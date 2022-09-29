The Global Facial Aesthetics Market size is expected to reach $15.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 14.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Facial Aesthetics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321995/?utm_source=GNW

They can be applied to practically any part of the body, but the face, neck, and shoulders are where they are most frequently utilized.



Excessive perspiration, pigmentation removal, the treatment of acne, scars, skin tags, and moles, as well as enhancement of vein look, are other conditions that can be addressed with aesthetic procedures. Botulinum toxin is most frequently used to treat wrinkles on the forehead, between the brows, and around the eyes.



Fillers can be applied to the lips, cheeks, nose-to-mouth lines, and below-the-mouth lines, but they can also be used in place of or in addition to botulinum toxin within the same regions of the face. Different kinds and sizes of molecules can be used to treat various conditions, and an evaluation enables surgeons to choose the kind that is best for the patient.



Treatments for facial aesthetics have the potential to offer significant advantages without surgery. Non-surgical cosmetic procedures that draw attention to a patient’s characteristics and enhance their natural beauty are included in facial aesthetics. These procedures, which frequently involve the use of Botox or Fillers, aim to smooth out wrinkles and clarify facial features while also reviving and rejuvenating the skin.



Facial aesthetics also make the skin look and feel healthier. Fighting indications of aging, creating facial symmetry, and tightening wrinkled and drooping skin. Both men and women can choose from a variety of facial aesthetic procedures to project an image that increases their self-assurance and comfort with their appearance.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The manufacturing and supply chain for the luxury and beauty industries faced a number of hurdles, like lack of timely product delivery to customers and uneven demand for goods and services. The market also witnessed a brief period of negative growth, which can be attributed to a number of factors, including a decline in product demand from major end users, limited operations in the majority of industries, the temporary closure of major end-user facilities (such as beauty salons and spas), a disrupted supply chain, and difficulties in providing necessary/post-sales services because of the lockdown.



Market Growth Factors



Expansion Of The Geriatric Population All Over The World



The quantity and proportion of aging people in the world’s populations are growing, which is a global phenomenon known as population aging. According to the United Nations Organization, I n 2019, there was approximately 703 million people worldwide who were 65 or older. In 2050, it is expected that there will be 1.5 billion senior people. In the entire world, the percentage of people 65 and older rose from 6% in 1990 to 9% in 2019. By 2050, the number is estimated to reach 16%, meaning that 1 in 6 individual all over the world would be 65 years of age or older. The majority of the world’s population is also witnessing an extended life expectancy.



Surge In The Adoption Due To Minimal Invasion



One of the major factors that are driving the growth of the facial aesthetics market is that it is a very minimally invasive surgery. Among the most popular non-invasive rejuvenation methods, chemical peels, injectable botulinum toxin, and soft-tissue fillers are all useful for improving the appearance of the face. For the diagnosis and treatment of a variety of ailments that formerly required sternotomy or open surgeries, minimally invasive surgery is an excellent strategy.



Market Restraining Factors



Side Effects Of The Toxins Used In Facial Aesthetics



Facial aesthetics has the potential to produce severe adverse effects, despite the fact that it is normally considered to be safe when used within a clinical setting. Most typically, the injection can be injected into the wrong muscle group, or over time, it might spread from the injection site and temporarily paralyze undesirable muscles. The primary cause of the negative effects of cosmetic use is unintentional paralysis of the facial muscles. These include trouble swallowing, weakened muscles, and partial paralysis of the face.



Product Outlook



By Product, the Facial Aesthetics Market is segregated into Dermal fillers, Botulinum toxin, Microdermabrasion, Chemical peels, and Others. In 2021, the dermal fillers segment acquired the largest revenue share of the facial aesthetics market. The rising growth of the segment is primarily owing to the changing habits and lifestyles of people all over the world. A significant number of people all over the world do smoke regularly.



Application Outlook



On the basis of Application, the Facial Aesthetics Market is segmented into Facial line correction treatment, Scar treatment, Lip enhancement, Restoration of volume or Fullness, and Others. In 2021, the lip enhancement segment registered a substantial revenue share of the facial aesthetics market. The method of lip augmentation that is most frequently utilized nowadays is an injected dermal filler. Dermal fillers come in a variety of forms that can be injected into the lips and the area surrounding the mouth.



End-User Outlook



Based on End-User, the Facial Aesthetics Market is classified into Specialty and Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals, and Others. In 2021, the hospitals segment witnessed the highest revenue share of the facial aesthetics market. Due to an increase in hospitals performing facial aesthetic procedures and rising government spending to upgrade hospital aesthetic centers, the growth of this segment is accelerated.







