Wolseley Canada Continues Bursary Program for Indigenous Students in the Skilled Trades

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolseley Canada, in partnership with Indspire, is continuing the program it launched last year to support Indigenous students pursuing post-secondary education.



Kicked off as part of Wolseley Canada’s recognition of Truth and Reconciliation Day, the Wolseley Canada Indigenous Student Bursary was put in place to help Indigenous students across Canada reach their full potential with funding for post-secondary education.

This year, Wolseley has donated another $25,000, which will be matched by the Government of Canada for a total of $50,000.

“Our organization is committed to giving back to the communities where we work and live,” says Kim Forgues, Vice President of Human Resources at Wolseley Canada. “We are proud to be a partner in creating opportunities for Indigenous Canadians.”

For more information about the Wolseley Canada Indigenous Student Bursary, or to apply, visit indspirefunding.ca. Deadlines for applications are November 1, 2022, and February 1, 2023.

About Wolseley Canada:

Wolseley Canada is a market leader in the wholesale distribution of plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, waterworks, fire protection, pipes, valves and fittings and industrial products. With its head office in Burlington, Ontario, the company has approximately 2,500 employees and more than 220 locations coast to coast. Wolseley's team of sales and service specialists, an industry-leading e-business platform, Wolseley Express, and relationships with the best vendors and brands in the business, make Wolseley the professional's choice across the country.

Wolseley Canada's parent company, Ferguson plc, is the world's largest trade distributor of plumbing and heating products and a leading supplier of building materials. Ferguson plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: FERG) and on the FTSE 100 index of listed companies.

For more information, please contact:

Sherri Leclair

Senior Communications Specialist

sherri.leclair@wolseleyinc.ca Jodi Smith-Meisner

Director, Communications

Jodi.smith-meisner@wolseleyinc.ca



