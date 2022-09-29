The Global Flexible Heater Market size is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flexible Heater Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Industry, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322010/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, the flexible heater has a low thermal mass and can be shaped to fit the shape of the heated object. The growing use of these heaters in a variety of commercial and industrial applications has had a direct impact on the worldwide development of the flexible heater market.



Rising demand for innovative heating solutions, OEMs’ focus on providing novel & efficient flexible heaters due to growing demands in the electronics & semiconductor, medical, automotive & transportation, and oil & gas industries are some of the major factors driving the flexible heater market’s growth.



Key flexible heater manufacturers are constantly focusing on incorporating advanced technologies in product development to enhance efficiency while lowering costs, which may impact overall market revenue maximization. Flexible heaters are increasingly being utilized in a variety of end-use industries, including food and beverage, automotive, healthcare, and even aerospace and defense. These industries’ stable growth and development continue to have a positive impact on the flexible heater market.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has had an effect on several industries, resulting in revenue declines and market growth. The demand & supply of flexible heaters has also decreased as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic. The COVID-19 outbreak resulted in lockdowns in various countries, limiting the import and export of materials and required electrical components. The COVID-19 has negatively affected the growth of the flexible heater market in terms of the supply chain, production capability, and various other factors.



Market Growth Factors



Rising Usage of Flexible Heater in the Aerospace and Automotive Industry



Flexible heaters can be used in a variety of applications, including aerospace, automotive, and transportation. Flexible heaters are used in commercial aircraft systems and various subsystems such as battery heaters, fuel tanks/pipes, and fluid delivery and control systems (for stabilizing temperature). They are also used in acquisition systems, vehicle and vessel lighting, water systems, fuel cells, pilot tubes, bulk cargo, and missile and guided munitions systems. There is a rising demand for aircraft systems as a result of various technological developments in the aerospace industry in several countries, including China, the United States, and India.



Resistance to Radiation, Oil, and Chemicals



The corrosion resistance of flexible heaters is exceptional. When exposed to oil or chemicals, they will not rust or degrade. Also, they are resistant to fungus, which can grow in dark & warm environments such as those found inside electronics and component housings, where moisture penetration is a constant concern. The material is chemical and oil inert, making it ideal for various applications where lubricants, oils, and chemicals are constantly used to keep parts operating efficiently.



Market Restraining Factors



Use of Flexible Heaters in Harsh Environments



The oil & gas industry is known for its rugged & harsh environment, whereas the healthcare industry involves delicate handling of things and relies on medical devices to provide reliable and accurate results. As a result, when designing and developing flexible heaters, manufacturers must take into consideration the needs of various industries. A good flexible heater should be tough, dependable, accurate, and resistant to moisture and chemicals.



Industry Outlook



By industry, the flexible heater market is divided into medical, automotive, food & beverages, electronics & semiconductor, aerospace, oil & gas and others. In 2021, the electronics & semiconductor segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the flexible heater market. Flexible heaters are utilized in semiconductor manufacturing in the electronics and semiconductor industries because heat is a critical factor in the processing and testing of semiconductors. Flexible heaters are used in the telecommunications industry to keep electronics, fiber optics, and amplifiers operating at peak performance for 15 years or more in above or below-ground enclosures.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the flexible heater market is segmented into silicone rubber-based, polyimide-based, polyester-based, mica-based and others. The polyimide-based segment acquired a significant revenue share in the flexible heater market in 2021. They are used in a variety of applications, the most common of which are heat and freeze protection in processing, condensation protection, & composite bonding. Polyimide-based flexible heaters are dependable and cost-effective heat sources that can transfer uniform heat to irregular objects or flat surfaces.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the flexible heater market is analyzed across the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The North America region accounted a substantial revenue share in the flexible heater market in 2021. The largest manufacturer of high-tech products is the United States. This includes the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, computers, measuring and control instruments, and aircraft and spacecraft. All these products require flexible heaters to be equipped in them which ultimately would rise the need for flexible heaters in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include NIBE Industrier AB, Corp., Honeywell International, Inc., Spirax Sarco Limited (Chromalox), Smiths Group PLC, Spectris PLC (Omega Engineering, Inc.), Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company, All Flex, Inc. Minco Products, Inc., Rogers Corporation (DuPont de Nemours, Inc.) and Birk Manufacturing, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Flexible Heater Market



Jun-2022: Watlow announced the acquisition of Eurotherm, a supplier of control and measurement instruments to industrial and process markets. Under this acquisition, by combining Eurotherm’s complementary controls technologies with Watlow’s focus on thermal systems, their shared engineer-to-engineer sales models & the focus on common markets would enable both the companies to better serve all of Watlow’s respective consumers.



Jan-2022: Watlow signed an agreement with HEATCON Composite Systems, a respected and well-established partner of leading airframe manufacturers. Through this agreement, agreement aimed to providing standard products, services, and thermal systems to the aerospace industry.



Oct-2021: Flex signed an agreement to acquire Anord Mardix, a global leader in critical power solutions. This acquisition focused on Flex’s aim to move toward higher margin opportunities in rapidly growing verticals in the Reliability business. Further, the acquisition would help the company to be better positioned to capture the rising worldwide demand for data center power solutions.



Mar¬-2021: Minco introduced SmartHeat SLT, one of the most exciting innovative heaters in thermal management. SmartHeat consists self-limiting feature, which maintains a setpoint with no sensor or controller needed, utilizing a unique polymer innerlay for regulating temperature.



Mar-2021: Honeywell announced the acquisition of Fiplex Communications, a Miami-based company that develops in-building communications systems. From this acquisition, the company focused on expanding the in-building connectivity & communications solutions that Honeywell would provide to its consumers. Also, Fiplex’s solutions would become a platform of innovation for the company’s wireless technologies.



Aug-2020: Watlow signed an agreement to acquire CRC (Component Re-engineering Company), a manufacturer of wafer pedestals. This acquisition would enhance the company’s wafer pedestal solutions, which are necessary for achieving the technological advances in the memory and logic segments of the semiconductor industry.



Sep-2018: Honeywell signed an agreement to acquire Ortloff Engineers, a privately held licensor and industry-leading developer of specialized technologies. Under this acquisition, the Ortloff would become part of Honeywell UOP’s Gas Processing and Hydrogen business and would bring the industry’s most enhanced expertise in the recovery of high-value natural gas liquids (NGLs) from natural gas streams.



Aug-2018: Watlow entered into an agreement to acquire Yarbrough Solutions Worldwide, a premier customer-focused semiconductor equipment solutions provider. The acquisition would improve Watlow’s ability to serve consumers through the complete semiconductor fabrication process, from the tool to the scrubber, to ensure thermal optimization of the entire system.



Jan-2018: NIBE signed an agreement to acquire BriskHeat Corporation, a global manufacturer of electrical surface heaters. This acquisition would provide the NIBE with significant synergies and growth opportunities going forward.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Industry



• Electronics & Semiconductor



• Medical



• Automotive



• Food & Beverages



• Aerospace



• Oil & Gas



• Others



By Type



• Silicone Rubber-based



• Polyimide-based



• Polyester-based



• Mica-based



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• NIBE Industrier AB, Corp.



• Honeywell International, Inc.



• Spirax Sarco Limited (Chromalox)



• Smiths Group PLC



• Spectris PLC (Omega Engineering, Inc.)



• Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company



• All Flex, Inc.



• Minco Products, Inc.



• Rogers Corporation (DuPont de Nemours, Inc.)



• Birk Manufacturing, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