Regional Outlook



Region-Wise, the Facial Aesthetics Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the facial aesthetics market. The surging growth of the regional market is attributed to an increase in botulinum toxin procedures, a rise in the number of facial aesthetics product approvals, the existence of the facial aesthetics industry, and improvements in the medical and aesthetic sectors in the area are all credited with this.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; AbbVie, Inc. and Johnson & Johnson are the forerunners in the Facial Aesthetics Market. Companies such as Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Galderma S.A. and Candela Medical Corporation are some of the key innovators in Facial Aesthetics Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include AbbVie, Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Galderma S.A., Candela Medical Corporation (Syneron Medical Ltd.), Teoxane S.A., Johnson & Johnson, Cynosure, LLC, Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Ipsen Pharma Biotech SAS, and Fotona D.o.o.



Recent strategies deployed in Facial Aesthetics Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Mar-2022: Cynosure signed an agreement with Jeisys Medical KK, a subsidiary of Jeisys Medical. Under this agreement, Jeisys Medical would distribute products of the energy-based laser portfolio of Cynosure in Japan. In addition, this agreement would also strengthen the foothold of Cynosure across Japan.



Sep-2021: Galderma came into an agreement with Sofregen Medical, a medical device company. With this acquisition, the companies would together conduct co-development activities respective to a novel silk-based bio-stimulator fillers portfolio. Moreover, this agreement would also reinforce Galderma’s commitment to bringing science-based innovation across the market.



Aug-2021: Merz Therapeutics partnered with Vensica, a medical device company. Under this partnership, Merz would leverage Vensica’s innovative ultrasound-assisted delivery catheter in order to inject botulinum neurotoxin A into the bladder wall.



Jan-2021: Merz Aesthetics teamed up with Candela Medical, an American laser company. Following this collaboration, the companies would work on expanding their product offerings along with complying with the demands of patients for full-spectrum aesthetic care.



Jan-2020: Teoxane entered into an agreement with Revance Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company. Under this agreement, Revance would commercialize the RHA filler portfolio of Teoxane within the United States.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jan-2022: Galderma took over ALASTIN Skincare, a specialty aesthetics company. This acquisition aimed to improve the integrated dermatology platform of Galderma with the addition of a comprehensive range of scientifically-proven solutions for daily skincare regimens.



May-2020: AbbVie acquired Allergan, an American global pharmaceutical company. Under this acquisition, the company aimed to leverage growth prospects in neuroscience through the addition of Allergan’s Botox therapeutics, Vraylar, and Ubrelvy.



Product Launches and product Expansions:



Feb-2022: Merz Aesthetics launched Radiesse Lidocaine injectable implant for deep injection for soft tissue augmentation. With this product launch, the company aimed to mark the first and only calcium hydroxylapatite offerings across the United States. Moreover, Radiesse Lidocaine is also the only injectable treatment approved by the FDA for the improvement of jawline contour.



Approvals and Trials:



Jan-2022: Teoxane received the US FDA approval for its RHA Redensity, a gel implant. The new injection aimed to reduce the visibility of wrinkles and lines through its composition of chemical sodium hyaluronic acid, 0.3% of the drug lidocaine hydrochloride, and 1.4-butanediol diglycidyl ether (BDDE) in order to lower injection and pain.



Jun-2021: Galderma received the US FDA approval for Restylane Contour to address cheek augmentation as well as midface contour deficiencies in adults with age above 21. The new product aimed to offer a reliable treatment to patients. Although the individual outcome may vary, a majority of Restylane Contour patients were found satisfied with their results.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product



• Dermal fillers



• Botulinum toxin



• Microdermabrasion



• Chemical peels



• Others



By Application



• Facial line correction treatment



• Scar treatment



• Lip enhancement



• Restoration of volume or Fullness



• Others



By End User



• Hospitals



• Specialty & Dermatology Clinics



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• AbbVie, Inc.



• Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA



• Galderma S.A.



• Candela Medical Corporation (Syneron Medical Ltd.)



• Teoxane S.A.



• Johnson & Johnson



• Cynosure, LLC



• Bausch Health Companies, Inc.



• Ipsen Pharma Biotech SAS



• Fotona D.o.o.



Unique Offerings



Exhaustive coverage



Highest number of market tables and figures



Subscription based model available



Guaranteed best price



Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321995/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________