The Global Food Packaging Films Market size is expected to reach $75.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period

The average piece of food packaging film is around 0.0005 inches (12.7 mm) thick. The majority of brands on store shelves today are 8, 9, or 10 m thick due to the trend of producing thinner food packaging film, especially for home use. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), the material that was originally used to make the plastic wrap, is still the most widely used substance worldwide. PVC helps in keeping food fresh by having an appropriate low permeability to oxygen and water vapor.



Concerns exist regarding the penetration of plasticizers from PVC entering food. In the middle of the 20th century, pliofilm, made of several types of rubber chloride, was utilized because it could be heat-sealed. Low-density polyethylene is a typical substitute for PVC that is less expensive. It is less sticky than PVC, but this drawback can be overcome by including linear low-density polyethylene, which also boosts the tensile strength of the film.



Covid-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic caused severe damage to the economy all over the world. Various businesses witnessed a steep downfall due to the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, governments all over the world were compelled to impose lockdown in their countries, due to which, manufacturing facilities of a number of products were temporarily shut down. The outbreak of the infection also caused a significant impact on the food packaging film market. Due to the industrial closure, the production of these films was significantly hampered. In addition, due to the restrictions on imports and exports, packaged food items along with packaging films were hampered.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing efforts of market players in the introduction of new eco-friendly products



Governments all around the world are making an emphasis on lowering environmental pollution and enticing end-use industries to choose environmentally friendly options. In several developed as well as developing countries, there are stringent rules about plastic dumps. Packaging businesses are emphasizing on eco-friendly solutions for environmental sustainability due to the growing concerns about environmental degradation. The three Rs of eco-friendly packaging viz. renew, reuse, and recycle, are the standards by which green packaging items must abide.



Rising demand and consumption of ready-to-eat convenience food items



One of the major factors that are fueling the growth of the food packaging films market is the increasing consumption of packaged convenience food all over the world. With an increase in technology as well as the rapid expansion of urbanization, the lifestyles of modern people are increasingly becoming hectic. The food consumption patterns have shifted majorly in recent years. Due to shifting food consumption patterns along with rising urbanization, convenience food is the market sector in food packaging films that is expanding at a very rapid pace.



Market Restraining Factors



Rising emphasis of food packagers on the reduction of packaging size



Sustainability and the reduction of resources utilized in a product’s packaging are closely related, as is the decrease of waste produced by packaging materials. It has to do with finding the best primary, secondary, or tertiary material combinations in order to reduce the volume of primary materials used in the initial production process. By employing fewer materials, manufacturers have been focusing on lowering the size and weight of the packaging. Packaging waste is being reduced as a result of this trend toward smaller packaging.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the Food Packaging Films Market is bifurcated into Flexible Packaging Films and Rigid Packaging Films. In 2021, the flexible packaging film segment acquired the highest revenue share of the food packaging films market. The increased growth of the segment is primarily owing to the fact that this type of film can be easily used in the transportation of food items. Any box or component of a package that can easily alter shape is considered flexible packaging.



Material Outlook



On the basis of Material, the Food Packaging Films Market is segmented into Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, and Polyamide. In 2021, the polypropylene segment procured a substantial revenue share of the food packaging films market. The fluctuation in humidity has no effect on this substance. It has a greater barrier to water vapor and a moderate permeability to gases and smells.



Application Outlook



By Application, the Food Packaging Films Market is segregated into Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery, Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Convenience Foods, Dairy Products, and Others. In 2021, the meat, poultry, & seafood segment witnessed the biggest revenue share of the food packaging films market. Food packaging films are mostly used for meat products. The need for food packaging in this market is being driven up by rising health concerns and an increased understanding of the nutritional benefits of meat products. Packaging protects food from contamination brought on by diseases, germs, and other microbes.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Food Packaging Films Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, Asia-pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of the food packaging films market. The market in the region is being driven by elements, like a large population, a rise in the demand for convenience food items, the availability of low-cost raw materials for packaging, and an increase in health consciousness. The majority of food packaging film is produced in China and these factors are boosting the growth of the segment.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is the major forerunner in the Food Packaging Films Market. Companies such as Amcor Plc., Berry Global Group, Inc. and Sealed Air Corporation are some of the key innovators in Food Packaging Films Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Amcor Plc., Berry Global Group, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Coveris Management GmbH (Sun Capital Partners, Inc.), Mondi Plc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., DS Smith Plc., WestRock Company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company and Charter Next Generation.



Recent Strategies deployed in Food Packaging Films Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



May-2022: Berry Global partnered with Poly-Ag Recycling and Cleanfarms. This partnership aimed to accelerate the advancement of a circular economy in which, materials are kept in use and out of Berry Global’s environment. Moreover, this partnership would also offer a rising demand for recycled materials while also aiding in minimizing agricultural waste.



