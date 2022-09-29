[Latest] Global Portable Generator Market Size Worth 7 Billion by 2030 at a 5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (US, Share, Report, Trends, Forecast, Trends, Segmentation)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Portable Generator Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Fuel (Gasoline, Diesel, Others), By Power Output (More than 10kW, 3-10kW, Less than 3kW), By Application (Domestic, Industrial, Commercial), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Portable Generator Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.4 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 7 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Our research report offers a 360-degree view of the Portable Generator market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with their impact on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the Portable Generator market.

Portable Generator Market: Overview

Portable generators find in applications in generating electricity that is used in household, industrial, and commercial settings. Applications covered by the study include producing electricity for live commercial events, electrifying equipment on building sites, providing backup power during power outages, and others.

Growth Factors

Rising Power Outages Incidences Boosting the Demand for Portable Generators

People have begun to choose Portable generators, particularly for residential applications, since urbanization and power system breakdowns have increased regularly to maintain an uninterrupted electrical supply. The growing demand for reliable power supply, supported by the burgeoning construction industry, is projected to support market expansion. Rapid infrastructural development and industrialization are anticipated to have a beneficial impact on market expansion.

The residential sector will grow due to numerous government efforts; for example, in India, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana program will see the construction of 20 million affordable homes in urban areas nationwide.

Segmental Overview

The portable generator market is segmented into fuel, power output, and application. Based on application, the market for the residential segment is anticipated to dominate throughout 2022-2030.

The unreliability of power networks contributes to the expansion of the residential application market. Additionally, regions susceptible to natural disasters and sudden power disruptions fuel the demand for Portable generators in the residential end-user sector. Most frequently, residential users employ Portable Generators with a maximum power output of 6 kW. In emergency scenarios, these generators are utilized in homes to power various appliances, including air conditioners, lights, freezers, sump pumps, heaters, and TVs. Additional uses for Portable generators include camping vacations and tailgating events.

Regional Overview

Asia Pacific Region to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Developing nations like China, Japan, South Korea, and India have experienced tremendous industrialization, making the Asia-Pacific region the fastest-growing market for Portable Generators.

The need for Portable Generators is also anticipated to increase due to the rising industrialization of Latin America and the Gulf nations. This is because Portable Generators are used for various construction tasks, such as cutting, drilling, lifting, and many others. One of the main drivers of growth for the Middle East’s Portable Generator industry is the region’s easy access to fossil fuels.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the Portable Generator market’s size and expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Portable Generator market forward?

What is the Portable Generator Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Portable Generator Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Portable Generator market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4.4 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 7 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Atlas Copco, Briggs & Stratton, Generac, Honda, Yamaha, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Honeywell, Siemens, Wacker Neuson, Kubota, and Others Key Segment By Type123, By Application123, By End-User123, and By Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players Insights

The players operating in the Portable Generator market are focused on collaborations and joint ventures to expand their product portfolio, gain new customers, and expand their geographical reach.

June 2021:Deep Sea Electronics Limited, a designer and manufacturer of sophisticated controls, was acquired by Generac Holdings Inc. Deep Sea Electronics offers a wide selection of controller products that offer adaptable solutions for various applications, including generators, automatic transfer switches, battery voltage, and off-highway vehicles.

May 2019: Generac purchased Pika, a producer of home energy storage systems. The acquisition was aimed at acquiring Pika’s strengths with portable industrial and commercial generators. The company offers backup power devices in several places, notably Puerto Rico, where recent natural catastrophes have impacted the power supply.

Browse the full "Portable Generator Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Fuel (Gasoline, Diesel, Others), By Power Output (More than 10kW, 3-10kW, Less than 3kW), By Application (Domestic, Industrial, Commercial), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" Report

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Portable Generator market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Portable Generator market size was valued at around USD 4.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 7 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on fuel segmentation, the gasoline segment was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

Based on power output segmentation, the 5kW-10kWsegment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.

Based on application segmentation, the residential segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.

On the basis of region, the North America region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Some of the prominent players

Atlas Copco

Briggs & Stratton

Generac

Honda

Yamaha

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Honeywell

Siemens

Wacker Neuson

Kubota

The global Portable Generator market is segmented as follows:

By Fuel

Gasoline

Diesel

Others

By Power Output

More than 10kW

3-10kW

Less than 3kW

By Application

Domestic

Industrial

Commercial

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Portable Generator Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Portable Generator? What Developments Are Going on in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Portable Generator Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Portable Generator Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Portable Generator Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Portable Generator Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Portable Generator Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of the Global Portable Generator Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Portable Generator Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact on Portable Generator Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Is the Market Dynamics of the Portable Generator Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Portable Generator Industry?

Reasons to Purchase Portable Generator Market Report

Portable Generator Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Portable Generator Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Portable Generator Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Portable Generator Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Portable Generator market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Portable Generator market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Portable Generator market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Portable Generator market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Portable Generator industry.

Managers in the Portable Generator sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Portable Generator market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Portable Generator products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

