The Global Electrosurgery Market size is expected to reach $8.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period

In hospital operating rooms or during outpatient treatments, electrosurgical devices are routinely utilized during surgical operations to assist prevent blood loss. An electric current heat the tissue during electrosurgical techniques.



Although electrical devices that generate a hot probe may be employed in some situations to cauterize tissue, electrocautery is not the same as electrosurgery. A probe heated to a high temperature by a direct electrical current is used in electrocautery. Direct current from dry cells in a penlight-style device may be used to achieve this. In contrast, radio frequency (RF) alternating current is used in electrosurgery to heat the tissue through RF-induced intracellular oscillation of ionized molecules, which raises the intracellular temperature.



Instantaneous cell death happens when the intracellular temperature hits 60 degrees Celsius. When tissue is heated between 60- and 99 degrees C, tissue desiccation (dehydration) and protein coagulation take place simultaneously. The intracellular contents go through a liquid to gas conversion, significant volumetric expansion, and subsequent explosive vaporization if the intracellular temperature quickly approaches 100 degrees C.



Electrosurgical forceps effectively block blood vessels and stop bleeding by using desiccation and coagulation. Inadvertently, carelessly, and inaccurately, electrocoagulation is often used to describe the procedure, even though it is technically an electrocoagulation procedure. As well as ablating tissue targets, a linear extension of the vaporization process can be used to transect or cut tissue.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The pandemic had a substantial impact on surgical practice. Every surgical specialty had to prioritize the urgency of their routine surgical procedures and, whenever practical, take non-surgical therapeutic options into account. Working methods, surgical procedures (open vs. minimally invasive), theatre workflow, patient and staff security, training, and education were all impacted by the pandemic. The pandemic caused a brief prohibition on elective surgery, which caused elective surgery cancellations everywhere. In a paper released by academics from the COVIDs Surge Collaborative, it was estimated that during the peak interruption of 12 weeks, around 28 million procedures were postponed.



Market Growth Factors



Demand For Less Invasive Surgery Is Rising



The desire for minimally invasive and non-invasive surgical techniques over conventional surgical procedures has significantly increased during the past ten years. Over open surgical methods, minimally invasive surgeries provide several advantages, including quicker recovery times, lower post-operative problems, and less pain. Additionally, these techniques are less expensive than standard surgical procedures. For the treatment of several illnesses, including liver cancer, heart valve abnormalities, ophthalmic problems, and spine surgeries, laser and electrosurgical technologies are progressively being favored over traditional surgical treatments.



Government Funding For Advanced Medical Remedies



Government entities’ primary focus on enhancing critical care infrastructure in their various healthcare systems is anticipated to assist the expansion of linked markets, such as the electrosurgery industry. Increasing healthcare spending on bettering infrastructure and lowering healthcare costs are two steps many industrialized countries’ governments are attempting to improve their current healthcare systems. The federal government’s increased support will likely accelerate market expansion.



Market Restraining Factors



The Complications Of Electrosurgical Techniques



High-frequency electrical currents are utilized during electrosurgical operations to cut and coagulate tissue. Electric shocks, thermal burns, the production of toxic gases, smoke inhalation, and the spread of infection are all possible side effects of the electrosurgical generator’s heat. For instance, a patient in the US suffers burns during laparoscopic surgery every 90 minutes, according to Encision Inc. (US). Additionally, electrosurgical therapy for patients who have pacemakers and defibrillators implanted in their hearts may fail those devices. If sufficient precautions are not taken during the process, electrosurgery also carries a high risk of contamination.



Product Outlook



Based on the Product, the Electrosurgery Market is divided into Electrosurgical Instruments, Electrosurgical Accessories, Electrosurgical Generators, and Smoke Evacuation Systems. The smoke evacuation systems segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the electrosurgery market in 2021. A surgical smoke evacuation system collects smoke aerosols and gases produced at the surgical site (ESU) by using high-flow vacuum sources.



Surgery Outlook



On the basis of Surgery, the Electrosurgery Market is segmented into General Surgery, Obstetric/Gynecological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Oncological Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, Urological Surgery, Neurosurgery, and Others. The obstetric/gynecological surgery segment registered a substantial revenue share in the electrosurgery market in 2021. It is due to the women’s lifestyles changing and how the body is responding to those changes.



