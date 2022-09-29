Cayuga Centers to Host 170th Anniversary Open House Celebrations at Three Florida Locations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuga Centers , a non-profit human services agency, will host three open houses across its southeast Florida operations to celebrate 170 years of serving children and families in need and introduce the new office locations to the community.



The open houses will be at Cayuga Centers offices in Boynton Beach on October 11, 2022, Fort Lauderdale on October 12, 2022, and Port St. Lucie on October 13, 2022. Each of the open houses are from 2-6 p.m. and kick off formally with a ribbon cutting.

“As we expand in southern Florida and celebrate 170 Years of Cayuga Centers, it’s important to let the community know we are here to support children and families in need,” said Edward Myers Hayes, CEO and President of Cayuga Centers. “We are so excited to celebrate with our communities during these three open house events.”

The events are open to the public, allowing members of the community to learn more about the programs the agency offers in three of its Florida offices. Cayuga Centers’ program staff and leadership, including Hayes, will be there to meet and greet guests. Food and light refreshments will be available.

“We would like to thank the Florida Department of Children and Families, ChildNet , and Communities Connected for Kids (CCKids) for their support in this event and the work we do as we expand in Florida,” said Tamaru Phillips, Senior Vice President of Florida Programs at Cayuga Centers. “We are fortunate to have such incredible partners, and their support allows us to continue offering the best quality care.”

These three office locations highlight Cayuga Centers’ growth in the South Florida region. The Boynton Beach office serves Palm Beach County, the Fort Lauderdale office serves Broward County, and the Port St. Lucie office serves the Treasure Coast region including Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties. Each of these locations provide Treatment Family Foster Care (TFFC), while the Boynton Beach office offers Interstate Compact for the Placement of Children (ICPC).

These open houses are joined by Cayuga Centers’ announcement earlier this month of its merger with the Institute for Child and Family Health (ICFH ), which expanded the agency’s services into Miami-Dade county.

“Cayuga Centers expansion in southern Florida is providing vital care to children and families in need across our communities, and we are honored to work with such a passionate organization,” said Larry Rein, CEO and President at ChildNet. “We look forward to celebrating their 170 years of service and our future work in Florida.”

Those interested in attending the open houses and ribbon cuttings can register using the following links:

Boynton Beach : October 11, 2022 at 1301 North Congress Ave., Suite 130, Boynton Beach, FL 33426

October 11, 2022 at 1301 North Congress Ave., Suite 130, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Fort Lauderdale : October 12, 2022 at 3081 East Commercial Blvd., Suite 204, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

October 12, 2022 at 3081 East Commercial Blvd., Suite 204, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Port St. Lucie : October 13, 2022 at 1100 SW St. Lucie West Blvd., Suite 105, Port St. Lucie, FL 34986



To learn more about Cayuga Centers' programs, visit www.cayugacenters.org

About Cayuga Centers

Cayuga Centers is a nationally accredited and awarded 501(c)(3) non-profit, human services agency headquartered in Auburn, NY. Founded in 1852, the agency has delivered quality services by following the agency’s core mission of helping individuals and families grow as independent, healthy, and productive citizens through quality counseling, out-of-home care, and support services. Cayuga Centers provides a continuum of support services nationally, with offices in over 10 cities. The agency specializes in providing individualized, culturally appropriate, and trauma-informed support to diverse populations. Cayuga Centers currently serves 10,000 individuals and families annually. Visit www.cayugacenters.org to learn about its services, how to become a foster parent, and employment opportunities.

