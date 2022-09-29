The Global Radiation Oncology Market size is expected to reach $12.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radiation Oncology Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322290/?utm_source=GNW

These non-invasive, painless therapeutic x-rays are used to treat a variety of malignancies. A multidisciplinary team composed of radiation oncologists, nurses, radiation therapists, and medical physicists will discuss radiation therapy as a treatment option, assess users, plan and deliver users’ treatments, and assist users with any side effects experienced.



The linear accelerator is housed within a cancer center. Radiation therapy, often known as radiation, has acquired recognition as a highly effective cancer treatment option for reducing cancer-related morbidity and mortality. The desire for technologically advanced treatment options is growing, which is driving the market for radiation oncology.



Accurate tumor localization during oncology has been made possible by the introduction of cutting-edge technology. The effectiveness of radiation oncology has increased due to the use of diagnostic imaging. Treatment approaches include stereotactic radiosurgery, volumetric-modulated arc therapy, 3D high-dose-rate brachytherapy, and 3D conformal radiation have all grown in popularity.



Additionally, the planning of diagnosis, staging, and oncology is becoming more and more dependent on enhanced imaging modalities. Tumor targeting developments in radiation oncology have paved the way for individualized care due to the field’s continual breakthroughs. The market for radiation oncology is anticipated to be driven by technical developments that increase the efficacy and safety of treatments.



4D radiation, which combines 4D imaging with radiotherapy, enables accurate tumor size, shape, area, and volume measurements as well as real-time tumor tracking. With this combination, medical professionals can still administer a conformal dose while compensating for organ, tumor, or patient movement.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



On the market for radiation oncology, a detrimental effect of the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated. Lockdowns were implemented to stop the COVID-19 virus from spreading. Several hospitals have undergone COVID-19 center conversions. As a result of the Coronavirus pandemic in 2019, the healthcare sector has been severely damaged, even though many studies focus on preventing and treating COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on these factors on several levels, including the decrease in the number of cancer patients seen at cancer centers, the implementation of additional safety measures, the availability of health care staff and training, the influence on patient behavior, and changes to clinical practice.



Market Growth Factors



Radiotherapy Education Program



The advantages of radiation treatments have motivated numerous activities, including conferences and symposia, in recent years. At such gatherings, a bigger emphasis is placed on raising awareness of the advantages and therapeutic benefits that radiation provides for a variety of cancers. For instance, Portugal will host the 6th Cancer World Congress in September 2022. The sixth Cancer World Congress will focus on "Personalized Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy" in 2022.



Expanding Public-Private Funding For Cancer Research



The second-leading cause of death, cancer, is responsible for a significant fraction of all fatalities. Wealthy countries have a substantially higher cancer rate than developing ones. It is anticipated that recognized risk factors will be increasingly prominent in these developing nations due to population growth, aging, and an increase in known risk factors. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death in men only in industrialized countries, while breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in developing countries.



Market Restraining Factors



Lack Of Qualified Radiologists And Oncologists



To improve the precision and focus of the equipment and techniques used in radiotherapy, there are ongoing technological developments. However, as a clinical modality, radiation, high standards can only be attained and upheld by full-time professionals. Thus, it is anticipated that a lack of technical know-how and a paucity of skilled workers would hinder the introduction of modern radiation. Due to a lack of qualified and trained people, many cancer patients are denied access to effective and cutting-edge radiotherapy techniques.



Type Outlook



On the basis of Type, the Radiation Oncology Market is divided into External Beam Radiation Therapy and Internal Radiation Therapy. The internal radiation therapy witnessed a significant revenue share in the radiation oncology market in 2021. An approach to treating cancer is known as internal radiation therapy, sometimes referred to as brachytherapy or seed implantation. It directly administers a strong dosage of radiation to the tumor while sparing adjacent tissues.



Application Outlook



Based on the Application, the Radiation Oncology Market is divided into Breast Cancer, Gynecological Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer, Gynecological Cancer, and Others. The lung cancer recorded a substantial revenue share in the radiation oncology market in 2021. In addition to lymph nodes and other body organs including the brain, lung cancer can also start in the lungs. There is a chance that lung cancer will spread to other organs. Metastases are cancer cells that have migrated from one organ to another.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Radiation Oncology Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region garnered a promising revenue share in the radiation oncology market in 2021. It is due to the increase in government programs to enhance public awareness of available treatments, an increase in demand for advanced therapies, and an increase in the incidence of cancer. Companies are launching new products, forming alliances, and engaging in other strategic measures to grow their market shares in this area.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Varian Medical Systems, Inc. and Becton, Dickinson and Company are the forerunners in the Radiation Oncology Market. Companies such as Elekta AB, Accuray Incorporated and Ion Beam Applications SA are some of the key innovators in Radiation Oncology Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Ion Beam Applications SA, Elekta AB, Accuray Incorporated, Nordion Inc. (Sotera Health LLC), Isoray Inc., Mevion Medical Systems, Inc., Provision Healthcare, and Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.