Feb-2022: Mondi partnered with Henkel, a German multinational chemical and consumer goods company. With this partnership, the companies aimed to aid customers in washing dishes more effectively and sustainably through the development of a completely new reuse packaging solution.



Jul-2021: Amcor came into a partnership with TIPA, a compostable packaging producer. Under this partnership, the companies aimed to introduce compostable packaging to the market in Australia and New Zealand. Moreover, TIPA would locally manufacture and distribute compostable solutions in the region.



Jul-2021: WestRock came into a partnership with Liquidbox, a leader in sustainable packaging. Under this partnership, the companies aimed to introduce a Ships In Own Containerbag-in-box solution for amazon with the ability to attract customers, lower waste, and ensure damage protection. The new solution would allow customers to access a turn-key solution that would help them in selling their products online.



May-2021: Graphic Packaging entered into a partnership with the International Paper Company, an American pulp, and paper company. With this partnership, the company aimed to expedite its position within the fiber-based consumer packaging market by integrating IPC’s capabilities to offer new and innovative packaging solutions to a wide range of customers across the world.



Jun-2020: DS Smith came into a partnership with Multivac, a packaging service provider. Following this partnership, the companies aimed to develop a customized atmosphere packaging solution, ECO Bowl. The new ECO Bowl solution would be a sustainable substitute for plastic packaging for chilled, frozen, and ambient food.



Jan-2020: Amcor partnered with Moda vacuum packaging systems, an automated vacuum packaging company. Following this partnership, the companies aimed to provide novel and innovative packaging solutions across North America and Latin America. Moreover, Amcor also aimed to strengthen its portfolio by leveraging the machine expertise, industry experience, and capabilities of Moda.



Acquisition & Mergers:



Aug-2022: Charter Next Generation completed its acquisition of Polymer Film & Bag, the extrusion business of the Polymer Packaging Company. Following this acquisition, the company aimed to accelerate its growth in the future by leveraging PF&B’s capabilities to offer sustainable solutions to customers.



Feb-2022: Sealed Air completed its acquisition of Foxpak Flexibles, an Irish packaging solutions company. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to expand its footprint within Europe with the digital flexible as well as compostable packaging capabilities of Foxpak.



Nov-2021: Graphic Packaging completed its acquisition of AR Packaging Group, the second largest manufacturer of fiber-based consumer packaging in Europe. This acquisition aimed to strengthen the position of Graphic Packaging in packaged goods market with a sustainable fiber-based packaging substitute all over the world.



May-2021: Coveris acquired Four04 Packaging, a flexible packaging manufacturing, and trading business. With this acquisition, the company aimed to leverage the fresh food and bakery packaging expertise of Four04 Packaging in order to meet its growth strategy, including a profitable business long with a robust customer base and excellent packaging solutions.



May-2021: Mondi acquired Olmuksan International Paper, a Turkish corrugated packaging company. With this acquisition, the company aimed to strengthen its position in the fast-growing Turkish corrugated market while also broadening its portfolio to prevailing as well as new customers across the region.



Product Launches and Product Expansion:



Apr-2022: Sealed Air launched prismiq, a digital packaging brand. The new business aimed to enable customers to check the content inside their package through their smartphones. In addition, the SEE Mark multiple data signatures can be transferred to the smartphones of customers to improve the customer experience.



Feb-2022: Coveris released a range of lightweight stretch films containing, made with 30% recycled content. The new product aimed to offer the same packaging and transportation capabilities as virgin materials in addition to higher recyclability in order to enable customers to leverage efficient palletized transportation.



Jul-2021: Berry Global launched the bio-based sugarcane tubes, a sustainable tube made from sugarcane. The new product is made with sugarcane waste, converted into LDPE and HDPE, and aimed to offer a variety of environmental benefits, like minimizing greenhouse gas emissions, fossil fuel consumption, and water waste.



Jul-2021: Graphic Packaging introduced a new dual-ovenable version to its PaperSeal tray range. With this acquisition, the company aimed to offer a convenient, ovenable, fiber-based, and microwaveable solution encompassing the PaperSeal tray’s benefits along with a liner with increased durability toward high temperatures.



Dec-2020: Amcor launched Eco-Tite R in Europe. Through this launch, the company aimed to increase the shelf-life of packaged food along with maximizing its safety and minimizing food waste. This product would also enable customers to recycle their meat, cheese, and poultry packaging.



Dec-2020: Sealed Air introduced CRYOVAC Brand rBDF S10 film, a food-grade soft plastic film of the company. The new product aimed to improve the appearance of food in order to propel sales while also reducing waste. The new CRYOVAC Brand rBDF S10 film is designed with 30% food-grade CCR.