End-user Outlook



By End-user, the Electrosurgery Market is bifurcated into Hospitals, Clinics, & Ablation Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes. The hospital, clinics, & ablation centers segment procured the highest revenue share in the electrosurgery market in 2021. The majority of all general and specialty procedures are done in hospitals, which is why demand is skyrocketing. Electrosurgery equipment is selling more and more in both new and established hospitals since they are a crucial component of any surgical setup.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Electrosurgery Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region procured the highest revenue share in the electrosurgery market in 2021. Due to their advantages, such as smaller incisions, less scarring, better precision, reduced risk of complications, and quicker recovery times, among others, minimally invasive operations are becoming more and more popular in North America.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.), Olympus Corporation, ConMed Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Utah Medical Products, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., and The Cooper Companies, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Electrosurgery Market



Product Launch and Product Expansions:



Apr-2022: Ethicon introduced ENSEAL X1 Straight Jaw Tissue Sealer, a newly developed bipolar energy machine. The new ENSEAL X1 scrapes and transects, allows stronger sealing, and seizes more tissue per bite than the LigaSure Blunt Tip, a tissue sealing instrument from Medtronic. Addidtionally, the device is designed with a more extended jaw and wider cut length, the ENSEAL X1 Straight Jaw seizes more tissue per bite 1,3 and allows more safe locking through burst forces that are 19% higher than LigaSure Blunt Tip 2.



Sep-2021: Olympus unveiled POWERSEAL, a family of advanced bipolar surgical energy machines. The new POWERSEAL is a 5mm Curved Jaw Tissue Sealer and Divider, Double-Action devices fulfill the most elevated norms of clinical execution for advanced bipolar surgical energy devices by providing constant sealing dependability in an ergonomic, multifunctional structure that encourages procedural effectiveness.



Jun-2021: Ethicon introduced ENSEAL X1 curved Jaw Tissue Sealer, a newly developed bipolar energy machine. The ENSEAL improves procedural effectiveness and provides more powerful sealing and better access to more tissue than LigaSure Maryland. Additionally, the device is revealed for colorectal, bariatric surgery, gynecological, and thoracic processes.



Sep-2020: India Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medtronic introduced Sonicision Curved Jaw Cordless Ultrasonic Dissection System, a next-era ultrasonic dissection instrument. The new Sonicision provides the joint advantages of improved accuracy to surgeons with comfort and safety in the operation room. Additionally, The machine can be used as a substitute for lasers, electrosurgery, steel scalpels in public, plastic, pediatric, urologic, gynecologic, frontage to orthopedic structures, and endoscopic techniques.



May-2019: Olympus introduced ESG-150 Electrosurgery Generator. The new Electrosurgical generators provide the high-frequency electrical current that powers multiple endoscopic devices. Additionally, The ESG-150 electrosurgery generator provides stable voltage regulation that automatically provides the least effective modified power output, authorizing physicians to attain successful results in standard GI and Pulmonary endoscopic processes.



Jun-2018: Olympus launched DualKnife J endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) electrosurgical knife. The DualKnife J knife utilizes submucosal injection to help safe and trustworthy ESD implementation. Additionally, DualKnife delivers two-step knife length adjustments for adequate handling with a lowered risk of the slit.



May-2018: Olympus introduced ESG-300 Electrosurgery Generator. The new ESG-300 is the advanced era of electrosurgical devices developed especially for pulmonary and GI, that contains all of the methods and settings needed by doctors to achieve advanced therapeutic procedures that may mandate argon plasma coagulation (APC).



Approvals and Trails:



Apr-2022: Ethicon received FDA approval for Megadyne Electrosurgical Generator K213696. The approval is planned to be utilized as a general-purpose electrosurgical generator for use in a broad mixture of both open and laparoscopic processes. Moreover, Megadyne Electrosurgical Generator is an isolated output, microprocessor-controlled, high-frequency generator with the capability to reduce both monopolar cutting and coagulation along with bipolar coagulation via an addition electrode.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Feb-2019: CONMED Corporation completed the acquisition of Buffalo Filter, the market chief in surgical smoke evacuation technologies. Under this acquisition, Buffalo Filter is a good strategic fit with Conmed’s general surgery offering, and the platform technology delivers Conmed a supreme place in the high-growth smoke-evacuation industry. Additionally, Buffalo Filter explains surgical smoke as “a dangerous by-product developed from the utilization of electrosurgical pencils, lasers, ultrasonic instruments, and other surgical tools.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product



• Electrosurgical Instruments



o Bipolar



o Monopolar



• Electrosurgical Generators



• Electrosurgical Accessories



• Smoke Evacuation Systems



By End User



• Hospitals, Clinics, & Ablation Centers



• Ambulatory Surgical Centers



• Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes



By Surgery



• General Surgery



• Obstetric/Gynecological Surgery



• Orthopedic Surgery



• Cardiovascular Surgery



• Oncological Surgery



• Cosmetic Surgery



• Urological Surgery



• NeuroSurgery



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Medtronic PLC



• Boston Scientific Corporation



• Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)



• Olympus Corporation



• ConMed Corporation



• Smith & Nephew PLC



• Utah Medical Products, Inc.



• B. Braun Melsungen AG



• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



• The Cooper Companies, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

