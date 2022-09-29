The Global Digestive Enzyme Supplements Market size is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digestive Enzyme Supplements Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Origin, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321945/?utm_source=GNW

The body requires digestive enzymes, which are organic compounds, to aid in the breakdown and digestion of food.



When the pancreas is unable to produce or releases insufficient amounts of digestive enzymes into the gut, it is utilized to aid in food digestion. This product may be used for digestion problems, as a supplement, or as substitute therapy depending on how many enzymes it contains These enzymes can be used to treat chronic pancreatitis, cancer of the pancreas, cystic fibrosis, after surgery on the gut, or pancreas.



Digestive enzymes can also be referred as proteins that the body naturally produces to help break down food and facilitate digestion. Utilizing the nutrients in food, or digestion, allows the body to produce energy, support growth, and carry out essential tasks. Digestion starts in the mouth when people consume a meal or a snack. The saliva in the mouth immediately begins converting food into a form that the body can absorb.



The digestive process involves many different locations where enzymes are secreted and activated. Digressional enzymes are produced by the pancreas, small intestine, and stomach. The powerhouse of digestion’s enzymes is essentially the pancreas. The most crucial digestive enzymes, which break down proteins, lipids, and carbs, are produced by it.



Important nutrients are mal-absorbed when the pancreas is ill or injured and not working as it should. Supplemental pancreatic enzyme use will be advised in these circumstances. The use of digestive enzymes for a number of other medical disorders has also been studied by researchers in medicine. Supplements for digestive enzymes might come from fungus, animals, or plants. Here are a few of the more popular over-the-counter varieties.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted all industries all over the world. Due to the emergence of the infection, the global economy was majorly disrupted, owing to which, a number of businesses, irrespective of their sizes, suffered a steep downfall in growth. Moreover, various manufacturing facilities were also closed owing to the lockdowns imposed by the government in numerous countries. It created a significant demand-supply gap. The digestive enzyme supplements market was also hampered due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to the travel restrictions in several countries, the import-export of enzyme supplements was considerably halted.



Market Growth Factors



Helps In Treating Irritable Bowel Syndrome And Improves Inflammatory Response



The microscopic organisms, specifically the bacteria in the gut, can majorly benefit from the food when it is not adequately broken down in the digestive tract. This bacterium can cause bloating, gas, problems, loose stools, and other typical bowel system side effects when it is overfed and congested. There are several pieces of evidence that the digestive enzyme pancrelipase can reduce some IBS symptoms. Inflammation in the gut has also been linked to conditions including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.



The Rapid Expansion Of The Geriatric Population



Population aging is a global phenomenon that refers to the increasing number and proportion of older people in the world’s population. The United Nations estimates that around 703 million individuals worldwide were 65 years of age or older in 2019. Senior citizens are anticipated to exceed 1.5 billion by 2050. The proportion of people aged 65 and beyond worldwide increased from 6% in 1990 to 9% in 2019. The percentage is predicted to reach 16% by 2050, which would mean that 1 in 6 people worldwide will be 65 or older.



Market Restraining Factors



Emerging Trend Of Veganism All Over The World



One of the major factors that are restricting the growth of the market is the rapid trend of veganism. Veganism is the practice of avoiding using animal products, especially in the diet, and an ideology that supports this practice that criticizes treating animals as a commodity. A vegan is someone who adheres to this ideology or diet. It is possible to differentiate between different types of vegetarianism. Dietary vegans usually referred to as strict vegetarians, abstain from eating any items originating from animals, including meat, eggs, dairy, and dairy products.



Origin Outlook



Based on Origin, the Digestive Enzyme Supplements Market is segregated into Animal, Plant, Microbial, and Others. In 2021, the animal segment acquired the largest revenue share of the digestive enzyme market. These items are expected to grow at a very rapid pace because they are less expensive as well as more effective at promoting digestion in the stomach and also act at high pH levels.



Application Outlook



By Application, the Digestive Enzyme Supplements Market is segmented into Additional supplements, Medical & infant nutrition, and Sports nutrition. In 2021, the sports nutrition segment registered a substantial revenue share of the digestive enzyme supplements market. Due to the growing use of these goods as dietary ingredients by athletes, sportspeople, bodybuilders, and patients, the application of digestive enzymes within sports nutrition is anticipated to become more significant.



Regional Outlook



Region-Wise, the Digestive Enzyme Supplements Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America recorded the highest revenue share of the digestive enzyme supplements market. The growth of the regional market is rising due to the increasing usage, a reduction in calorie content, and a high nutritious content. Over the forecast period, it is anticipated that growing consumer awareness of nutritional products in Mexico due to the introduction of new products will encourage the use of supplements.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ProThera, Inc., Enzymes, Inc., AST Enzymes, Vemo 99 Ltd., Zeus Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Metagenics, Inc., Xymogen, HVL, LLC, Ortho Molecular Products, Inc., and Enzymedica, Inc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Additional supplements



• Medical & Infant Nutrition



• Sports Nutrition



By Origin



• Animal



• Plant



• Microbial



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• ProThera, Inc.



• Enzymes, Inc.



• AST Enzymes



• Vemo 99 Ltd.



• Zeus Biotech Pvt. Ltd.



• Metagenics, Inc.



• Xymogen



• HVL, LLC



• Ortho Molecular Products, Inc.



• Enzymedica, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321945/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________