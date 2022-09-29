The Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market size is expected to reach $8.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Application, By Stage, By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321990/?utm_source=GNW

The food that is swallowed through a tube is delivered to the small intestine or stomach. This method of feeding can replace all of the calories in a diet or act as a primary source of nutrition.



In situations like cancer, eating difficulties, severe illness, stroke attacks, and life-threatening injuries, nutrition is taken into consideration. The consumption of solid food or a conventional diet can be substituted with food and nourishment delivered through a tube. Especially for individuals with chronic illnesses, enteral feeding is typically administered on a doctor’s prescription and with the assistance of medical personnel.



When oral supplementation has little effect on growth and nutritional condition, enteral feeding can be started. Through nasogastric tubes, gastrostomy tubes, and jejunostomy tubes, enteral feeding can be administered. Based on the care center’s knowledge, the enterostomy tube selection and installation method are made. In patients who are highly motivated, nasogastric tubes are appropriate for providing short-term nutritional support. For individuals who require enteral nourishment over an extended period, gastrostomy tubes are a better option.



The increased demand for enteral nutrition formulae for older persons at home is also leading to an increase in the number of manufacturers, which will spur the enteral feeding formula market expansion. This market is also expanding as many nursing homes and home healthcare organizations prefer enteral feeding formulas for rehabilitation of post-surgery patients. as more neonatal care units develop, the market for enteral feeding formulas market will experience further growth.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



There was a noticeable rise in enteral nutrition use during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market expansion was encouraged by the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases, an increase in the number of patients admitted to intensive care units (ICUs) for coronavirus infection, and severe chronic health conditions. The use of enteral nutrition formulae is also influenced by the rise in the senior population who suffer from a variety of chronic illnesses and eating disorders, such as dysphagia, diabetes, cancer, etc. Such patients’ treatment in homecare settings to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection, also promoted the use of enteral feeding.



Market Growth Factors



Administration of enteral feeding being easy and less expensive



Through oral feeding, artificial nutrients or medications are administered to the gastrointestinal tract. Parenteral feeding employs a catheter to administer nutrition or medication intravenously into the bloodstream through central or peripheral veins. Parenteral nutrition is more likely to cause difficulties than enteral nutrition. In critically sick patients who need nutrition support therapy, enteral nutrition was emphasized in the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN) guidelines as the preferred feeding method over parenteral nutrition.



Increased advancements and novelty in the enteral feeding products



The number and diversity of enteral formulas that are used across the world, have substantially risen during the past few years. Today, there are more than 1,000 enteral formulae available, and businesses are introducing new products to appeal to a wider clientele. In order to meet the demand for nutritional food mix formulas for tube-fed patients, one such example is Abbott, which in 2019 introduced the PediaSure Harvest product and Ensure Harvest, a novel blend of real-food ingredients from sources such as mango, spinach, carrot, pumpkin, and banana. The choice of an enteral nutrition formula should take into account the patient’s nutritional demands, physical condition, GI function, overall health, including medical history and metabolic anomalies, and desired outcomes.



Market Restraining Factor



Unawareness about the prescription of enteral feeding in disorders



A significant discrepancy still exists between the recommendations made in the clinical practice guidelines and actual nutrition outcomes, despite the fact that there are multiple verified clinical practice guidelines available with a focus on enteral feeding of critically sick patients. Undernutrition is another widespread issue. In order to give the bare minimum of limitations for the market expansion, hospital departments currently need to increase standardization and systematic enteral nutrition training, provide full-time nutritionists for ICUs, and distribute medical resources and staff logically. These misunderstandings of the proper use of enteral feeding would negatively impact the growth of the enteral feeding formula market.



End User Outlook



Based on end users, the enteral feeding formula market is segmented into hospitals, long-term care facilities, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and home care agencies & hospices. The long-term care facilities garnered a significant revenue share in the enteral feeding formulas market in 2021. When considering if enteral feeding is the best option for a loved one in a nursing home, family members can easily become overwhelmed. Staff members of long-term care facilities offer daily guidance in making these choices.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the enteral feeding formula market is categorized into oncology, gastrointestinal diseases, neurological disorders, diabetes, and other applications. The oncology segment garnered the maximum revenue share in the enteral feeding formulas market in 2021. Weight loss in cancer patients is a warning indication that the disease is progressing and that their time left on earth is getting shorter. As a reasonable strategy for enhancing therapeutic results, offering nutrition support for cancer patients has been suggested. Patients may get enteral nutrition (EN) as supplemental nourishment.



