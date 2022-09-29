The Global Pulse Ingredients Market size is expected to reach $26.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pulse Ingredients Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Source, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322285/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, it helps to lower cholesterol and regulate blood sugar levels. Ingredients from pulses are rich in vitamins and healthy minerals such as iron, zinc, and magnesium. Peas, lentils and chickpeas are examples of pulse foods.



Ingredients from pulses are utilized in a wide range of food products, such as soups, sauces, baked goods, meals, snacks, and confections. It is available in many different forms, such as protein, flour, and fibre. The main drivers of market expansion are the rising demand for products that are plant-based and gluten-free as well as the rising popularity of foods that are high in protein. A change in people’s lifestyles and rising disposable money are anticipated to have a positive impact on the Pulse Ingredients Market’s overall market growth.



Pulse components, especially pulse flour, are highly sought after because they provide a variety of proteins, iron, and fibres. Along with other things, pulse flour could be utilized to prepare pasta, pudding, and cookies. The market for pulse ingredients would expand as a result of growing applications for pulse flour in a number of sectors, including beverage, food, and animal feed, including products made with pulse ingredients for dog food.



Ingredients for pulses can be found as concentrates with between 55 and 60 percent protein or as flours ranging from fine to coarse made from peas, lentils, fava beans, or chickpeas. Non-GMO, gluten-free, abundant in protein, lysine, dietary fibre, and minerals, pulse components also have a low glycemic index. Emulsification, gelation, texture, water-holding, adhesion, and film formation are all provided by pulse components. They could be added to formulas to boost the protein content or to eliminate or reduce other proteins. They enhance moisture and texture when used with other gluten-free flours.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The food supply system has been devastated by the advent of new coronaviruses and the ensuing tight restrictions. The world’s demand for components derived from pulses has dropped as a result of the closure or scaling back of the food service sector. On the other hand, sales of processed meals such snacks, breakfast cereals, bakery and confectionery, and functional beverages rose over this period, partially offsetting the decline in the foodservice sector. Ingredients from pulses have also been widely employed in processed foods. Pulse ingredients are predicted to expand both during and following the pandemic due to the industry’s resilience in the face of the disease.



Market Growth Factors



Growing demand for pulse starch in numerous food and industrial usage



Pulse starch can be used to gel, texturize, bind, coat, thicken, and make films, among other things. It has been utilized in a variety of food applications, including pasta and noodles, pastry, soups & sauces, confectionery, and meat & poultry because of its multifunctionality. Additionally, it is frequently used as a binding agent in the production of vermicelli. Due to its affordability and variety of uses, pulse starch is also a possible alternative for those other starches in beverage and food applications.



Increasing adoption of processed and convenience food products



The rise in demand for comfort and ready-to-eat foods has been influenced by several factors, including the growing number of working women and nuclear families, an increased standard of living, and changing lifestyles. The market for RTE & bakery items, soups, and snacks made from pulse ingredients is driven by the growing desire for snacks. Busier lives have boosted the need for on-the-go products to decrease the time spent preparing meals. Demand for healthier products with pulse components also rises as a result of increasing demand for these products.



Market Restraining Factor



Flavour of pulse ingredients are unpleasant



Even if the use of pulse components in cuisine is growing, there is always a critical requirement to change the flavour of these nutrients. Since chickpea flour has a distinct flavour, it should not be used in baked goods like biscotti or sugar cookies. On the other side, pea flour doesn’t impart flavour to baked goods. Pulses have an off flavour that is both naturally occurring and created through the harvesting, processing, and storing processes. Aldehydes, alcohols, acids, ketones, pyrazines, and derivatives of sulphur are among the substances that give some kinds of pulse components their off-flavor. The market for pulse ingredients is predicted to grow slowly due to consumer perceptions of pulses’ bitter flavour.



Type Outlook



On the basis of type, the pulse ingredients market is segmented into Pulse Flour, Pulse Starch, Pulse Protein and Pulse Fibers & Grits. The pulse flours segment acquired the highest revenue share in the pulse ingredients market in 2021. In India and the Middle East, pulse flours made from peas as well as chickpeas had long been favoured. Pulse flours are utilized in a wide range of food products, include drinks, sauces, bakery goods, meat products, dairy products, and confectioneries. Due to the numerous health advantages they offer, both consumers and manufacturers throughout the world are becoming interested in them.



Source Outlook



Based on source, the pulse ingredients market is divided into Lentils, Peas, Chickpeas and Beans. The peas segment garnered a significant revenue share in the pulse ingredients market in 2021. Peas are rich in minerals like phosphorus, iron, magnesium, and zinc, which promote general health. They are also well-known to help lower cholesterol and maintain blood sugar levels due to their high fibre content. Different products, including bread, snacks, soups and sauces, confectionery, pasta & noodles, and dairy, use pea-derived ingredients as key components, like pea proteins, pea starches, and pea flours.