Recent Strategies deployed in Radiation Oncology Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



May-2022: Elekta came into a partnership with Netherlands Cancer Institute, the world’s best comprehensive cancer center. Together, the entities aimed to create the next era of radiation therapy solutions and launch new therapies for patients. Moreover, Under the strategic partnership and research and development alliance, the parties would accelerate advancements in Elekta’s Unity and linac solutions by integrating their resources, expertise, and knowledge.



Apr-2022: Elekta joined hands with GE Healthcare, a subsidiary of an American multinational conglomerate. Through this collaboration, the companies aimed to deliver hospitals with a complete suite across treatment and imaging for cancer patients demanding radiation therapy. Additionally, as hospitals increasingly pursue relaxed and interoperable simulation and recommendation technology, Elekta and GE Healthcare aimed to fulfill the major requirement for radiotherapy solutions across both formed and evolving markets.



Apr-2022: IBA joined hands with University Medical Center Groningen, one of the largest hospitals in the Netherlands. Together, the entities would focus on constructing advanced FLASH irradiation methods and pre-clinical radiobiology models to boost the verification and adoption of IBA’s ConformalFLASH technology for service in pre-operative early breast cancer therapy.



Mar-2022: Elekta teamed up with Ion Beam Applications, a medical technology company. With this collaboration, Ion Beam Applications would deliver dosimetric QA solutions, and complete compatibility with Elekta treatment delivery systems, so Elekta consumers can be confident about the devices provided work with Elekta systems to deliver improved data analytics.



Mar-2022: IBA signed an agreement with Tractebel, a provider of consultancy, and engineering services. Through this agreement, IBA would enable Tractebel’s engineering services to its future consumers to assist with strategy and build proton therapy structures. Moreover, to deliver consumers more information on proton therapy construction projects and expertise in this domain, IBA and Tractebel would together bring out marketing actions and organize an extended benefit portfolio.



Jan-2022: Varian along with its parent company Siemens Healthineers came into a partnership with Oulu University Hospital, a university hospital in Oulu, Finland. Together, the entities aimed to construct a complete diagnostic, digital, and therapeutic ecosystem that handles the complete cancer therapy pathway and increases the grade of supervision for cancer patients in Northern Finland.



Oct-2021: Accuray Incorporated signed an agreement with C-RAD AB, a Sweden-based holding company active in the medical equipment industry. Through this agreement, the companies aimed to enhance the Accuray Radixact System’s capability to cure breast cancer. The partnership would deliver consumers with a solution for deep stimulation breath hold (DIBH)* utilizing the C-RAD Catalyst+ HD and Radixact System. Additionally, The C-RAD Catalyst+ HD delivers a wide solution for intra-fraction motion management, high-precision patient positioning, and respiratory gating, securing the best potential treatment outcome for established and stereotactic radiation therapy delivery.



Jun-2021: Elekta joined hands with Royal Philips, a Dutch multinational conglomerate business. Together, the companies aimed to offer complete and customized cancer care through accurate oncology solutions. Additionally, The extended collaboration makes on the two companies’ thriving cooperation in the fastest-growing field of magnetic resonance (MR)-guided adaptive radiation treatment.



Nov-2020: Varian Medical Systems joined hands with COTA, a healthcare real-world proof, and data analytics business. Under this collaboration, Varian would deliver its consumer’s permit to COTA’s oncology real-world analytics and data curation services, which integrate fragmented and usually undone electronic health record data to mock out significant insights. Moreover, at the same time, COTA would permit Varian to develop better Intelligent Cancer Care instruments for decision support utilizing real-world proof.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jun-2022: IBA introduced ConformalFLASH 1 Alliance, accelerating the delivery of ConformalFLASH Proton Therapy to patients. The new ConformalFLASH is a unexplored delivery method incorporating ultra-high dose rate FLASH radiotherapy with the special Bragg Peak properties of protons. Additionally, These ultra-high dose rates form the possibility to optimize and boost the radiotherapy technique and increase the therapeutic ratio.



Jan-2022: Varian along with its parent company, Siemens Healthineers introduced Somatom go. Sim and Somatom go. Open Pro, two CT systems reserved for Radiation Therapy Planning. The new devices are specially developed to streamline planning techniques for radiation therapy and deliver better images to support estimate radiation plans. Additionally, The CT images enable radiation oncologists to identify the target tumor more accurately that can be treated with enhanced accuracy, while delivering better security for enveloping tissue and organs in danger.



Jun-2021: Accuray Incorporated introduced RayStation treatment planning support for the company’s CyberKnife M6 and S7 Robotic, Radiotherapy Systems. The new RayStation allows clinicians to develop treatment plans for the CyberKnife M6 and S7 Systems and other conventional radiation treatment devices in one suitable treatment planning system (TPS), making it easy to combine the Accuray systems within the radiation oncology division.



Jun-2020: Accuray Incorporated unveiled CyberKnife S7 System, an ingenious device incorporating speed, advanced accuracy, and real-time artificial intelligence (AI)-driven motion tracking and synchronization treatment. The new CyberKnife S7 System is the next-era CyberKnife platform, a robotic, non-invasive radiation therapy machine adept at treating cancerous and harmless tumors throughout the body, along with neurologic conditions.



