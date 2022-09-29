Sogeclair:Provided half yearly financial report 2022





Blagnac, France, September 29th 2022 -5h35pm,

Montreal, Canada

Provided half yearly financial report 2022

SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility, announces that the company has published its half yearly financial report to the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)” for the closed semester on 30 June 2022.

The document is also available on the website of the company at the following address:

http://www.sogeclair.com/shareholdersinformation/annualreportandhalf-yearlyfinancialreport

Next announcement: turnover for Q3 2022, on November 2nd 2022 after closing of the Stock Market

About Sogeclair

Supplier of innovative, high added-value solutions for safer and more efficient mobility, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors, notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product’s lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality, proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C – Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts: Philippe ROBARDEY, President & CEO / Olivier PEDRON, Operating Chief Officer / +33(0)5 61 71 70 33

Press contact: Louise-Marie Thabard / SOGECLAIR Communication / louise-marie.thabard@sogeclair.com / +336 75 95 12 20





