The Global Flight Management System Market size is expected to reach $4.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period

Flight management systems, which take the place of traditional technologies and flight deck displays, are present in the majority of contemporary commercial and business aircraft.



An FMS is made up of four basic parts viz. a Flight Management Computer (FMC), an Electronic flight instrument system (EFIS), an Automatic Flight Control, and an Aircraft Navigation System. One of the most important avionics systems of a contemporary airplane is the flight management system. A sophisticated computer system called an FMS automates a wide range of in-flight activities, lightening the strain on the flight crew in order to the point where flight engineers and navigators are no longer carried on modern commercial aircraft.



The administration of the flight plan while in flight is a key duty. The FMS can direct the aircraft all along the flight plan by using a variety of sensors, such as GPS and INS, which are frequently supported by radio navigation to detect the position of the aircraft. The FMS is often operated from the cockpit via a Control Display Unit (CDU), which includes a tiny screen, keyboard, and touchscreen.



Covid-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic led various economies all over the world and affected a number of businesses of all sizes. Governments all over the world were compelled to enforce lockdowns within their countries to regulate the spread of the infection. In addition, various manufacturing units of several goods were temporarily closed due to lockdowns. The manufacturing of hardware parts of flight management systems was also hampered. The flight management systems market has also experienced unexpected changes as a result of COVID-19’s abrupt outbreak. Most significantly, the travel restrictions across the world majorly hauled aviation operations, which delivered very severe harm to the flight management system market.



Market Growth Factors



Higher operational efficiency along with increased flexibility



A retrofit of the Flight Management System (FMS) improves operational flexibility and reliability, boosts dispatch and on-time arrival availability, simplifies maintenance, and enhances safety by reducing crew workload and improving situational awareness. The FMS has full performance mission planning and navigation capabilities, storage for up to 100 Flight Plans, storage for up to 128 Waypoints, the option to maintain a Global Navigation Database on a 32 GB Solid State Drive, a standard ARINC 424 Database, and interaction with current IRU/AHRS hardware.



Rapidly expanding aviation industry all over the world



The aviation industry is rapidly growing, and the air transport sector is growing. Additionally, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization, around 4.1 billion passengers flew on airplanes around the world in 2017. 37 million commercial flights carried 56 million tons in freight. Over 10 million people and about 18 billion dollars worth of cargo are transported daily by airplanes. This demonstrates the huge economic influence that aviation has had on the world economy, which is further supported by the fact that aviation accounts for 3.5% of the global GDP (2.7 trillion US dollars) and has generated 65 million employments worldwide.



Market Restraining Factors



High cost of air travel as well as flight management system



Aerodrome construction and maintenance are highly expensive. It also necessitates the hiring of professional, skilled, and qualified workers. The most expensive mode of transportation is often thought to be air travel. Aerodrome and aviation construction expenditures as well as the cost of maintaining aircraft are substantially greater. Because of this, air travel has become unaffordable for most people. The lack of space in the aircraft makes them unsuitable for transporting heavy and less expensive commodities.



Hardware Outlook



By Hardware, the Flight Management System Market is segmented into Visual Display Unit (VDU), Control Display Unit (CDU), and Flight Management Computers (FMC). In 2021, the flight management computer segment witnessed the biggest revenue share of the flight management system market. The high growth of the segment is due to the fact that this is a very essential component of any FMS. FMC is a computer that serves as the brains of a flight management system and provides a centralized command over navigation and performance monitoring. It significantly aids the pilot in preventing several accidents and hence, the growth of the segment is boosted



Fit Outlook



Based on Fit, the Flight Management System Market is bifurcated into Line Fit and Retrofit. In 2021, the retrofit segment garnered a significant revenue share of the flight management system market. One of the most in-demand services in the aerospace sector is the retrofit and systems upgrade activity. This is due to the aging of aircraft, changing air transport operations, and parts obsolescence. The airframers’ decision to make the improvements or an airworthiness regulation addressing operational changes, such as those required in the NextGen and Sesar programs, is what primarily drives the retrofit campaigns.



