Pokemoto Enters South Carolina Market

Signs Two New Franchise Agreements in the Palmetto State

Burleson, Texas, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL ) expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced its entry into South Carolina by signing two new franchise agreements in the Palmetto State. The two new agreements signify the 45th and 46th agreements signed for the expanding Hawaiian Poke chain. Entering South Carolina will add another state to the brand’s roster bringing its total count to 14 states when looking at open and coming soon Pokemoto locations.

The agreements focus on the Myrtle Beach and Carolina Forest markets. The two markets encompass entertainment, beaches, dining, golf courses and more for residents and tourists visiting the area; a great landscape for Pokemoto’s sought after Millennial and Gen-Z audience. South Carolina is knowns for its casual living and fresh seafood options. Pokemoto will offer up Ahi grade tuna, salmon, shrimp, chicken and tofu as it’s main protein choices with various fresh fruit and vegetable toppings. Guests can go as light or decadent as they please with their build your own customizable bowls salads and burritos. Refreshing milk and fruit boba teas will also be available. Guests can dine in or order their meal from one of the brand’s third party delivery partners.

The local franchisees qualified for Pokemoto’s Veteran Discount Program. A $15k discount on the initial $25k franchise fee bringing the total cost per agreement to $10k and is in place as a “thank you” to the men and women who have served in the United States military.

“I’m thrilled to see yet another franchisee take advantage of our Veteran Discount Program,” said Mike Roper, CEO of Pokemoto. “It’s a great way for us to be able to thank the men and women who have served our great country. Veteran franchisees make excellent partners as they’re familiar with following a process and exemplifying determination and discipline, all helpful in running a fast-paced business like Pokemoto. We look forward to getting the local real estate lined up so that we can familiarize the Myrtle Beach and Carolina Forest markets with our delicious Hawaiian Poke and boba teas.”

Roper continued, “Our expansion strategy is coming to fruition and we now have another flag planted in a brand new market – South Carolina. Over the summer we announced our entry into the Mississippi, Kansas and Tennessee markets among other agreements signed in existing markets. With 46 agreements announced to date the brand has been busy executing against our growth strategy of opening franchise locations and corporate locations in key markets. Our management team is determined to be one of the biggest players in the poke industry and we’ve put the support structure in place to achieve that goal.”

Each franchise location sold generates up to $25,000 per agreement when signed as well as an ongoing royalty up to 6% of net sales once opened.

About Muscle Maker, Inc.

Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of “healthier for you” brands delivering high-quality healthy food options to consumers through traditional and non-traditional locations such as military bases, universities, ghost kitchens, delivery and direct to consumer ready-made meal prep options. Brands include Muscle Maker Grill restaurants, Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke and SuperFit Foods meal prep. Our menus highlight healthier versions of traditional and non-traditional dishes and feature grass fed steak, lean turkey, chicken breast, Ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp, tofu and plant-based options. For more information on Muscle Maker, Inc., visit www.musclemakergrill.com , for more information on Pokemoto visit www.pokemoto.com .

About Pokemoto

Pokemoto ( www.pokemoto.com ) a Hawaiian Poke bowl concept known for its modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian classic has open or coming soon locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, Maryland, Virginia, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Mississippi, Kansas and South Carolina. Pokemoto offers contemporary flavors with fresh delectable ingredients that appeals to foodies, health enthusiasts, and sushi-lovers everywhere. Guests can choose from a list of signature bowls or be bold and build their own unique combination of a base, protein, various toppings and nine different sauces. Vegetarian options are available, and the bowl combinations are virtually limitless. The colorful dishes and modern chic dining rooms provide an uplifting dining experience for guests of all ages. Customers can dine in-store or order online via third party delivery apps for contactless delivery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

