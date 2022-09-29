Influenza Diagnostics Market worth $1.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report "Influenza Diagnostics Market by Product (Test Kits, Instruments), Test Type (Traditional (RIDT, Viral Culture, Serological), Molecular (PCR, INAAT- NASBAT, TMABAS)), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Clinics), Region-Global Forecast to 2026", is projected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2026 from USD 0.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.7%. Rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis, increasing prevalence of influenza and growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies are among the other factors. Emerging economies such as India and Japan are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the influenza diagnostics market.



Browse and in-depth TOC on "Influenza Diagnostics Market"

154- Tables

41- Figures

193- Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=222985562



The Growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies, increasing prevalence of influenza and rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis are the major factors driving the influenza diagnostic market’s growth.

Based on products, the influenza diagnostics market is segmented into test kits and reagents, instruments and other products. In 2020, the test kits and reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the market, mainly due to Rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis and growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies.

Based on test type, the influenza diagnostics market is segmented into traditional diagnostic test (rapid influenza diagnostic tests, viral culture tests, direct fluorescent antibody test, serological tests) and molecular diagnostic tests (polymerase chain reaction, isothermal nucleic acid amplification tests(transcription-mediated amplification-based assay, loop-mediated isothermal amplification-based assay, nucleic acid sequence-based amplification tests, other isothermal nucleic acid amplification tests) and other molecular diagnostic tests). In 2020, the molecular diagnostic tests segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can mainly be attributed to the increasing prevalence of influenza and growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies.

Based on end users, the influenza diagnostics market has been segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics and other end users. In 2020, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of market, mainly due to the increasing prevalence of influenza and rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=222985562



Geographical Growth Scenario:

The global influenza diagnostics market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest regional market for market in 2020. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies in the country and increasing prevalence of influenza.

Key Players:

The major players operating in this influenza diagnostics market are Danaher Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (Us), Hologic, Inc. (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Quidel Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Meridian Bioscience (US), GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Luminex Corporation (US), Tecanclinica Trading AG (Switzerland), DiaSorin SA (Italy), altona Diagnostics GmbH (Germany), SEKISUI Diagnostics (US), SA Scientific Ltd. (US), Coris BioConcept SPRL (Belgium), ELITech Group (France), Mast Group Ltd. (UK), Genome Diagnostics, Pvt. Ltd. (India), Germaine Laboratories, Inc. (US), Response Biomedical Corp. (Canada). Tauns Laboratories, Inc. (Japan) and 3B BlackBio Biotech India Ltd. (India).



Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=222985562



Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Point of Care & Rapid Diagnostics Market by Product (Glucose, Infectious Disease(HIV, Hepatitis C), Pregnancy Test), Platform (Microfluidics, Dipsticks), Mode of Purchase (OTC, Prescription), End User (Pharmacy, Hospital, Home) (2022 - 2027)



Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product (Reagents, Kits, Instrument, Software), Test Type (Lab, POC), Disease (COVID-19, Flu, HAIs, HIV, HPV), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, NGS, INAAT, PCR), End User (Hospitals, Labs) - Global Forecast to 2027

