to be a quick and cost-effective solution for witnessing the Omicron variant before specimens are approved by whole-genome sequencing.



Oct-2021: Thermo Fisher Scientific unveiled Applied Biosystem QuantStudio Absolute Q-Digital PCR System, the first fully incorporated digital PCR system. The new dPCR is a biotechnological improvement of traditional polymerase chain reaction methods that can be utilized to instantly quantify and clonally amplify nucleic acid strands such as DNA, cDNA, or RNA. Additionally, the system is developed to deliver highly precise and uniform results in genetic analysis and analysis within 90 minutes.



Jun-2021: QIAGEN unveiled QIAprep& CRISPR Kit along with CRISPR Q-Primer Solutions. The new solution permits investigators to examine edited genetic material with unparalleled pace and effectiveness to resolve how their interventions have transformed the function of the DNA sequence in question. Moreover, the solution delivers scientists with a sensitive, all-in-one process for describing so-called knock-outs developed from guide RNA and knock-ins from small insertions while gene editing.



May-2021: Bio-Rad Laboratories unveiled SEQuoia RiboDepletion Kit, which improves assay efficiency by stopping unessential ribosomal RNA fragments from an RNA-Seq library. The new SEQuoia RiboDepletion Kit is developed for genomics investigators targeting infrequent transcripts or operating with a restricted or degraded sample. Moreover, the efficient detection of irrelevant rRNA fragments helps decrease the prices of sequencing RNA samples.



Mar-2021: Promega Corporation introduced XpressAmp Direct Amplification Reagents, stimulating RNA extraction-free specimen practice. With this launch, laboratories experimenting with COVID-19 have a unique tool that permits them to ignore the potentially bottlenecked RNA extraction step of the workflow and move straight to polymerase chain reaction amplification.



Feb-2021: Eurofins introduced Ultra-Fast Extraction-Free RT-PCR Method. The new kit is designed for the qualitative identification of SARS-CoV-2 from human nasopharyngeal swabs, eluted straight into deionized water without an extra RNA extraction process.



Sep-2020: Agilent Technologies introduced SureSelect XT HS2 RNA Reagent Kit. The new solution offers a modular format that allows an easy and parallel approach for both DNA and RNA samples, permitting clients to simplify and reduce their workflow without losing time optimizing different kits for different sample types.



Mar-2020: Thermo Fisher Scientific launched Thermo Scientific AcroMetrix Coronavirus 2019 RNA Control. The new Thermo Fisher developed and designed this authority as a synthetic RNA, non-infectious control to support labs validating and monitoring COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Feb-2022: Merck completed the acquisition of Exelead, a biopharmaceutical contract development, and manufacturing business. Through this acquisition, Exelead’s leading abilities, and highly experienced crew, Merck acquires a crucial landmark in evolving one of the supreme CDMO players in mRNA vaccines and therapeutics, delivering a combined CDMO across the mRNA value chain from pre-clinical to retail.



Jun-2021: Danaher completed the acquisition of Aldevron, a US-based biotech business. With this acquisition, Danaher would expand its abilities into the crucial field of genomic medicine and help consumers and their essential task to obtain more life-saving treatments and vaccines to market quickly.



May-2021: Roche took over GenMark Diagnostics, a supreme provider of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions. With this acquisition, Roche focused on developing its offering of molecular diagnostics with GenMark’s expertise in syndromic testing. Additionally, The companies consider that GenMark’s ePlex systems would improve Roche’s position in controlling antibiotic resistance and infectious diseases.



Feb-2021: Thermo Fisher Scientific took over Mesa Biotech, a privately held point-of-care molecular diagnostic enterprise. With this acquisition, the company aimed to integrate Thermo Fisher’s operational excellence, permit to raw materials, and current distribution and sales pipelines within Mesa’s creative platform, Thermo can instantly scale manufacturing volume, propel cost-effectiveness and convey much-needed diagnostics to the industry quickly and at greater scale.



Geographical Expansions:



Apr-2021: Promega Corporation expanded its geographical footprint by establishing Kornberg Center on its Fitchburg, WI campus. The expansion would sustain core product and technology growth in life science research, cellular and genetic identity, molecular biology, clinical diagnostic, and scientific training and applications.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product



• Kits & Reagents



• Instruments



• Services



By Technology



• Real Time-PCR (qPCR) Technology



• Sequencing Technology



• Microarray Technology



• Others



By End-use



• Government Institutes & Academic Centers



• Hospitals & Clinics



• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)



By Application



• Infectious Diseases & Pathogenesis



• Epigenetics



• RNA Structure & Molecular Dynamics



• Development & Delivery of RNA Therapeutics



• Construction of RNA Expression Atlas



• Alternative RNA Splicing



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



• Danaher Corporation



• Agilent Technologies, Inc.



• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



• Qiagen N.V.



• Illumina, Inc.



• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.



• Eurofins Scientific Group



• Merck Group



• Promega Corporation



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322310/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________