Hot Shot’s Secret Introduces EDT+ Winter Defense Diesel Fuel Additive

MT GILEAD, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hot Shot’s Secret Everyday Diesel Treatment (EDT) is the number one selling diesel fuel conditioner in retail. Now, Hot Shot’s Secret is introducing a complimentary formulation developed specifically for use during cold weather. EDT+ Winter Defense provides all the benefits of EDT fuel additive including improved power, performance, and MPG, but also prevents gelling and icing when temperatures start to drop and has industry leading lubricity protection with the addition of LX4 Lubricity Extreme.

Cold temperatures can cause diesel fuel to gel or ice, causing hard starts, poor combustion and at times total fuel system failure. With a pour point of -65°F, EDT+ Winter Defense is specially formulated to ensure diesel fuel tanks and lines stay fully operational. While it can be used year-round, this additive was developed to provide all the protective benefits of EDT while preventing fuel line freeze-ups in temps as low as -40°F.

Diesel owners have long trusted EDT to clean injectors, boost cetane and improve lubricity to improve operability, fuel economy and power and reduce the need for DPF regen cycles. Now EDT+ Winter Defense adds anti-gel and icing protection to the mix to prevent wax precipitation during cold weather. By minimizing the size of the wax crystals, EDT+ Winter Defense ensures fuel can travel through the fuel filter at 20°F below the cloud point (wax solidification point) for any commercially available diesel fuel.

EDT+ Winter Defense is recommended for use in any on-or-off the road diesel vehicle including cars, trucks, heavy duty, semi-trucks, vans, buses, heavy and agricultural equipment, or utility vehicles to ensure full operability throughout the winter months. Hot Shot’s Secret is introducing this new winter diesel additive in multiple container sizes including 8 oz., 32 oz., in addition to 1-gallon and bulk sizes and it is currently available for purchase online or at Pilot stores nationwide by mid-October.

For more information about Hot Shot’s Secret EDT+ Winter Defense join Hot Shot’s Secret on Friday, 9/30/22, 3:00 p.m. ET for the company’s YouTube Live launch including Q&A, or visit HotShotSecret.com . To speak to a highly qualified technician or to become a Hot Shot’s Secret authorized dealer, call 800.341.6516.

Photo available: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f5855a5-41f0-47f8-b08a-8840ae486c36