Stage Outlook



On the basis of stage, the enteral feeding formula market is bifurcated into adults and pediatrics. The pediatric segment procured a significant revenue share in the enteral feeding formulas market in 2021. Babies who are ill or premature might not be able to suck or swallow well enough to use a bottle or breast. The baby can get all or part of their nutrition through an enteral feeding tube. This method of providing a healthy diet is the most effective and secure. The tube can also be used to administer oral medications.



Product Outlook



Based on product type, the enteral feeding formula market is divided into the standard formula, disease-specific, diabetic formula, renal formula, hepatic formula, pulmonary formula, other disease-specific formula, peptide-based formula, and others. The standard formula segment dominated the enteral feeding formula market in 2021 with the highest revenue share. This growth is attributed to the widespread use of standard formulas among all patient groups and the resulting cost-effectiveness. Additionally, the high preference for and suggestions by doctors for gastrostomy tube (G-tube) patients to eat regular formulas to improve children’s nutrition are assisting the growth.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the enteral feeding formula market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American region dominated the enteral feeding formulas market with the maximum revenue share in 2021. This growth is attributed to an increase in the cases of chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, and neurological issues take. Rising consumer understanding of the benefits of tube feeding for treating chronic health concerns in the region is also expected to drive the regional market growth.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Danone S.A. (Sofina Group), Nestle S.A., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Hormel Foods Corporation and Medline Industries, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Enteral Feeding Formulas Market



May-2022: Abbott expanded its geographical footprint by reopening the company’s manufacturing plant in Michigan. This move would help ease a nationwide shortage of baby formula.



Oct-2021: Abbott unveiled Ensure Harvest, a new line of formulas for feeding tubes. Each product in this line offers plant-based protein and organic food ingredients, including organic pureed mango, spinach, pumpkin, banana, and carrot juice concentrate. Harvest can be used as sole-source nutrition or as a supplement to meet daily nutrition requirements.



Jun-2018: Nestlé Health Science introduced Compleat Organic Blends, whole-food tube-feeding formulas. These Organic Blends are the first and only organic, non-GMO, blenderized formulas that provide complete nutrition through a combination of a variety of fruits, vegetables, and proteins plus vitamins and minerals. These are available in two varieties a Plant-Based Blend and Chicken-Garden Blend. Both formulas provide the same nutritional content but allow adult and paediatric patients to include a variety of vegetables, fruits, grains, and proteins in their diet.



Oct-2020: Danone acquired Real Food Blends, a Chesterton-based provider of real food meals for people with feeding tubes. Through this acquisition, Nutricia, part of Danone and Real Food Blends focused on bringing life-changing, and lifesaving, nutrition solutions to people in need. Danone also stated that Nutricia would understand the critical role that food can play in improving the lives of people with special medical conditions.



Mar-2022: Fresenius Kabi received FDA approval for SMOFlipid, a Lipid Injectable Emulsion (ILE) for Pediatric Patients Requiring Parenteral Nutrition. This ILE is appropriate for the term and preterm neonates, making it the first and only four-oil lipid emulsion for parenteral nutrition patients of every age. In addition, SMOFlipid can be used throughout the continuum of care from the hospital to home care settings. A paediatric indication for SMOFlipid allows clinicians to meet the unique nutritional needs of even the most vulnerable patients at every age.



Aug-2020: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory launched ENORAS, a Liquid for Enteral Use available in coffee flavor and strawberry flavors. The product is a concentrated (1.6 kcal/mL) polymeric enteric nutrition formula based on the latest nutritional information to efficiently provide nutrients and energy in a small amount.



Jun-2018: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory unveiled Racol-NF Liquid for Enteral Use. The Racol-NF Liquid is a polymeric enteric nutrition formula that appropriately contains major nutrients (protein, fat, and carbohydrate), vitamins, minerals, and trace elements based on the typical Japanese nutrition intake pattern. It is available in green tea flavor.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By End User



• Hospitals



• Long Term Care facilities



• Nursing Homes



• Assisted Living Facilities



• Home Care Agencies & Hospices



By Application



• Oncology



• Neurological Disorders



• Gastrointestinal Diseases



• Diabetes



• Others



By Stage



• Adults



• Pediatric



By Product



• Standard Formula



• Disease specific



• Diabetic Formula



• Renal Formula



• Hepatic Formula



• Pulmonary Formula



• Peptide-based Formula



• Other Disease Specific Formula



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Abbott Laboratories



• Danone S.A. (Sofina Group)



• Nestle S.A.



• Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA



• B. Braun Melsungen AG



• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



• Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.



• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC



• Hormel Foods Corporation



• Medline Industries, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321990/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________