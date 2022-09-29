EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I (the "Company") (NASDAQ: EFHTU) announced today that the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Benjamin Piggott, and executive team will ring Nasdaq’s opening bell on September 30, 2022, in celebration of the Company’s listing on September 9, 2022, under the ticker symbol “EFHTU.”



Benjamin will be joined at the bell ringing by EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I’s executive leadership team, including Joseph T. Rallo and David W. Boral, the Company’s Co-Presidents.

How to tune in:

Watch the livestream of the opening bell ringing at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

CEO Commentary

EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Benjamin Piggott, commented, “We’re delighted and honored to ring the Nasdaq bell on September 30, 2022, following our listing on NASDAQ earlier this month.” Ben continued, “This iconic bell ringing ceremony is a milestone which celebrates EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I’s inception. We ring the bell on behalf of everyone on our team who continues to work diligently, as well as for each of our shareholders.”

About EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I

EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I (NASDAQ: EFHTU) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company has not selected any specific business combination target. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on companies within the consumer and retail industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company’s initial public offering, the anticipated use of the net proceeds thereof and the Company’s search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the initial public offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Benjamin Piggott

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Email: bpiggott@efhuttonacquisitioncorp.com