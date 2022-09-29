Microalgae-based Products Market to exceed US$ 4.2 Bn by 2031: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Various firms are geared toward scaling up production of microalgae for use in cosmetic and nutraceutical industries to tap into the vast streams of revenue of microalgae-based products market. An in-depth TMR study found that spirulina presented the largest opportunity for microalgae-based products market in 2020. A bulk of demand comes from nutraceuticals & dietary supplements industry. The microalgae-based products market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 6% during forecast period of 2021-2031.



The analysts observed rise in utilization of microalgae-based products in food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries, evident in the commercialization of spirulina-based food products. Chlorella and spirulina are key segments in microalgae-based products market, when segmented based on product type. The vast diversity of microalgae species will attract enormous R&D, and will stridently enrich the future market outlook for microalgae-based products market.

Request Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=54039

Key Findings of Microalgae-based Products Market Study

Rising Utilization in Cosmeceuticals and Nutraceuticals Creates Abundant Market Opportunities : Use of microalgae in a range of nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals underpins an incredible avenue for players in microalgae-based products market. The popularity stems from the fact that the biomass has been found to be a rich source of vegan and bioactive ingredients. Of note, the TMR study found that some firms are actively pursuing microalgae as a marine supercrop. Strides in the nutraceuticals & dietary supplements industry will fuel the growth opportunities in the next few years. Microalgae-derived products will gain adoption in dietary supplements owing to their incredible nutritional value.





Use of microalgae in a range of nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals underpins an incredible avenue for players in microalgae-based products market. The popularity stems from the fact that the biomass has been found to be a rich source of vegan and bioactive ingredients. Of note, the TMR study found that some firms are actively pursuing microalgae as a marine supercrop. Strides in the nutraceuticals & dietary supplements industry will fuel the growth opportunities in the next few years. Microalgae-derived products will gain adoption in dietary supplements owing to their incredible nutritional value. Growing Use of Chlorella in Food & Beverages Driven by Nutritional Benefits : Firms engaged in cultivating and processing microalgae are witnessing enormous revenue potential in food & beverages products, especially for them being rich source of omega 3/proteins, apart from essential minerals and vitamins. Thus microalgae-derived products evoke massive commercial interest among food brands, and will catalyze the microalgae-based products market growth.





Firms engaged in cultivating and processing microalgae are witnessing enormous revenue potential in food & beverages products, especially for them being rich source of omega 3/proteins, apart from essential minerals and vitamins. Thus microalgae-derived products evoke massive commercial interest among food brands, and will catalyze the microalgae-based products market growth. Advancements in Cultivation Methods to Create New Frontiers: Players in the value chain of microalgae-based products market are focused on implementing advanced cultivation and purification methods. Additionally, advancement in downstream processing of microalgae will expand the horizon for them. Of note, environmentally friendly ways of cultivation will pave the way for promising avenues in microalgae-based products market



Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=54039

Microalgae-based Products Market: Key Drivers

Global food security notably hinges on efficient use of soil resources and preservation of biodiversity. In this backdrop, ever-rising need for new, sustainable compounds as sources of nutraceuticals and dietary supplements is a key driver for commercial interest in the cultivation of microalgae.





The growing incorporation of food additives, ingredients, and supplements of high human nutritional value is a key driver of the microalgae-based products market. Thus, rise in use of these in human diets will propel lucrative opportunities.



Microalgae-based Products Market: Regional Dynamics

Pursuit of stakeholders to explore sustainable production options in agriculture is also a significant force behind investments in microalgae-based products market, especially in less developed economies of Asia and Africa. Hence, governments are ramping up their efforts in the production of spirulina, particularly in India and South Africa, which will vastly enrich the value chains of industry players in microalgae-based products market.

Microalgae-based Products Market: Competition Landscape

A number of prominent F&B companies are leaning on exploring the commercial viability of microalgae cultivation. To this end, a few of them have entered into partnerships and collaborations.

Some of the key players in microalgae-based products market are Algae Health Sciences, Proalgen Biotech Ltd., Algae International Berhad (AIB), Earthrise Nutritional, Ocean Nutrition, Cellana Inc., Far East Bio-Tec Co., AstaReal Group, euglena Co, Ltd, and EID Parry Limited.

Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=54039

Microalgae-based Products Market Segmentation

Product

Spirulina

Chlorella

Dunaliella Salina

Astaxanthin

Beta-carotene

PUFA Fatty Acid

Lutein

Others (including DHA Oil)

Application

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Fuel

Animal Feed

Others (including Biostimulants)

Product and Its Applications

Spirulina

Chlorella

Dunaliella Salina

Astaxanthin

Beta-carotene

PUFA Fatty Acid

Lutein

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Reports by TMR:

Rare Earth Metals Market - Rare Earth Metals Market to Expand at CAGR of 13% During 2021 to 2031

Adhesives & Sealants Market - Adhesives & Sealants Market to Reach Value of USD 33.3 Bn by 2030

Organocatalyst Market - Organocatalyst Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.4% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Petrochemicals Market - Petrochemicals Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.3% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Non-tearable Paper Market - Non-tearable Paper Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.4% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Sodium Cyanide Market - Sodium Cyanide Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.2% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Glycolic Acid Market - Glycolic Acid Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 7.23% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com