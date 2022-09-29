French English

SYNERGIE announces the publication of its

2022 Half-year Financial Report

Paris, 30 September 2022: SYNERGIE announces that the 2022 Half-year Financial Report is available on its website www.synergie.com

About SYNERGIE

European specialist in Human Resources Management, SYNERGIE covers all employment-related needs. With a network of 760 agencies in Europe, Canada and Australia, the Group generated a 2022 half-year consolidated turnover of €1.431 million and a net profit of €41.2 million.

EURONEXT PARIS COMPARTIMENT B

ISIN: FR0000032658, Mnémo: SDG

Reuters: SDGI.PA, Bloomberg: SDG:FP

