The Global Digital Thermometer Market size is expected to reach $1.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period

g. the visible scale that is marked on a mercury-in-glass thermometer or the digital readout on a digital model.



In technology and industry, as well as in meteorology, health, and scientific study, thermometers are frequently used to monitor processes. It is possible to categorize thermometers as absolute or empirical. The thermodynamic absolute temperature scale is used to numerically calibrate absolute thermometers.



However, for empirical thermometers to be considered thermometers at all, they must agree with an absolute mercury thermometer and with each other in the following way: given any two bodies isolated in their respective thermodynamic equilibrium points, all thermometers agree as to which of the two has the higher heat capacity or that the two have equal temperatures.



Empirical thermometers are not always in exact agreement with absolute thermometers regarding their numerical scale readings. This does not necessary that the relationship between the numerical scale readings of any two empirical thermometers be linear, but it does necessary that the relationship be strictly monotonic. The basic characteristic of temperature and thermometers is this.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic greatly contributed to the expansion of the digital thermometer market, according to several industry analysts worldwide. The rise in demand for mercury-free thermometers, however, is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the digital thermometer market during the projected year. The demand for vital sign equipment that could help in monitoring and detecting the symptoms of these diseases grew more crucial than ever before in the last ten years due to the pandemic of infectious diseases like the swine flu and ebolavirus.



Market Growth Factors



Covid-19 Grows Thermometers Due To Infectious Disorders



As epidemiological change occurs, the burden of infectious diseases and their relative burden will rise. In developing nations, infectious diseases are responsible for around one-third of all fatalities. Major factors that are expected to drive the market include the rise in incidences of infectious diseases like influenza, norovirus, COVID-19, and other medical disorders as well as raising awareness of how crucial it is to monitor body temperature. The predominant sign of COVID-19 is a high fever, hence there has been a sudden increase in demand for thermometers for temperature screening and monitoring.



Digital Thermometers Don’t Contain Mercury



If the glass breaks and the mercury is not properly cleaned up, the little silvery ball within a mercury thermometer could be hazardous. As the mercury evaporates, it can contaminate the air around and turn dangerous to both people and animals. Each thermometer has between.5 and 1.5 grams of mercury within. A 20-acre lake can get contaminated with one gram of mercury, which is enough to prompt the release of a warning to the public about the potential risks of eating fish taken in that lake. Stop using mercury thermometers to avoid potential contamination.



Market Restraining Factors



Problems With Product Accuracy And Approval



To stop the spread of COVID-19, the first-generation forehead thermometer guns were quickly introduced. When they were exported mostly from China to all regions of the world, several issues including instability and unreliability in terms of precision emerged because they were not designed for use in harsh temperatures and humidity. Some Chinese OEMs offer inexpensive digital thermometers that fall short in terms of thermopile sensor accuracy and quality, ADC precision, and temperature adjustment algorithm to satisfy the demand for low-cost IR thermometers.



End Use Outlook



On the basis of End Use, the Digital Thermometer Market is segmented into Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Healthcare, and Others. The healthcare segment acquired the highest revenue share in the digital thermometer market in 2021. Healthcare providers can make accurate diagnoses due to medical thermometers. Numerous bodily parts that maintain a constant temperature can be used to assess temperature.



Product Type Outlook



Based on the Product Type, the Digital Thermometer Market is divided into an Oral thermometer, Digital ear thermometers, Forehead thermometers, App-based thermometers, and Others. The oral thermometer segment registered a substantial revenue share in the digital thermometer market in 2021. For alert patients, an oral thermometer is suitable. With the lips closed, place the oral thermometer beneath the tongue in one of the sublingual pockets to measure body temperature.



Interface Outlook



By Interface, the Digital Thermometer Market is classified as Contact and Contact free. The contact-free segment garnered the highest revenue share in the digital thermometer market in 2021. Non-contact thermometers are those that do not require any surface or body contact to take a reading. For its working operation, it uses a digital sensor. It measures the reflected digital wave emissions from the thing being measured.



Sensor Type Outlook



Based on the Sensor Type, the Digital Thermometer Market is bifurcated into thermistors, Resistance Temperature detectors, and Thermocouple. The thermistor segment witnessed a substantial revenue share in the digital thermometer market in 2021. A thermistor is a resistor whose impedance is temperature-dependent or a resistance thermometer. The words "thermal" and "resistor" are combined to form the phrase. It is created from metallic oxides, which are then formed into a bead, disc, or cylindrical shape and covered in an impermeable substance like epoxy or glass.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Digital Thermometer Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment procured the highest revenue share in the digital thermometer market in 2021. High unmet medical requirements, rising rates of target diseases including malaria, dengue fever, and swine flu, and rising patient knowledge of these issues in the area are some of the main drivers of this industry’s profitable expansion.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Spectris PLC (Omega Engineering, Inc.), Ametek, Inc., Omron Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Fairhaven Health, LLC, Teledyne FLIR LLC (Teledyne Technologies Incorporated), A&D Engineering, Inc., PCE Holding GmbH., and RG Medical Diagnostics.



