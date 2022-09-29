Colorado State University Global Names Dr. Dawn Marie Roller Senior Director of Corporate Engagement

Aurora, Colo., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) President Pamela Toney has named Dr. Dawn Marie Roller as the institution’s new Senior Director of Corporate Engagement. Her appointment was effective as of Aug. 15. In her role, Dr. Roller will cultivate and grow the university’s partnership portfolio, engaging corporate, non-profit, government, and academic sectors.

As a fully online university, CSU Global is dedicated to providing high-quality education to nontraditional learners, many of whom include working adults looking to level up or pivot their career. As part of its vision to develop professionals for the workforce of the future, CSU Global prioritizes strengthening and developing relationships with employers to help employees access industry-relevant knowledge and skills through programs that support them in meeting their goals.

“With extensive experience in this field, Dawn brings unparalleled knowledge and skill in relationship building, negotiation, and strategic thinking to our team,” said President Toney. “CSU Global strives to create partnerships that meet the unique needs of each organization, delivering the best value for its employees and our students. Dawn is the right leader to not only continue fostering our existing relationships, but also drive new connections so we may help a growing number of professionals around the globe achieve their career goals.”

Dr. Roller joins CSU Global with 25 years of experience in corporate partnering and 15 years in higher education. In her most recent position, she served as the Atlanta Campus President at University of Phoenix. During her time at University of Phoenix, she also served as Dean of Specialized Services and Vice President of the Solution and Strategy team in the Employer Partnership Group. Previously, she served on the Enterprise Solutions team at Apollo Education Group. Throughout her career, Dr. Roller has assisted leaders in addressing challenges with human capital management, information systems and technology, motivation, and finances.

“It is my passion to connect with others and find innovative solutions that drive results, particularly when those results help connect adult learners with education opportunities to achieve their professional and personal goals,” said Dr. Roller. “I am thrilled to join CSU Global and advance the university’s mission of developing the workforce of the future.”

In addition to her corporate roles, Dr. Roller is also dedicated to community engagement and non-profit service. She served on the leadership and founding board of SAFEE U.S., an organization committed to helping survivors of human trafficking. She is also a founding member of the Association of Contemporary Executives, a charter member for Epsilon Pi Tau – Delta Sigma Chapter, and a member of the Delta Mu Delta Business Honor Society. In other capacities, she has volunteered with the American Heart Association, Disabled Veterans of America, Shoes for Souls, Food for the Hungry, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, March of Dimes, American Cancer Society, and Paralyzed Veterans of Missouri. Dr. Roller earned her B.S. in Business Management and her MBA from the University of Phoenix, her PhD in Communications and her Doctor of Ministry from Liberty University, and an honorary DBA from St. Ambrose University.

If you are interested in partnering with CSU Global, please visit CSUGlobal.edu/about/partnerships or contact partnerships@csuglobal.edu.

