OneScreen Launches Desktop and Mobile Apps for Screen Skills Gurus

Screen Skills Gurus have been answering questions, providing training and troubleshooting technical issues for nearly a decade. Now the big green Guru button that customers have come to depend on is available wherever they are - on a desktop, laptop or mobile device - and in a choice of languages.

As the 2022-2023 school year began, OneScreen responded to customer requests for more technical help and training. The answer is a new app for desktop and mobile that makes it easier for customers to contact Screen Skills Gurus, exclusively at OneScreen. Screen Skills Gurus are a team of highly trained technicians and engineers who are able to troubleshoot technical issues, answer simple usage questions and provide training for free, with no limit on the number of calls. Gurus can answer questions in English and Spanish, with more language options in development.

Around the world, thousands of teachers, IT staff, business users and many others have come to depend on the Gurus for live help and training on virtually any technical issue.The big green button that connects OneScreen customers to the Screen Skills Gurus - via video, phone call or chat - will remain on every OneScreen product as it has since 2014 . What’s new is that the app gives customers a more convenient channel to find technical help, especially for those who need answers while not directly using their OneScreen Touchscreen or software.

With these two new apps, one for desktop or laptop and one for mobile, Gurus are just a touch away. Callers can speak directly with a highly-trained technical specialist or engineer, not just a typical customer service agent. The service is free and there’s no cap on the number of calls. Gurus offer free, unlimited help and training on any OneScreen product, as well as for issues like integration with devices from other manufacturers.

“I’m proud of all the work our engineers have done to make sure customers can ask us anything. With Guru apps for desktop and mobile, you can be sure that help from OneScreen is there when you need it,” announced OneScreen CEO Sufian Munir. “The more technology advances, the more we all need Gurus to make technology work for us – in the way that works best for us. Our team is always on the lookout for creative ways to help our customers achieve their goals.”

OneScreen is known for establishing many firsts in the A/V and collaboration tech fields. The Screen Skills Guru program has been by far the most popular of these. OneScreen remains the only manufacturer to support their work with live, free, unlimited help and training from highly trained technicians. Many manufacturers offer fee-based support or links to user communities. Others only provide online articles for help. Gurus not only support OneScreen products but also frequently answer questions about other technologies.

The desktop/laptop Screen Skills Guru app is available now for Windows as well as a mobile app for Android in the Google Play store.