Aircraft Type Outlook



On the basis of Aircraft Type, the Flight Management System Market is segregated into Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, and Regional Transport Aircraft. In 2021, the narrow body aircraft segment procured the highest revenue share of the flight management system market. The increasing growth of this segment is primarily attributed to an increase in the demand for narrow-body aircraft owing to their high flexibility during operation. A narrow-body aircraft, commonly referred as a single-aisle aircraft, is a smaller model that is frequently employed to conduct short-haul domestic and international flights.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Flight Management System Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the flight management system market. The rapid rise in the growth of the segment is owing to the wide presence of a number of market players operating in this region. In addition, North America also comprises a very robust aviation industry, which is also contributing to the adoption of flight management systems across the region. These factors are expediting the growth of the regional market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Honeywell International, Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation and The Boeing Company are the forerunners in the Flight Management System Market. Companies such as Universal Avionics Systems Corporation, Leonardo SpA and Thales Group S.A. are some of the key innovators in Flight Management System Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Honeywell International, Inc., General Electric (GE) Co., Thales Group S.A., Garmin Ltd., Universal Avionics Systems Corporation, Leonardo SpA, Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG, TransDigm Group, Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation and The Boeing Company.



Recent Strategies deployed in Flight Management System Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jul-2022: Honeywell partnered with Cyient, an Indian multinational technology company. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to jointly develop the Honeywell Anthem, the first cloud-connected cockpit system in the aviation industry. The new product would offer seamless connectivity and a highly scalable and customizable design along with an intuitive interface.



Jul-2022: Honeywell came into an agreement with Hanwha Systems, a total solutions company. Under this agreement, the companies would jointly develop urban air mobility technology and unmanned aerial systems across South Korea.



Feb-2022: GE Digital came into a partnership with AIRINC, a software company. Following this agreement, the companies would integrate the FAS Desktop Animation Tool of AIRINC into the Flight Analytics portfolio of GE Digital. This integration intends to deliver Helicopter Flight Data Monitoring solutions and Flight Data and Cockpit Voice Recorder readout services to customers.



Nov-2021: Thales signed an agreement with Airbus and Diehl Aerospace. Following this agreement, the companies would integrate their capabilities in order to manufacture the central flight control system of CityAirbus NextGen, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle.



Sep-2021: Honeywell entered into a spares purchase agreement with SF Airlines Company, a cargo airline in China. Under this agreement, Honeywell would offer spares, such as avionic and mechanical products to the Boeing 747 and 757 fleet of SF Airlines. In addition, Honeywell would also leverage the global presence of SF in order to deliver timely maintenance as well as other key components to aid cargo airlines in conducting operations.



Dec-2020: Leonardo teamed up with Vistair Systems, a leader in vending aviation Documents and Safety Management Solutions. With this partnership, Leonardo aimed to leverage Vistair’s SafetyNet to collate consistent, accurate, and reliable occurrence data.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Nov-2021: Honeywell launched the NAVITAS software suite, an air traffic services automation suit. Through this launch, the company aimed to streamline control, ground movement, and monitoring. Moreover, the new solution would allow air navigation service providers as well as airport operators to make better and well-informed decisions within airside operations.



Oct-2021: Universal Avionics rolled out its FlightPartner and FlightReview applications. The new solution is designed to be hosted on iPad and connect to the Flight Management System of Universal Avionics by enabling WiFi enablement of prevailing equipment.



Jul-2021: Garmin released Smart Glide, a revolutionary safety tool. The new solution aimed to automate the tasks of pilots in order to minimize their workload and aid them in emergencies regarding engine power loss.



Jun-2021: Garmin introduced updates to its FltPlan safety management system. Through this product expansion, the company aimed to offer an easy step-by-step process in order to gather essential information and enable a structured means of safety risk management for safety managers.



Jan-2021: Honeywell unveiled a new generation of its Cabin Pressure Control and Monitoring System. The new product, with applications in both military and commercial aircraft, is all-electric and comprises a built-in test capability to identify and inform of any malfunctions or failures.



Jul-2020: Thales rolled out the PureFlyt flight management system. a specialty flight management system. The new solution aimed to manage aircraft more effectively within a connected aerospace ecosystem by reducing the workload, human error, as well as fatigue via its simplicity.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Sep-2021: Thales acquired the navigation aids business of Moog, a designer of precision control components and systems. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to offer a more comprehensive portfolio of navigation aid to its customers. Moreover, this acquisition would also extend the man-portable technology of the company.



May-2021: Garmin took over AeroDatam, a leading provider of aircraft performance software and services. Through this acquisition, Garmin aimed to expand its footprint within the commercial aviation sector along with improving its digital services portfolio with the extensive load planning and planning of AeroData.



