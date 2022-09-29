$2.5+ Bn Location-based Entertainment Market to Grow at 12.4% CAGR, Globally, by 2028 - Increase Development of 360-degree VR Technology-based Games, Mix of AR and VR Technology with 3D Projection Mapping

New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Location-based Entertainment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Technology, End-use, and Geography”, the global location-based entertainment market size is projected to reach $2.91 Billion by 2028 from $1.44 Billion in 2022; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2022–2028.





Location-based Entertainment Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1.44 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 2.91 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 155 No. of Tables 83 No. of Charts & Figures 82 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component, Technology, End-use Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered BidOn Games Studio; Dimension; HQSoftware; IMAX CORPORATION; Neurogaming LTD; TESLASUIT; SpringboardVR; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.; VRstudios Inc. Key Research Capabilities Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country

Location-based Entertainment Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

BidOn Games Studio; Dimension; HQSoftware; IMAX CORPORATION; Neurogaming LTD; TESLASUIT; SpringboardVR; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.; and VRstudios Inc. are among the key location-based entertainment market players profiled in this market study. In addition, several other essential location-based entertainment market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the market size and its ecosystem.

In September 2022, Falcon's Beyond, a leading fully integrated global entertainment development company specializing in intellectual property (IP) creation and expansion, announced a strategic partnership with BRON Studios, a leading global media, technology, and award-winning production company, to co-develop and co-produce multiple worldwide entertainment properties into feature films, episodic series, video games, Web3 activations, consumer products, and location-based entertainment experiences.

In May 2022, Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC announced that it entered into agreed Haven Entertainment Studios Inc. ("Haven Studios"), a Montreal-based development studio formed by acclaimed developer Jade Raymond, founder of Ubisoft Toronto and Motive Studios and one of the creative forces behind the blockbuster Assassin's Creed franchise.





The South & Central America location-based entertainment market size is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America. The region has a presence of several amusement and theme parks, which is one of the reasons for the growth of the location-based entertainment market in the region. Pixel VR Virtual Reality Arcade is an amusement park situated in Brazil. Moreover, the region has several film studios in Brazil and Argentina. In addition, AR/VR companies, such as 3dar, Sense Arq, and Novaworks, are contributing to the region's location-based entertainment market growth.

Companies operating in the location-based entertainment market analysis are receiving several contracts due to the increasing demand for location-based entertainment. For instance, in April 2021, Storyland Studios received a contract from Grupo Cataratas to design new location-based entertainment concepts. Grupo Cataratas is the region's largest tourism operator. Grupo Cataratas expects to increase the region's tourist attractions through location-based entertainment. Storyland will develop strategies related to themed entertainment, including concept development for tourist attractions.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on South America Location-based Entertainment Market Growth:

Brazil had the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in SAM, closely followed by other countries, such as Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and Ecuador. The government in SAM took several initiatives to protect people and control COVID-19's spread in the region through lockdowns, trade bans, and travel restrictions. These measures impacted the region's economic growth, with SAM's entertainment revenues dropping significantly in 2020 and 2021. However, the regional market has begun to revive with the revoking of lockdown and other restrictions.





However, during the recovery session of the COVID-19 pandemic, the amusement parks and family entertainment zones in Brazil are opening gradually. This will increase the adoption of advanced technologies as individuals get full access to parks and entertainment centers. Moreover, Brazil is among the top country in the region with an abundance of amusement parks. Since the highest LBE end use is amusement parks, the adoption of the same will rise as parks are getting opened gradually, and more contracts for building new parks are getting inked.

Location-based Entertainment Market Study: End-Use Overview

The location-based entertainment market size, by end-use, has been segmented as amusement parks, arcade studios, and film studios. The arcade studios segment in the location-based entertainment market is expected to grow faster during the forecast period. Amusement parks' core business is entertaining and offering thrilling rides and out-of-the-ordinary experiences. Many amusement parks use VR for transporting users into the virtual world with the integration of motion capture technology, allowing them to physically move around a virtual space and interact with 3D content and natural objects simultaneously. For instance, in March, the Great LEGO Race debuted at LEGOLAND Florida Resort. The action-packed experience takes riders into a virtual world that pits them against Minifigure competitors, including a LEGO pirate, surfer, pharaoh, and wizard. This VR-enhanced coaster enables riders to surf waves, soar over a cliff and smash through walls.

Location-based Entertainment Market Study: Market Trend Overview

Infrared-emitting light guns are used by players in the shooting game of laser tag to tag certain targets. Each player typically wears an infrared-sensitive signaling device to track hits, and the gaming venue occasionally incorporates this technology. Current laser tag arenas, including their walls and obstacles, are scanned and precisely represented within the game environment using the latest laser scanning technology. The tangible objects are united with the virtual setting. Through 3D laser scanning, creative works have partnered with an expert in LiDAR laser imaging to recreate the area's aspects. This allows players to interact safely with physical barriers within the game space. Users can shoot each other while running around in virtual reality due to businesses, such as Zero Latency. However, LAVR Tag is the first VR activity that doesn't call for a computer backpack. The Oculus Quest headgear is used by LAVR Tag, which enhances it with the help of Azure Spatial Anchors and other tools. As a result, users may move around freely without having to wear a backpack or manage any cords.





