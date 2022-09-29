MCNY Announces Silver Apple Honorees for 2022; Seven Marketing Pros and One Marketing Organization to be Celebrated

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Career success and achievement in data-driven marketing, brand engagement, and altruism are all hallmarks of the Marketing Club of New York’s (MCNY, marketingclubny.org) Silver Apple Award honorees, now marking its 38th year of celebration and recognition. This year, a Silver Apple will be bestowed to seven individuals and one corporation – all of whom exemplify 25 or more years of outstanding leadership in the field.



The 2022 MCNY Silver Apple Awards Gala will be held in person at Edison Ballroom, at 240 W 47th St (in Manhattan’s Times Square area), on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. EST. Registration is available here. The event also serves as the organization’s leading fundraiser, with monies raised going toward scholarships for marketing students at local colleges and universities.

This year’s Silver Apple honorees include (LinkedIn profiles indicated):

The corporate Silver Apple honor goes to Adstra (Princeton, NJ), and will be accepted by Rick Irwin, chief executive officer. Adstra is an identity and data solution provider and leading provider of customer acquisition, data brokerage and data management services, supporting both for profit and nonprofit advertising and marketing clients.

"Among marketing professionals, a Silver Apple honoree represents the full potential of what a marketing career can be, including a ‘giving back’ component to the field, industry and community," said MCNY President Alicia Wiedemann, chief strategy officer, Summer Friday. "When the MCNY Board evaluates the nominations – submitted by their peers – we see the innovators, the achievers, the disruptors, and a deep commitment to improve the practice of marketing as a direct result of their service. Each recipient is an inspiration to all of us, no matter where we are in our careers, and most certainly a great supporter of mentorship and education. I most appreciate the dynamic example they set for new entrants to our field.”

Group and individual ticket sales are underway, and space will be limited to 30 tables. For pricing and availability of half or full tables, visit the registration page or contact Kathleen Doran at Info.mcny@gmail.com, (646) 741-4771. Sponsorship packages also are available for this event and may be arranged through Kathleen, as well.

About Marketing Club of New York

The Marketing Club of New York (marketingclubny.org) has served the direct marketing field since the club’s founding in 1926 – and today encompasses all facets of integrated, data-driven marketing across all media categories. Serving the Greater New York region through its luncheons, networking and online resources, Marketing Club of New York is a leading source of current education and information in the field of measurable marketing. Marketing Club of New York also provides financial support in the form of scholarships to several New York City colleges’ and universities’ marketing programs.