Application Outlook



By application, the pulse ingredients market is classified into Food & Beverages, Feed and Others. The food & beverages segment procured the highest revenue share in the pulse ingredients market in 2021. Pulses can be used to increase protein content and substitute wheat flours in gluten-free compositions for pasta, baked snacks, and baked goods. For instance, pulse protein concentrates could be utilized to increase protein content and substitute up to 20% of the wheat flour in bakery formulations. The texture, volume, and flavour of bread made with pulse protein concentrates & flours should be improved using the sponge-dough technique.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the pulse ingredients market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. A possible market for pulse components is Japan, which has a sizable elderly population. This is anticipated to increase demand for food products with added protein, which will increase demand for pulse components. Due to its vast population and movement toward plant-based components, the Asia Pacific area is predicted to have a significant demand for pulse ingredients in the upcoming years.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Tetra Laval International S.A. (Delaval), GEA Group AG, Archer Daniels Midland Company , Ingredion, Incorporated, Batory Foods, Inc., Roquette Freres SA, The Scoular Company, Axiom Foods, Inc., Emsland Group and Dakota Dry Bean, Inc. (Dakota Ingredients).



Recent Strategies Deployed in Pulse Ingredients Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Mergers:



Jul-2022: ADM entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bayer, a German multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. Under this agreement, ADM would offer to provide Bayer with details regarding the partner farmers & area of operations. In addition, Bayer would follow a Seed to Market approach with the involvement of sustainability elements like full package promotion of seed treatment, pesticides, and agronomic advisory with Integrated Pest Management (IPM) practices.



Jun-2022: Batory Foods came into a commercial distribution agreement with DouxMatok. Under this agreement, Incredo Sugar would be added to Batory Foods’ comprehensive portfolio of high-quality food ingredients, unleashing a network of consumers in North America wanting to decrease sugar in baked goods and confectionery products, like snacks, cookies, cakes, chocolate, spreads, candy, and protein bars.



Sep-2021: Batory Foods signed into an agreement with Ingredion Incorporated, a global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries. This agreement aimed to assist food and beverage manufacturers to receive the ingredients they require to produce and would bring their products to market.



May-2020: Axiom Foods joined hands with The Brenntag Food & Nutrition business unit in North America. This collaboration aimed to assist the companies to fulfill the rising demand for meat and dairy alternatives.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jun-2022: Roquette introduced a new NUTRALYS range of organic textured proteins from pea and fava for European markets. This launch would improve Roquette’s position on the protein market as a major leader for plant-based solutions and would support the company’s effort to be the best partner for consumers wishing to create new and delicious plant-based foods.



Sep-2021: Ingredion introduced Prista, a line of pulse concentrates and flours. This latest product involves Vitessence Prista P 155 pea protein concentrate, Homecraft Prista P 101 pea flour, and Vitessence Prista P 360 fava bean protein concentrate.



Mar-2021: Ingredion released two new additions to its plant-based portfolio, named Nebraska, VITESSENCE Pulse 1853 pea protein isolate, and PURITY P 1002 pea starch. The ingredient solutions are 100% sourced from North American farms, which is allowing food and beverage manufacturers to develop advanced plant-based food and beverages.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Nov-2021: Archer Daniels Midland took over Sojaprotein, a European company specializing in non-GMO soybean ingredients. This acquisition aimed to expand ADM’s plant-based and alternative-proteins market to fulfill the fast-growing demand for new protein solutions as the companies grow their nutrition business worldwide.



Nov-2020: Ingredion took over James Cameron and Suzy Amis Cameron. This acquisition aimed to boost net sales growth, which would further expand its manufacturing capability and co-create with its consumers to serve the rising consumer demand for plant-based foods.



Geographical Expansions:



Apr-2022: ADM expanded its global footprints by investing $300 million in Decatur, Illinois, in alternative protein production. Through this expansion, ADM would further improve its alternative protein offerings by establishing a new, state-of-the-art Protein Innovation Center, also in Decatur.



Mar-2022: Scoular acquired two facilities in northern Florida. This acquisition aimed to assist the company in better helping grain and livestock producers in the Southeastern U.S.



Aug-2021: Ingredion expanded its global footprints by opening new production capabilities for flours and concentrates at its pulse-based protein facility in Vanscoy, Sask. The facility aimed to produce flours and concentrates from pulses like lentils, peas, and fava beans that are sustainably sourced from North American farms.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Pulse Flour



• Pulse Starch



• Pulse Protein



• Pulse Fibers & Grits



By Source



• Chickpeas



• Peas



• Beans



• Lentils



By Application



• Food & Beverages



• Feed



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Tetra Laval International S.A. (Delaval)



• GEA Group AG



• Archer Daniels Midland Company



• Ingredion, Incorporated



• Batory Foods, Inc.



• Roquette Freres SA



• The Scoular Company



• Axiom Foods, Inc.



• Emsland Group



• Dakota Dry Bean, Inc. (Dakota Ingredients)



