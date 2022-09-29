The Global Flavonoids Market size is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 12.1% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flavonoids Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322005/?utm_source=GNW

Phytonutrients or phytochemicals also protect plants against consumption by insects and other animals. Flavonoids give plants, fruits, and vegetables their distinct pigments or colors.



Due to their high antioxidant content, these hues help plants resist environmental stress. Since they are not directly engaged in growth and development, they are also referred to as "secondary metabolites." Additionally, flavonoids can be derived from numerous fruits and vegetables. These are also water-soluble. According to their chemical makeup, flavonoids can be divided into 12 major subclasses, six of which are important from a dietary perspective.



These six flavonoids are anthocyanidins, flavan-3-ols, flavonols, flavones, flavanones, and isoflavones. The most prevalent flavonoids in the diet are flavonols. Moreover, flavonoids assist in controlling cellular activity and fend off free radicals that subject the body to oxidative stress. Free radicals can harm cellular membranes and potentially kill cells. They are normally produced by the body during oxygen metabolism.



In simpler words, they make the body work more effectively while safeguarding it against toxins and stresses that are present every day. Flavonoids are rich in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds and can also help the immune system in a number of ways. Flavones are found in pepper, parsley, thyme, celery, and other herbs. Flavones are helpful in improving general health and postponing the metabolization and action of several medications.



Malvidin, peoidin, pelargondin, and cyaniding are anthocyanidins. Red, purple, and blueberries, pomegranates, plums, red wine, and grapes are a few examples of foods high in anthocyanidins. It is well recognized that anthocyanidins have strong antioxidant properties, help weight loss, maintain cardiac health, and prevent diabetes. A hypoglycemic substance, anthocyanin lowers blood sugar levels in people.



The increased demand for flavonoids from the food and beverage industry put a positive spin on the flavonoids market. Pandemic also helped the growth of newer companies launching products fused with flavonoids. At the time of COVID-19, the flavonoids industries were a significant factor in maintaining national economic growth, and a number of large manufacturers were bolstering the market by introducing novel products and services, adopting methodical approaches to investment, and consistently increasing their R&D budgets.



Relieves And Reduces The Risk Associated With High Blood Pressure



Millions of people throughout the world suffer from high blood pressure or hypertension, which is defined as having 140mmHg or more of systolic blood pressure or 90mmHg or more diastolic blood pressure. Consuming fruit, vegetables, wine, and tea may help prevent stroke, for which hypertension is the main risk factor, as shown by many studies. It is believed that circulating flavonoid levels are lower in people suffering from hypertension. Increasing the intake of foods high in flavonoids may lower the prevalence of hypertension.



Prevention And Management Of Cancer And Chronic Pain



A diet high in flavonoids lowers the incidence of malignancies, according to a published assessment of all flavonoid studies conducted over an eleven-year period. According to such researches, flavonoids’ antioxidant properties help prevent colorectal, prostate, and breast cancers. It’s significant to note that these studies indicate that various flavonoids may protect against particular cancer types. Anthocyanidins, for instance, lower the risk of lung cancer, while flavonols lower the risk of prostate cancer.



Consumers’ Shift To Better Alternative Due To Negative Impacts Associated With Quercetin



Quercetin is one of the most widely available flavonoid supplements. The consumption of quercetin as food is probably secure. When quercetin is used as a supplement, it should be used in moderation for a brief period of time, such as 500 mg twice a day for 12 weeks. The attention that flavonoids have gotten for their benefits has led to increased demand for this over-the-counter supplement. But its consumption beyond the statutory limits has adverse effects as well.



On the basis of application, the flavonoids market is categorized into anthocyanins, flavones, anthoxanthins, and others. The flavones segment recorded a significant revenue share in the flavonoids market in 2021. Flavones are frequently found in food, mostly in spices and some fruits and vegetables that are yellow or orange. They are helpful in the pharmaceutical and personal care industries because they have anti-oxidant, anti-tumor, anti-inflammatory, and anti-microbial characteristics.



Based on product, the flavonoids market is segmented into functional beverages, functional food, dietary supplements, and others. The dietary supplements segment procured a promising revenue share in the flavonoids market in 2021. Quercetin, curcumin, silymarin, green tea extracts, and rutin are common flavonoid supplements. The manufacturers of these supplements propose daily flavonoid intakes that are significantly higher than what is typically possible from a diet heavy in flavonoids.



On the basis of region, the flavonoids market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American region dominated the flavonoids market with the maximum revenue share in 2021. In North America, there are many chronic illnesses that can be avoided by changing one’s diet, such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and obesity. This has resulted in a rise in demand for nutritional goods like flavonoids.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Indena S.p.A., Cayman Chemical Company, Inc., Foodchem International Corporation, Quercis Pharma AG, INDOFINE Chemical Company, Inc., Extrasynthese, Toroma GmbH, Organic Herb Inc., and Natural Remedies Private Limited.



