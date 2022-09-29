Pet Oral Care Products Market is Increasing Due to Awareness about Dental Hygiene of Companion Animals is positively impacting | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del: , Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the pet oral care market is poised to reach an US$ 11,848 million valuation in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at a 3.5% growth rate, with the market size reaching US$ 16,711 Million by 2032.



The proliferation of health-conscious customers globally has resulted in increased demand for organic pet oral products forcing pet oral care market participants to align their portfolio and branding in accordance with market expectations. Pet oral care product has risen in popularity among pet lovers due to the benefits and importance of taking care of oral hygiene of pets.

Pet owners are increasingly turning to e-commerce to acquire pet health items, including dental care because they provide a large choice of products at unique discounts and prices. Amazon, Flipkart, Alibaba, and other e-commerce industry giants provide a diverse choice of items from across the world.

Players operating in the global pet oral care industry adopted various development strategies and marketing campaigns to expand their market share, exploit developing countries with increasing populations for emerging market opportunities and increase the profitability in the market.

Several reasons are projected to contribute to the South Asian market, including an increase in pet lovers/ owners and a growing overall population, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India.

Key Takeaways from the Pet Oral Care Market Study:

In terms of end user, demand for pet oral care likely to escalate among households more as compared to other end user categories.

South Asia and Europe are developing as two of the largest market for pet oral care by competing with the established players in the North America market.

The global pet oral care market is currently experiencing a shift in consumer’s preference from conventional to multifunctional and organic products.

By sales channel, online sales segment is anticipated to rapidly grow its share in pet oral care market size.

Completive Landscape for the Global Pet Oral Care Market

Major players present in the pet oral care product market are Mars Petcare, AllAccem Inc., Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc, Petzlife Products, Nestlé S.A., Merial (Part of Boehringer Ingelheim), and Mars Petcare among others.

Firms like Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc focused on research and development, and launched product line focusing on canines which is one of the main reason for veterinary visit. Easy product accessibility, simplicity, and ease of buying from online regardless of geographical location promotes channel for buying items such as pet dermatology care.

Recent Developments in the Pet Oral Care Market

Mars Petcare said in June 2021 that it is going to spend approximately $145 Million to add 200,000 square feet of space and two additional production units to its wet pet food production plant in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

The purchase of the Profender and Drontal product families from Elanco Animal Health was announced by Vetoquinol SA in February 2020. Additionally, it will purchase any intellectual property, licenses, and other rights now held by the animal health division of Bayer AG.

“Pet health care brands are expanding their penetration in the pet oral care market because of increase concerns in oral conditions among pets specially cats and dogs. Furthermore, many brands operating in pet oral care market are using organic ingredients and flavour extracts and innovating dentals chews to attract more customers have also positively impacted the market growth.” says an FMI analyst.

Request Customization @

